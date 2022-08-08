Read full article on original website
Separate lightning strikes injure man and ignite Katy house fire
The Houston area was treated to a lightning show in the sky, but it wasn't all entertaining. It was in fact dangerous.
Houston Nurse Who Killed 6 People In Fiery Crash Has Alarming Driving History
Details continue to emerge in the case of a Houston nurse who killed 6 people, including a family of 4, following a disturbing car crash near Los Angeles last week.
5 people ejected in Freeport boat crash, leaving couple dead and 1 injured, officials say
"We offer our heartfelt sympathies to the family of the two boaters who didn't make it and wish them swift healing in the wake of this tragedy," said Sector Houston-Galveston chief warrant officer.
Click2Houston.com
Attorney files lawsuit for Galveston golf cart crash victims; Family’s hosting several benefit fundraisers this weekend
ROSENBERG – We are getting new details about the deadly golf cart accident in Galveston over the weekend that killed two adults and two children from Rosenberg. The surviving family members are filing a lawsuit and on Wednesday the attorney representing the family spoke to KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner.
toofab.com
Woman Accused of Killing Six in Fiery Crash Was Involved in 13 Prior Crashes, Say Highway Patrol
In court Monday, her attorney said his client had "documented profound mental health issues." Nicole Lorraine Linton, the Houston nurse accused of causing the horrific Windsor Hills, California crash that claimed the lives of five people and an unborn child, has officially been charged in their deaths. On Monday, Linton,...
Alleged Drunk Driver Kills 4 on Golf Cart in Galveston
GALVESTON – A South Texas man is jailed on manslaughter charges after allegedly driving drunk and causing a crash that killed four people on a golf cart in Galveston Saturday. According to the Galveston Police Department, 45-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Rosenburg outside Houston ran a stop sign causing a crash that killed two children and two adults on a legally driven golf cart. Reports indicate Espinoza was intoxicated and driving an SUV which ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup which then crashed into a golf cart with six people on board. Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said golf…
Texas Nurse Arrested In California Car Crash That Killed Six People
Over the weekend, you may have seen a horrific video that has been making the rounds of a deadly car crash in the Los Angeles area where a car going well over 50 miles per hour blows through an intersection and destroys several vehicles in its path before smashing into a gas station.
'He will always be with us' | Mother of twin toddler killed in freak concrete truck crash talks about tragedy
HOUSTON, Texas — Despite their devastating loss, the Resendiz family considers it a miracle that three out of four of them survived when a concrete truck literally landed on top of their SUV. Sadly, 22-month-old Nicolas lost his life in an instant when the truck fell from the Beltway...
KENS 5
Dog stolen 4 years ago returned to Baytown family
BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown family has been reunited with their dog who was stolen more than four years ago. The dog, named Sheba, was found in the city of Borger more than 600 miles away in the Texas Panhandle. An animal control officer found the dog on a sidewalk last week.
Former HPD officer acquitted in 2020 crash that killed 71-year-old in northeast Houston
Matthew Valdez's fate in a 71-year-old man's crash death wasn't decided by jurors, with a presiding justice executing a directed verdict.
87-year-old found dead with human bite mark on her stomach in her NW Houston home, HPD says
The woman had spinal fractures, bruising, chest injuries not consistent with CPR being performed, and a human bite mark on her stomach, according to detectives.
Houston Chronicle
Four boys left a note in a bottle 27 years ago. Someone just found it.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brian Standefer was 10 years old in 1995, when he and three friends decided to write a note on a piece of cardboard, roll it up inside a bottle and toss it into a bayou in La Marque, Tex., near Galveston Bay.
Medical examiner looking for family of man found near railroad tracks in NW Houston
The discovery was made in March. Now, months later, the medical examiner's office released new details with hopes of finding the man's family.
Click2Houston.com
DISTURBING VIDEO: HPD releases bodycam footage of handcuffed suspect who died after transported to LBJ Hospital
HOUSTON – Houston police have released several bodycam videos showing the detainment and transport of a patient who, while possibly under the influence of an illegal substance, died shortly after arriving to Lyndon Baines Johnson Hospital. According to HPD, on July 14, officers were dispatched to the 5500 block...
Click2Houston.com
1 man in custody after SWAT standoff in Galveston, police say
GALVESTON – A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Galveston Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Galveston police said they were called to a home located in the 3600 block of Rice Street around 1 p.m. after the homeowner said the tenant’s short-term lease had expired but he was refusing to come out.
Mother charged with DWI after crashing into tree with daughter in Cypress area, Pct. 4 says
Officials said the woman's 10-year-old daughter, who was in the passenger seat, sustained minor injuries. The mother's bond was set at $2,500.
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Some roads impassable due to high water
Keep an eye on high-water locations reported on area roads and other trouble spots for drivers.
Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release
Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
KENS 5
Who is Nicole Linton? Houston nurse had multiple prior crashes, LA County DA confirms
LOS ANGELES — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash near Los Angeles that killed six people -- including a pregnant woman, her baby and her unborn baby -- has been charged with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, also was charged...
