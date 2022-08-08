Read full article on original website
World Economic Forum
Here's why Zimbabwe is turning to solar water heaters in a drive for clean energy
The nation has a target of installing at least 250,000 solar water heaters in buildings by 2030. Image: Vijayanarasimha/singhvp93. The future looks bright for Africa's solar energy output. Why Zimbabwe is turning to solar energy. License and Republishing. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative...
One Green Planet
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
World Economic Forum
Cryptocurrency mining doesn't have to be dirty. Here's how we can clean it up
If cryptocurrency miners set up hydroelectric plants like this one in Costa Rica, they can use the excess low-carbon energy to drive profits without emitting huge amounts of CO2. Image: REUTERS/Mayela Lopez.
World Economic Forum
Inflation has risen so fast it’s even surprised central banks. Can they do anything to bring it down?
The need for central banks to act is becoming more urgent as inflation climbs to multi-decade highs. Image: Unsplash/Dmitry Demidko. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in...
World Economic Forum
3 charts that show the state of the job market in OECD countries
Unemployment is steadying in countries representing 80% of world trade. Image: Unsplash/Campaign Creators. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are those of the author...
World Economic Forum
How young people in Kenya are helping to tackle drought
The number of Kenyans facing hunger and starvation due to drought has risen to 4.1 million. Image: Unsplash/Tucker Tangeman. African rainforests slow climate change despite record heat and droughts. License and Republishing. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License,...
World Economic Forum
Indigenous peoples teach the world First Nations wisdom through technology
An Indigenous Australian tests the quality of the forest soil as he speaks about cultural burning practices in Illaroo, New South Wales. Image: Reuters/Thomas Peter.
World Economic Forum
How city and state diplomacy can strengthen US foreign policy
Cities and states are a part of existing ecosystems that can multiply the reach and influence of US foreign policy. Image: Unsplash/Kyle Glenn. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The...
Nature.com
Open questions on carbon-based molecules in space
It has been a great joint achievement of astronomy, laboratory spectroscopy and quantum chemistry to identify interstellar molecules in various astronomical environments and piece together their origins story from the fragmented evidence. Here the authors provide a sketch of what we know and motivate the asking of open questions on carbon-based molecules in space.
World Economic Forum
Agenda articles
Explore the Forum’s latest opinion articles, timely analyses and explainers from leaders in business, politics, and civil society. Meet the ‘climate catalysts’ pressing companies to protect the planet. One of the biggest groups campaigning for action on climate change is not the Gen Z-ers, but instead older...
Nature.com
Self-emergence of robust solitons in a microcavity
In many disciplines, states that emerge in open systems far from equilibrium are determined by a few global parameters1,2. These states can often mimic thermodynamic equilibrium, a classic example being the oscillation threshold of a laser3 that resembles a phase transition in condensed matter. However, many classes of states cannot form spontaneously in dissipative systems, and this is the case for cavity solitons2 that generally need to be induced by external perturbations, as in the case of optical memories4,5. In the past decade, these highly localized states have enabled important advancements in microresonator-based optical frequency combs6,7. However, the very advantages that make cavity solitons attractive for memories-their inability to form spontaneously from noise-have created fundamental challenges. As sources, microcombs require spontaneous and reliable initiation into a desired state that is intrinsically robust8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20. Here we show that the slow non-linearities of a free-running microresonator-filtered fibre laser21 can transform temporal cavity solitons into the system's dominant attractor. This phenomenon leads to reliable self-starting oscillation of microcavity solitons that are naturally robust to perturbations, recovering spontaneously even after complete disruption. These emerge repeatably and controllably into a large region of the global system parameter space in which specific states, highly stable over long timeframes, can be achieved.
World Economic Forum
What is 'digital quality of life', and which countries rank highest?
Internet connection quality, internet affordability and e-security are factors in our 'digital quality of life'. Image: Unsplash/Marvin Meyer.
Phys.org
Designing hetero-interfaces toward new optoelectronic functionalities using large-scale computations
Assembling Lego-like, 2D heterostructures can give rise to emergent properties and functionalities very different from the intrinsic characteristics of the constituents. Density functional theory (DFT)-based band-structure calculations can shed light on interfacial properties of different heterostructures. Interface properties of 2D perovskite/TMD heterostructures. Heterostructures based on different 2D materials have resulted...
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Have Found a Simple Method of Assessment in Microplastic Concentration to Urban Rivers
Contamination with microplastic (MP) is a problem on a global scale. Even so, there is no accepted method for determining MP concentrations in rivers, which are where most MPs enter the ocean. This results in arbitrary sampling and incorrect evaluations. The right number of samples should now be taken to...
Stock market rally muted after Fed official says ‘far away from inflation victory’ – business live
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as investors welcome surprise fall in US inflation but officials warn of further rate hikes
Phys.org
Researchers develop the world's fastest two-qubit gate between two single atoms
A research group led by graduate student Yeelai Chew, Assistant Professor Sylvain de Léséleuc and Professor Kenji Ohmori at the Institute for Molecular Science, National Institutes of Natural Sciences, is using atoms cooled ... This ultrafast quantum computer, which uses ultrafast lasers to manipulate cold atoms trapped with...
World Economic Forum
The solution to online abuse? AI plus human intelligence
With AI and human intelligence, scaled detection of online abuse can reach near-perfect precision. Image: Wikimedia/Zarateman.
Nature.com
Unjamming and emergent nonreciprocity in active ploughing through a compressible viscoelastic fluid
A dilute suspension of active Brownian particles in a dense compressible viscoelastic fluid, forms a natural setting to study the emergence of nonreciprocity during a dynamical phase transition. At these densities, the transport of active particles is strongly influenced by the passive medium and shows a dynamical jamming transition as a function of activity and medium density. In the process, the compressible medium is actively churned up "“ for low activity, the active particle gets self-trapped in a cavity of its own making, while for large activity, the active particle ploughs through the medium, either accompanied by a moving anisotropic wake, or leaving a porous trail. A hydrodynamic approach makes it evident that the active particle generates a long-range density wake which breaks fore-aft symmetry, consistent with the simulations. Accounting for the back-reaction of the compressible medium leads to (i) dynamical jamming of the active particle, and (ii) a dynamical non-reciprocal attraction between two active particles moving along the same direction, with the trailing particle catching up with the leading one in finite time. We emphasize that these nonreciprocal effects appear only when the active particles are moving and so manifest in the vicinity of the jamming-unjamming transition.
World Economic Forum
How mixed reality is helping scientists study forests
Rice University graduate student Daniel Gorczynski created an open-source app called VegSense to gather field data about understory vegetation using Microsoft’s HoloLens headset. The app allows field researchers to gather data as they walk and look at vegetation. Spatial data is displayed on the HoloLens screen in real time and can be stored for later analysis Image: Jeff Fitlow/Rice University)
Berkeley scientists develop cheap and easy carbon capture and storage process
The material could be used to capture emissions from vehicle exhaust. It is easy to source and energy-efficient. It works better than metal-organic frameworks. Capturing carbon dioxide from smokestacks is a key goal for the United States and other nations as they constantly seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Now, Berkeley scientists have used an inexpensive polymer called melamine to engineer a cheap, easy, and energy-efficient way to do just that.
