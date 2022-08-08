Read full article on original website
Summer Youth Programs in North Bend, Aug. 9
City of North Bend release – Enjoy a variety of Summer Youth Programs hosted by the City of North Bend. Free to North Bend K -12 students, now through September. Check this page daily for updates on new program updates, including Bowling, Field Trips, Movie Nights, Big Rig Bash, Art Projects, ATV Courses, Free Swim, and much more! Free North Bend K-12 Summer Youth Programs: https://bit.ly/3JqT3U0 – Kian Pryor National Champion Bowling Camp (Event 001); Sundays and Wednesdays, 4:00 – 8:00 pm; Free to Coos County Youth Ages 5 -18; Limited to 1,000 participants; Bowling Camp Ends August 31st; Register: https://placefull.com/family-bowling-night The free nine-week bowling camp is open to Coos County youth ages 5 to 18 and will occur on Sundays and Wednesdays from 4 pm to 8 pm at North Bend Lanes during July and August. The bowling camp will include free bowling for kids and their families, free shoe rentals, a free hot meal, and personalized instruction from the North Bend championship bowlers and our certified coaches. — North Bend Movie in the Park (Event 005); Friday, August 12, 2022; Ferry Road Park – 6:00 pm; Activities for children, snacks, and movie showing. Free to North Bend Students K – 12 and their families; No Registration Required. Questions? nbinfo@northbendcity.org — North Bend Big Rig Bash (Event 006); Saturday August 13, 2022; North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway Avenue; 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. Touch and interact with a variety of trucks and equipment. Lots of activities and performances throughout the day. Free to North Bend Students K – 12 and their families; No Registration Required.
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Aug. 10
OHA report, Aug. 9, 2022 – Cases: 1,269 new, 861,994 total; Deaths: 21 new, 8,240 total; Hospitalized: 398, two fewer than last week (7/27). CHW report, Aug. 8, 2022 – New cases: 34; Active cases: 316; Hospitalizations: 2; New deaths: 0, 167 total; Total cases: 12,780.
South Coast Striders, Aug. 10
Bandon Historical Hike 2022 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Two Options: Archaeologist and historian, Reg Pullen will lead a four mile walking tour of Bandon, including beaches. Bandon Mayor, Mary Schamehorn will join Reg for part of this tour. Join Historical Society volunteer and Treasurer, Jim Proehl for a faster paced version. Reg and Mary will share all the local lore and colorful history of Bandon while touring various historical points of interest. Starting at the Museum, you’ll tour the waterfront and Old Town before heading to the beach. The total hike is 4 miles, rated moderate, with some sand walking involved and should last 2.5 to 3 hours. You can shorten the walk by leaving it before the trip to the beach. Jim will offer a faster paced version of the hike that will take you out by the schools and the City Park before returning along the beach and Beach Loop Road. Jim’s version will emphasize the walking, with History Minutes along the way. There will be no shortage of historical information. Dress appropriately for the weather. A windbreaker with a hood is recommended for the beach section. Walking sticks might be helpful for the beginning of the beach walk. Bring water. You might want to pack a lunch to eat on the Bandon Boardwalk, or you might want to plan to eat at one of Bandon’s many fine lunch spots. After the hike you may want to visit the Bandon Historical Society Museum. Because this is on a Sunday, admission will be FREE, thanks to the “Free Summer Sundays” program sponsored by First Interstate Bank and Best Western Inn at Face Rock. We will meet at 10:00 in Public Parking lot of the Bandon Historical Society Museum. If the lot is full you can find additional parking behind the Face Rock Creamery Map Link to Museum and additional parking area. Directions – The museum is on the corner of Highway 101 and Fillmore Ave. For more information visit South Coast Striders website. Next Hike–August 27, Cape Mountain.
Douglas Co. Fair, Aug. 10
The Douglas County Fair opens Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 10-13, at the Douglas Co. Fairgrounds, just off of I-5, south of Roseburg.
Farmer’s Market, Aug. 10
Wednesday is a Farmer’s Market Day in downtown Coos Bay from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Central Ave., between So. Broadway (Hwy. 101) & Fourth St.
North Bend City Housing Authority, Aug. 10
Special Meeting – Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM, 1700 Monroe Street, Conference Room, North Bend, OR 97459, Zoom Meeting ID: 993 3961 7298 Passcode: 784560 AGENDA: 1. Call to Order; 2. Establishment of Quorum; 3. Pledge of Allegiance; 4. Public Comments: This time is reserved for members of the public to address the Board with matters relative to Board business. Please Keep Comments to a Maximum of Three Minutes; 5. Executive Session: The Board of Commissioners may retire to Executive Session at any time upon the motion of any Commissioner, as authorized under ORS 192.660; (a) Employment of Public Officers, Employees and Agents; (b) Discipline of Public Officer and Employees; (e) Real Property Transactions; (h) to consult with Legal Counsel; or (i) Performance Evaluations of Public Officers and Employees. a. Employment of Employees; b. Real Property Transaction; 6. Date and Time of Next Meeting: Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM at the North Bend City/Coos-Curry Housing Authorities Office, 1700 Monroe Street, North Bend, OR 97459; 7. Adjournment.
Quake off Curry Co., Aug. 10
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Pistol River in Curry Co.
Property Watch in North Bend, Aug. 10
City of North Bend release – Property Watch is a program that the North Bend Police Department started in 2022 and is designed to assist owners of commercial properties, businesses, and apartment complexes curb unwanted activity that occurs after business hours or when the owner (or manager) cannot be contacted. Without authority granted by the person responsible for the property/business, the police are often not able to take action on non-criminal issues that occur on private property. Some examples would be non-residents/customers hanging out on property, skateboarding, non-customer vehicles in the parking lot, etc. The Property Watch Program allows the person responsible for the property to partner with the police and authorize the police to act in their behalf when they are not there. This program is based in similar successful programs used by Astoria Police, Beaverton Police, Pendleton Police, Salem Police and Coos Bay Police. The legal foundation is a signed agreement that provides the authority for police to contact people that are on private property (that are members of the Property Watch) and ask them to leave the property. The goal is to have the police legally able to assist in helping keep your property safe when you are not there. There is no cost to you to be part of the program, it is renewed yearly and you can withdraw from the program at any time. Applications are available on the city website at https://bit.ly/3JM1kCk.
Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10
On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
Traffic Enforcement Increases in Roseburg, Aug. 9
During July through September the Roseburg Police Department will have some extra patrols out working traffic enforcement, with a specific focus on safety belt use, distracted driving and speeding. These focused patrols are made available due to grants received from Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation. In 2017 alone, seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives and could have saved an additional 2,549 people if they had been wearing seat belts. Seat belts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save your life in a crash. Yet many still don’t buckle up. Worse still, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that will pass on to impressionable youth, who in turn will think it’s safe to not buckle up. Distracted driving is one of the fastest growing safety issues on the roads today. Distracted drivers aren’t just a threat to themselves: they’re a danger to everyone else on the road. The national distracted driving effort focuses on ways to change the behavior of drivers through legislation, enforcement, public awareness, and education.
Fatal Accident, Douglas Co., Aug. 8
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A single vehicle crash on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park resulted in the death of a Roseburg man Thursday evening. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:30 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single vehicle crash in the 6000-block of Rock Creek Road. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and a law enforcement officer from the United States Forest Service. Deputies determined 81-year-old Leonard Lemings of Roseburg had been traveling south on Rock Creek Road in his 1999 Subaru Legacy when the vehicle struck the end of a bridge and rolled. Lemings was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and is investigating the death. Next of kin has been notified. Anyone who witnessed Lemings driving immediately prior the crash is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-3253.
Restaurant Burglary Suspect Caught, Aug. 8
CCSO release (from K9 Cena) – Burglary Suspect in Custody after an awesome interagency team effort. I got called to assist the North Bend Police Department – Oregon Friday after a reported Burglary in progress to the Lucky Starr Restaurant located at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 101 and Newmark Avenue. I (Cena💝) assisted NBPD and members from the Coos Bay Police Department with clearing the main floor, kitchen, and storage areas of the restaurant. During this time Officers heard noise coming from above us in the fryer vent. The suspect was subsequently located inside the fryer vent ductwork and had to be removed from the roof of the restaurant. I even got allowed to be on the roof with my teammates in the event the suspect wanted to take off on foot after he was removed from the duct work. This guy was pretty ”slippery” but thanks to an awesome job by the North Bend Police, Coos Bay Police, Coquille Tribal Police, and Oregon State Police he is now in custody! Big thanks to North Bend Professional Firefighters and North Coos 911 Center for assisting and keeping everyone safe. A fine example of your local law enforcement working together for a common goal.(Keeping Coos County Safe). Entry on the NBPD log for Aug. 5, 9:20 a.m., 3480 Tremont Ave., “burglary of restaurant,” 47-year old Justin Teague Britton charged with Burglary II, Criminal Mischief I & Possession of Burglary Tools, “transported to CCJ.”
