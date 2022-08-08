ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health Highlights: Aug. 8, 2022​

By Ernie Mundell
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLcDN_0h92E48W00

Inflation has many Americans cutting back on health care. A poll conducted in June found 1 in 4 Americans (26%) have put off medical care or prescription purchases due to rising prices. Read more

Self-employed women are often healthier. A study of more than 4,600 working U.S. women found that those who were self-employed typically got more exercise and that seemed tied to lower rates of obesity and heart disease risk factors. Read more

Many teens are switching from vaping to nicotine-laden gum, candy. Such products were the second-most commonly used nicotine or tobacco items among more than 3,500 Southern California ninth- and tenth-graders surveyed last fall. Read more

Biden tests negative for COVID again. The president tested negative over the weekend after an initial case of the virus and a rebound of the infection. "He will safety return to public engagement and presidential travel," said the president's doctor, Kevin O'Connor. Read more

Was this page helpful?

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy