Freeport, TX

Freeport, TX
Texas State
Texas Accidents
Freeport, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Alleged Drunk Driver Kills 4 on Golf Cart in Galveston

GALVESTON – A South Texas man is jailed on manslaughter charges after allegedly driving drunk and causing a crash that killed four people on a golf cart in Galveston Saturday.   According to the Galveston Police Department, 45-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Rosenburg outside Houston ran a stop sign causing a crash that killed two children and two adults on a legally driven golf cart.  Reports indicate Espinoza was intoxicated and driving an SUV which ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup which then crashed into a golf cart with six people on board.   Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said golf…
GALVESTON, TX
KENS 5

Dog stolen 4 years ago returned to Baytown family

BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown family has been reunited with their dog who was stolen more than four years ago. The dog, named Sheba, was found in the city of Borger more than 600 miles away in the Texas Panhandle. An animal control officer found the dog on a sidewalk last week.
BAYTOWN, TX
Click2Houston.com

1 man in custody after SWAT standoff in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON – A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Galveston Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Galveston police said they were called to a home located in the 3600 block of Rice Street around 1 p.m. after the homeowner said the tenant’s short-term lease had expired but he was refusing to come out.
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release

Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
HOUSTON, TX

Community Policy