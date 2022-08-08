Read full article on original website
World Economic Forum
The solution to online abuse? AI plus human intelligence
With AI and human intelligence, scaled detection of online abuse can reach near-perfect precision. Image: Wikimedia/Zarateman.
Talon Cyber's Enterprise Browser to Enhance Secure Web Surfing
Israeli firm Talon Cyber Security raised a whopping $100 million in series A funding for its built-in security enterprise browser. Cheddar News speaks with its co-founder and CEO Ofer Ben-Noon, who explains what makes TalonWork different from other conventional browsers.
World Economic Forum
The UK’s most liveable city could soon be Birmingham. This is why
Birmingham is the UK’s second-largest city and has a history of transformation. Image: Unsplash/Adam Jones. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are those...
World Economic Forum
How to build an organizational culture that is 'cybersecurity ready'
Cybersecurity must be a core strategic priority for organizations of all kinds. Image: Unsplash/Marcus Spiske.
IN THIS ARTICLE
World Economic Forum
Here's why Zimbabwe is turning to solar water heaters in a drive for clean energy
The nation has a target of installing at least 250,000 solar water heaters in buildings by 2030. Image: Vijayanarasimha/singhvp93.
Cudo To Reveal New Version Of Cudo Compute - A Sneak Peek Into Distributed Cloud's Future
Cudo Compute is very close to opening the new version of its platform to early access testers. Our team has been working on this for many months. Following the Alpha testing period earlier this year, Cudo rebuilt it from the ground up to provide an intuitive interface to manage your compute workloads.
thefastmode.com
BT, SEACOM Partner to Deliver Enterprise Communications Services in Africa
BT and SEACOM announced a strategic alliance which will help SEACOM further secure its own infrastructure and deliver new networking, security and communications solutions to enterprise customers in Africa. As a leading Internet connectivity supplier that owns Africa’s most extensive ICT infrastructure, SEACOM will be leveraging BT’s services, vendor relationships...
thefastmode.com
Samsung, Kajeet Partner to Deliver Smart Private 5G Network Solutions
Samsung and Kajeet announced a collaboration to deploy Kajeet’s Smart Private 5GTM Platform with Samsung’s CBRS solutions, bringing next-generation RAN and private network solutions to a range of enterprises and public service organizations. With this agreement, Kajeet becomes an authorized distributor of Samsung’s private RAN solutions in the...
thefastmode.com
WM5G Wins £10m Gov Tender to Create the UK’s Telecoms Innovation Network
West Midlands 5G (WM5G), the UK’s largest 5G innovation company has won a £10m Government tender to create the UK’s Telecoms Innovation Network (UKTIN). WM5G won this tender as part of a UK wide consortium led by Digital Catapult and also including CW (Cambridge Wireless) and the University of Bristol. UKTIN, first announced by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in March, aims to make the UK the easiest place in the world to access and take part in telecoms research, development and innovation. It will guide businesses and researchers looking to access funding or testing facilities in the UK and enable the best use of public and private investment in R&D, as well as ensuring that knowledge is effectively and efficiently shared across the telecoms industry.
techeblog.com
Urbanista Phoenix are the World’s First True Wireless Earphones Powered by Powerfoyle Solar Cell Technology
Urbanista Phoenix are the world’s first true wireless earphones powered by Powerfoyle solar cell technology designed to provide an always-on audio experience. That’s right, you won’t need any cords or charging cables, as there is built-in solar cell material, which means the earphones charge automatically when in the USB-C charging case. All you need is either indoor or outdoor light for endless playtime.
Starlink Maritime low-latency internet device provides 350 Mbps download speeds at sea
Connect easily even from remote waters with the Starlink Maritime low-latency internet device. This easy-to-install gadget gives everything from merchant vessels to oil rigs to premium yachts a connection no matter where they are. Additionally, this device is also capable of holding up against rocket engines. And it handles extreme cold, heat, hail, sleet, heavy rain, and gale force winds. You need minimal deck space to install it, and it also comes with an easy-to-install mount. All you need to do is choose an install location that always has a clear view of the sky. In order to do that, you can download the Starlink app on your phone. It will help you determine the blockage zones. Get sailing and stay connected!
World Economic Forum
How mixed reality is helping scientists study forests
Rice University graduate student Daniel Gorczynski created an open-source app called VegSense to gather field data about understory vegetation using Microsoft’s HoloLens headset. The app allows field researchers to gather data as they walk and look at vegetation. Spatial data is displayed on the HoloLens screen in real time and can be stored for later analysis Image: Jeff Fitlow/Rice University)
