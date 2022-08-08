ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

World Economic Forum

Here's why Zimbabwe is turning to solar water heaters in a drive for clean energy

The nation has a target of installing at least 250,000 solar water heaters in buildings by 2030. Image: Vijayanarasimha/singhvp93. The future looks bright for Africa's solar energy output. Why Zimbabwe is turning to solar energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

Inflation has risen so fast it’s even surprised central banks. Can they do anything to bring it down?

The need for central banks to act is becoming more urgent as inflation climbs to multi-decade highs. Image: Unsplash/Dmitry Demidko.
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

3 charts that show the state of the job market in OECD countries

Unemployment is steadying in countries representing 80% of world trade. Image: Unsplash/Campaign Creators.
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

How young people in Kenya are helping to tackle drought

The number of Kenyans facing hunger and starvation due to drought has risen to 4.1 million. Image: Unsplash/Tucker Tangeman. African rainforests slow climate change despite record heat and droughts.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

How city and state diplomacy can strengthen US foreign policy

Cities and states are a part of existing ecosystems that can multiply the reach and influence of US foreign policy. Image: Unsplash/Kyle Glenn.
U.S. POLITICS
Nature.com

Open questions on carbon-based molecules in space

It has been a great joint achievement of astronomy, laboratory spectroscopy and quantum chemistry to identify interstellar molecules in various astronomical environments and piece together their origins story from the fragmented evidence. Here the authors provide a sketch of what we know and motivate the asking of open questions on carbon-based molecules in space.
ASTRONOMY
World Economic Forum

Agenda articles

Explore the Forum's latest opinion articles, timely analyses and explainers from leaders in business, politics, and civil society. Meet the 'climate catalysts' pressing companies to protect the planet. One of the biggest groups campaigning for action on climate change is not the Gen Z-ers, but instead older...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Self-emergence of robust solitons in a microcavity

In many disciplines, states that emerge in open systems far from equilibrium are determined by a few global parameters1,2. These states can often mimic thermodynamic equilibrium, a classic example being the oscillation threshold of a laser3 that resembles a phase transition in condensed matter. However, many classes of states cannot form spontaneously in dissipative systems, and this is the case for cavity solitons2 that generally need to be induced by external perturbations, as in the case of optical memories4,5. In the past decade, these highly localized states have enabled important advancements in microresonator-based optical frequency combs6,7. However, the very advantages that make cavity solitons attractive for memories-their inability to form spontaneously from noise-have created fundamental challenges. As sources, microcombs require spontaneous and reliable initiation into a desired state that is intrinsically robust8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20. Here we show that the slow non-linearities of a free-running microresonator-filtered fibre laser21 can transform temporal cavity solitons into the system's dominant attractor. This phenomenon leads to reliable self-starting oscillation of microcavity solitons that are naturally robust to perturbations, recovering spontaneously even after complete disruption. These emerge repeatably and controllably into a large region of the global system parameter space in which specific states, highly stable over long timeframes, can be achieved.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Designing hetero-interfaces toward new optoelectronic functionalities using large-scale computations

Assembling Lego-like, 2D heterostructures can give rise to emergent properties and functionalities very different from the intrinsic characteristics of the constituents. Density functional theory (DFT)-based band-structure calculations can shed light on interfacial properties of different heterostructures. Interface properties of 2D perovskite/TMD heterostructures. Heterostructures based on different 2D materials have resulted...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers develop the world's fastest two-qubit gate between two single atoms

A research group led by graduate student Yeelai Chew, Assistant Professor Sylvain de Léséleuc and Professor Kenji Ohmori at the Institute for Molecular Science, National Institutes of Natural Sciences, is using atoms cooled ... This ultrafast quantum computer, which uses ultrafast lasers to manipulate cold atoms trapped with...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Unjamming and emergent nonreciprocity in active ploughing through a compressible viscoelastic fluid

A dilute suspension of active Brownian particles in a dense compressible viscoelastic fluid, forms a natural setting to study the emergence of nonreciprocity during a dynamical phase transition. At these densities, the transport of active particles is strongly influenced by the passive medium and shows a dynamical jamming transition as a function of activity and medium density. In the process, the compressible medium is actively churned up "“ for low activity, the active particle gets self-trapped in a cavity of its own making, while for large activity, the active particle ploughs through the medium, either accompanied by a moving anisotropic wake, or leaving a porous trail. A hydrodynamic approach makes it evident that the active particle generates a long-range density wake which breaks fore-aft symmetry, consistent with the simulations. Accounting for the back-reaction of the compressible medium leads to (i) dynamical jamming of the active particle, and (ii) a dynamical non-reciprocal attraction between two active particles moving along the same direction, with the trailing particle catching up with the leading one in finite time. We emphasize that these nonreciprocal effects appear only when the active particles are moving and so manifest in the vicinity of the jamming-unjamming transition.
SCIENCE
World Economic Forum

How mixed reality is helping scientists study forests

Rice University graduate student Daniel Gorczynski created an open-source app called VegSense to gather field data about understory vegetation using Microsoft’s HoloLens headset. The app allows field researchers to gather data as they walk and look at vegetation. Spatial data is displayed on the HoloLens screen in real time and can be stored for later analysis Image: Jeff Fitlow/Rice University)
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Berkeley scientists develop cheap and easy carbon capture and storage process

The material could be used to capture emissions from vehicle exhaust. It is easy to source and energy-efficient. It works better than metal-organic frameworks. Capturing carbon dioxide from smokestacks is a key goal for the United States and other nations as they constantly seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Now, Berkeley scientists have used an inexpensive polymer called melamine to engineer a cheap, easy, and energy-efficient way to do just that.
BERKELEY, CA

