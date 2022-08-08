ODF release – SALEM, Ore. – The Northwest, Southwest, and Eastern Oregon Regional Forest Practice Committees will hold a joint meeting starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The public meeting will be a hybrid meeting held in the Tillamook Room, Building C, at the Oregon Department of Forestry headquarters, located at 2600 State St. in Salem. To join virtually, please use the Zoom video conference information found on the agenda. To provide public comment, please email forestresources.committees@odf.oregon.gov. Topics to be covered through staff presentations include: Forest Practices Act draft administrative rules based on the Private Forests Accord Report. The public to attend may attend online via Zoom. Public comments will be accepted near the start of the meeting. Requests for an interpreter for the hearing impaired or other accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 72 hours before the meeting by emailing forestresources.committees@odf.oregon.gov. Regional Forest Practices Committees are panels of citizens – mandated under Oregon law – that advise the Oregon Board of Forestry on current forestry issues and forest management approaches. In 1971, the legislature enacted Oregon’s Forest Practices Act which includes three Regional Forest Practices Committees, serving the Eastern, Northwest and Southwest regions of the state. Under Oregon law, a majority of the committees’ members must be private forest landowners and logging or forest operations companies. Oregon’s forests are among the state’s most valued resources, providing a balanced mix of environmental, economic and social benefits. View more information on the RFPC webpage.

SALEM, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO