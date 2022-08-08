Bandon Historical Hike 2022 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Two Options: Archaeologist and historian, Reg Pullen will lead a four mile walking tour of Bandon, including beaches. Bandon Mayor, Mary Schamehorn will join Reg for part of this tour. Join Historical Society volunteer and Treasurer, Jim Proehl for a faster paced version. Reg and Mary will share all the local lore and colorful history of Bandon while touring various historical points of interest. Starting at the Museum, you’ll tour the waterfront and Old Town before heading to the beach. The total hike is 4 miles, rated moderate, with some sand walking involved and should last 2.5 to 3 hours. You can shorten the walk by leaving it before the trip to the beach. Jim will offer a faster paced version of the hike that will take you out by the schools and the City Park before returning along the beach and Beach Loop Road. Jim’s version will emphasize the walking, with History Minutes along the way. There will be no shortage of historical information. Dress appropriately for the weather. A windbreaker with a hood is recommended for the beach section. Walking sticks might be helpful for the beginning of the beach walk. Bring water. You might want to pack a lunch to eat on the Bandon Boardwalk, or you might want to plan to eat at one of Bandon’s many fine lunch spots. After the hike you may want to visit the Bandon Historical Society Museum. Because this is on a Sunday, admission will be FREE, thanks to the “Free Summer Sundays” program sponsored by First Interstate Bank and Best Western Inn at Face Rock. We will meet at 10:00 in Public Parking lot of the Bandon Historical Society Museum. If the lot is full you can find additional parking behind the Face Rock Creamery Map Link to Museum and additional parking area. Directions – The museum is on the corner of Highway 101 and Fillmore Ave. For more information visit South Coast Striders website. Next Hike–August 27, Cape Mountain.

