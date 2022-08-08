Read full article on original website
Tell us: are you taking part in the Don’t Pay UK campaign?
More than 9o,000 people in the UK have pledged to not pay their energy bills when the regulator raises the energy price cap on 1 October. The Don’t Pay UK campaign, which says it will only act if one million people join, is gathering steam as analysts forecast that the average household bill will climb beyond £3,300 a year. It is then expected to soar over £4,200 from January.
Woman who came to UK as a baby 45 years ago fighting for right to work
Spanish-born woman sacked from care home after being unable to prove immigration status
Man who's lived away from UK for 8 years warned about huge change when he returns
A man who has been away from the UK for eight years has been told to prepare himself for some big changes when he comes back. After living in Britain for the first 27 years of his life, the man then moved to the US. He said he hasn’t had...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
These are the safest countries in the world for travellers
Iceland has topped a list of the world’s safest countries to live and travel in.The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022 ranks 163 of the world’s nations in terms of “peacefulness”, analysing data on their political stability, neighbouring country relations, number of refugees, nuclear weapons, internal and external conflicts, military expenditure, incarceration rates and “perceptions of criminality”, among other factors. It’s compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace, based in Sydney, which says: “In the past 14 years, peacefulness has fallen [overall], with the average country score deteriorating by 3.2 per cent.”Iceland was named the safest and most peaceful...
Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany
The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
'I'm very concerned about how many women have been locked up': Liz Truss is ready to scrap the threat of jail over failure to pay £159 licence fee
Liz Truss said she will order a review into whether failing to pay for a TV licence should be a criminal offence. Watching television or the BBC iPlayer without a £159-a-year licence can currently lead to a court appearance and a £1,000 fine – or even jail if the fine goes unpaid.
An Evangelical Pastor’s Sermon Moved Sajid Javid To Resign
Having sensationally resigned from his role as the UK’s Health Secretary, Sajid Javid has revealed that he quit his Cabinet-appointed role after hearing a sermon by an evangelical pastor. Last week, the Bromsgrove MP announced his resignation—along with 56 party members—forcing Boris Johnson to retire as leader of the...
The Queen, 96, will pause holiday to her beloved Scotland to see in the new prime minister
The Queen plans to interrupt her Scottish holiday to travel to England and invite her 15th Prime Minister to form a government, The Mail on Sunday understands. Boris Johnson has announced he will step down on September 6, when he will formally tender his resignation to the Queen. The Monarch...
Tory leadership: Sunak frustrated government attempts to realise benefits of Brexit, Truss allies claim – UK politics live
Latest updates: foreign secretary’s supporters accuse former chancellor of resisting reforms to EU regulation as sixth hustings looms
John Lewis boss says over 50s need to go back to work to solve labour shortage
The head of John Lewis has encouraged people over-50 who retired after the pandemic to return to work in a bid to solve critical labour shortages. Dame Sharon White blamed the current record-high inflation in the UK on the “great resignation” of one million workers. “Regardless of what is happening coming out of Covid, if the labour market is that tight, if we continue to have far fewer people in work – or looking for work – you have inevitably got more inflation and wage inflation,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday. It comes as almost...
Here's why Zimbabwe is turning to solar water heaters in a drive for clean energy
The nation has a target of installing at least 250,000 solar water heaters in buildings by 2030. Image: Vijayanarasimha/singhvp93. The future looks bright for Africa's solar energy output. Why Zimbabwe is turning to solar energy. License and Republishing. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative...
'Vote Rishi, get Labour': Liz Truss allies issue warning as new poll shows voters think only Foreign Secretary - and not her rival Sunak - would be a better PM than Labour's Sir Keir Starmer
Allies of Liz Truss have seized on a new poll that shows voters believe the Foreign Secretary - and not her rival Rishi Sunak - would be a better prime minister than Sir Keir Starmer. The Truss campaign tonight warned Tory members that to 'vote Rishi' is to 'get Labour'...
Martin Lewis’ biggest concerns for the economy as UK faces a ‘financial emergency’
Martin Lewis, the founder of Money Saving Expert (MSE), has warned of a “national crisis on the scale of the pandemic” as energy bills continue to soar. Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he said the country was in a “financial emergency” and “lives are at risk”. With the economy crippled by a record-high inflation and energy prices catapulting, here are some of Mr Lewis’ biggest concerns.‘Catastrophic’ energy bill cap increase Ofgem is set to put the price cap at £4,266 for the average household in the three months from the beginning of January. The increasing price cap paired...
How young people in Kenya are helping to tackle drought
The number of Kenyans facing hunger and starvation due to drought has risen to 4.1 million. Image: Unsplash/Tucker Tangeman. African rainforests slow climate change despite record heat and droughts. License and Republishing. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License,...
Boris Johnson says successor will continue to tackle cost of living crisis
Boris Johnson has suggested his successor will continue to tackle the UK’s cost of living crisis.The outgoing prime minister boasted about the policies his government has put forward and said the next Tory leader will build upon them.“There will be a new prime minister very shortly, I can tell you for certain it will be either a man or a woman,” Mr Johnson joked.“Whoever he or she may be, I’m absolutely certain they will want to make some more announcements in September, October about what we’re going to do to further help people.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
Alief Snaps Up International Sales Rights To Australian Locarno Title ‘Petrol’
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: UK-French film company Alief has secured international sales rights to Australian filmmaker Alena Lodkina’s second feature Petrol, following its buzzy world premiere in Locarno’s Filmmakers Of The Present competition. The Melbourne-set drama, co-stars Nathalie Morris as an impressionable film student of Russian origin who falls under the thrall of an enigmatic performance artist, played by big screen newcomer Hannah Lynch. The pair move in together and their lives become more and more entwined, with Morris’s character embarking on a voyage of self-discovery played out between reality and her imagination. Morris is best known internationally for...
Cost-of-living talks before Tory leadership concludes branded ‘bizarre’ by Truss
Liz Truss has branded proposals to agree support for rising energy bills with the Government and Rishi Sunak before the Tory leadership contest is over as “bizarre”.The front runner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister made the comments as she and her opponent faced growing calls to spell out how they will deal with a spike in energy prices.Mr Sunak said he would welcome a meeting to agree emergency support ahead of the winter, but Ms Truss branded the proposal a “kangaroo committee” and ruled out widespread cash handouts to deal with the cost-of-living crisis as...
For Britain’s Tories, the Answer Is Always Margaret Thatcher
After 12 years in power, Britain’s Conservative Party has hit a wall, unsure of what it is and what it stands for, what its mission is supposed to be, and how it’s supposed to fulfill it. Having replaced David Cameron with Theresa May, then May with Boris Johnson, it is now replacing Johnson with one of two candidates, both of whom are—once again—demanding a new direction for the party and, in turn, the country. Never has Benjamin Disraeli’s angry jibe that “a Conservative Government is an organized hypocrisy” seemed so apt.
Canary Islands revealed as the No.1 destination for newly divorced Brits
The Canary Islands are the most popular holiday destination for divorcees, a survey has found. The Spanish islands are Britons’ No 1 destination for a solo trip after splitting up, according to holiday experts On The Beach. Since ‘no fault’ divorce legislation came into force in April, numbers of...
