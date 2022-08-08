Read full article on original website
California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century
California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century (the years after 2000),...
4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of California, geologists say
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook near the California-Nevada border by Walker on Monday, Aug., 8 the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 3-mile deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker at 1:44 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as San Francisco and...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Heavy rains close major California tourist attractions, including Death Valley and part of Joshua Tree National Park
Scattered thunderstorms continued to hammer parts of southeastern California and southern Nevada on Tuesday.
4.4M Earthquake Hits Same Place Near California-Nevada Border As One 13 Months Ago
A significant, 4.4M earthquake struck an area south of Topaz Lake Monday afternoon, with an epicenter very near that of a 5.9M quake that hit in July 2021. The earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was felt from Lake Tahoe to the I-5 corridor. The epicenter was 5 miles north-northeast of the town of Walker, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, in an area near Smith Valley and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
Intense thunderstorms rake Central Oregon with 800-plus lightning strikes; crews rush to stop dozens of fires
Intense thunderstorms rumbled through Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon, hitting the region with hundreds of lightning strikes that had fire crews from numerous agencies scrambling to catch dozens of fires ignited around the area, stopping most at small sizes. The post Intense thunderstorms rake Central Oregon with 800-plus lightning strikes; crews rush to stop dozens of fires appeared first on KTVZ.
7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park
One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
DEQ Air Quality Advisory Southern Oregon, Aug. 9
DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday through Tuesday for Southern Josephine County, including Cave Junction, due to smoke from wildfires in Northern California. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last at least through Tuesday. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area. Parts of Oregon close to active wildfires may also be impacted intermittently by smoke this week, such as Oakridge in eastern Lane County due to fires in the central Cascades.
Kelp Wanted – Keynote on Opportunities for Ocean-Based Ecotourism in Oregon, Aug. 10
OCVA release – Kelp forests provide critical habitat for marine life, sequester carbon, and are deeply connected to Oregon’s coastal communities, especially those relying on tourism. Economic opportunities abound for outdoor recreation, urchin ranching, ecotours and culinary creativity here on the Oregon Coast. To bring this subject to life, the Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) is hosting Dr. Sara Hamilton at their annual People’s Coast Summit on Oct 11th and 12th in Yachats, Oregon. OCVA brings big-picture topics, like ‘kelp forests and eco-based tourism opportunities’, to provide inspiration to coastal tourism stakeholders at this annual gathering. Additionally, the conference provides helpful workshops like harnessing your social media, increasing beach mobility, and workforce resilience efforts so that attendees leave with lessons they can apply immediately. This laid-back and fun conference also provides delicious local meals and ample time for networking with coastal colleagues. Register now for this one-of-a kind coastal tourism conference to gain new skills, contacts and a better understanding of the Oregon Coast tourism industry. Registration is limited to ensure quality workshop experiences, better connections with speakers and fellow attendees and unique meeting locations. Don’t wait, get your ticket now. Learn more about Dr. Hamilton’s keynote and get your tickets (available for online and in person attendees) at https://coast-summit-2022.heysummit.com .
Lightning Strikes Start A Series Of Wildfires In Northern California
More than 1,100 acres have been burned in a series of fires blazing in dry and mountainous terrain in northern California, forcing the evacuation of rural areas in Trinity and Humboldt counties. Lightning strikes from a thunderstorm sparked a dozen wildfires in the Six Rivers National Forest on Friday, according...
California refuses request for more water in communities with high wildfire risk
LOS ANGELES — State officials have denied a request by Southern California municipal water districts for more water to mitigate wildfire risk. The agencies had worked with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to ask the California Department of Water Resources to allocate 26,300 more acre-feet of water under the health-and-safety exception to drought rules, using the rationale that the exception should include supplies to reduce wildfire hazards by irrigating vegetation in high-risk areas.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Two Southern California Locals Are Lucky Lottery Winners
Have you ever tried your luck on a lottery scratcher?. Two Southern California residents struck some luck and they are now $1 million richer. Jason Brody and Wilbur Staton Jr. are the lucky winners that spent $10 on a lottery scratcher and are happy they did. Brody bought his Lucky...
What happened to the State of Jefferson?
In Northern California and Southern Oregon there is a place not officially recognized by the United States, but felt in the hearts of many people who live there: the State of Jefferson.
Joint Meeting Regional Forest Practices Committees, Aug. 10
ODF release – SALEM, Ore. – The Northwest, Southwest, and Eastern Oregon Regional Forest Practice Committees will hold a joint meeting starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The public meeting will be a hybrid meeting held in the Tillamook Room, Building C, at the Oregon Department of Forestry headquarters, located at 2600 State St. in Salem. To join virtually, please use the Zoom video conference information found on the agenda. To provide public comment, please email forestresources.committees@odf.oregon.gov. Topics to be covered through staff presentations include: Forest Practices Act draft administrative rules based on the Private Forests Accord Report. The public to attend may attend online via Zoom. Public comments will be accepted near the start of the meeting. Requests for an interpreter for the hearing impaired or other accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 72 hours before the meeting by emailing forestresources.committees@odf.oregon.gov. Regional Forest Practices Committees are panels of citizens – mandated under Oregon law – that advise the Oregon Board of Forestry on current forestry issues and forest management approaches. In 1971, the legislature enacted Oregon’s Forest Practices Act which includes three Regional Forest Practices Committees, serving the Eastern, Northwest and Southwest regions of the state. Under Oregon law, a majority of the committees’ members must be private forest landowners and logging or forest operations companies. Oregon’s forests are among the state’s most valued resources, providing a balanced mix of environmental, economic and social benefits. View more information on the RFPC webpage.
[UPDATED 12:35 p.m.] More Evacuations Ordered This Morning as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Takes New Ground
Firefighters, engines, dozers, and resources of every type are rolling into the Willow Creek/Salyer area as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires switches command. Tonight, a Type 2 Incident Management Team 11 takes charge of the multiple fires that started after a lightning storm passed through early August 5. The...
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Aug. 10
OHA report, Aug. 9, 2022 – Cases: 1,269 new, 861,994 total; Deaths: 21 new, 8,240 total; Hospitalized: 398, two fewer than last week (7/27). CHW report, Aug. 8, 2022 – New cases: 34; Active cases: 316; Hospitalizations: 2; New deaths: 0, 167 total; Total cases: 12,780.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in California
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
