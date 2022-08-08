Connect easily even from remote waters with the Starlink Maritime low-latency internet device. This easy-to-install gadget gives everything from merchant vessels to oil rigs to premium yachts a connection no matter where they are. Additionally, this device is also capable of holding up against rocket engines. And it handles extreme cold, heat, hail, sleet, heavy rain, and gale force winds. You need minimal deck space to install it, and it also comes with an easy-to-install mount. All you need to do is choose an install location that always has a clear view of the sky. In order to do that, you can download the Starlink app on your phone. It will help you determine the blockage zones. Get sailing and stay connected!

