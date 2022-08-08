ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Fourth set of human remains found in Lake Mead

By Bill Hutchinson and Teddy Grant, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgLRt_0h92BQ7O00
Lake Mead National Recreation Area: Boulder City, Nevada Geri Lavrov/Getty Images

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Human remains were again found in Lake Mead, the country's largest reservoir that continues to shrink amid a decades-long drought, officials announced Sunday.

According to the National Park Service, someone made the discovery at the park's Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on the Nevada side, around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. This marks the fourth time since May that human remains were found in Lake Mead, where water levels continue to recede at historic levels.

With the help of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's dive team, park rangers responded and set up a perimeter to retrieve the remains, the NPS said.

Officials have said the reservoir's water levels are so low they could hit "dead pool" status, which means that the water is too low to flow downstream.

The minimum water surface level needed to generate power at the Hoover Dam is 1,050 feet, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Anything below that is considered an "inactive pool," and a "dead pool" exists when the water level hits 895 feet, according to the federal agency.

Satellite images released last month by NASA show side-by-side comparisons of Lake Mead, one taken on July 6, 2000, and the other more than two decades later on July 6 of this year.

A result of the diminishing water level is that bodies and human parts have been emerging.

On May 7, human skeletal remains were found near the lake's Callville Bay, according to the National Park Service. The discovery came a week after the decayed body of a man was found stuffed in a steel barrel near the reservoir's Hemenway Fishing Pier, more than 20 miles from Callville Bay, according to the LVMPD.

On July 25, human remains were also found at Swim Beach.

Officials launched an investigation into the most recent discovery on Saturday, and the Clark County Medical Examiner has been contacted to determine the cause of death.

ABC News' Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Former coal town comes together in face of Kentucky floods

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. — (AP) — Barely a week after floodwaters swept downtown and left a foot of mud and twisted, gutted buildings along Main Street, an incongruous sight appeared: A flashing sign declaring JR's Barber Shop "OPEN." As National Guard troops patrolled outside and volunteers on backhoes mounded...
FLEMING-NEON, KY
WHIO Dayton

'Dire situation': Kayaker who helped in Kentucky flood rescues on difficult recovery ahead

NEW YORK — Once he saw how much water had risen in the creek by his home in eastern Kentucky, "I knew we were in trouble," Larry Adams said. His fears were warranted -- the region suffered historic flooding late last month that left dozens dead and hundreds displaced after their homes were swept away or buried in debris. A yearslong recovery is expected as communities begin to clean up, and officials have warned more victims may be recovered.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHIO Dayton

Oakwood to conduct resurfacing projects starting Thursday

OAKWOOD — The City of Oakwood will being resurfacing streets, alleys, and a parking lot with asphalt starting Thursday. >>Multiple roadwork projects planned for SR 48 through Oakwood ahead of full repave in 2024. It’s expected to take about two weeks to complete, according to a press release.
TRAFFIC
WHIO Dayton

Semi-truck overturned in Kentucky, spilling thousands of beer cans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi-truck overturned on a roadway in Kentucky Wednesday morning, spilling thousands of beer cans all over the area. The Louisville Metro Police told WLKY that the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. The truck was coming from the Interstate 71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway in Kentucky when it overturned. The truck spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Boulder City, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Boulder City, NV
Government
WHIO Dayton

Governor, AG stand by reactions to motorcycle crash verdict

Defense lawyers are denouncing comments made by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and his attorney general after a jury acquitted a truck driver in the deaths of seven motorcyclists, but both men said Wednesday they stand by their statements. After a two-week trial, jurors deliberated for less than three hours...
RANDOLPH, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Water Rights#The National Park Service#Nps
WHIO Dayton

Pennsylvania teen dies after being pulled into woodchipper

NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania teenager died Tuesday after he was pulled into a woodchipper, authorities said. Isiah Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, was working for a commercial tree company when a piece of debris he was placing into the woodchipper snagged his clothing and partially pulled him into the commercial-grade machine, WCAU-TV reported.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
WHIO Dayton

Wisconsin primary may shape elections in key battleground

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Voters will choose a Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday who could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground, where former President Donald Trump is still pressing to overturn his 2020 loss and backing candidates he sees as allies. Trump...
WISCONSIN STATE
WHIO Dayton

Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — The Michigan Attorney General's office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election, according to published reports.
MICHIGAN STATE
WHIO Dayton

Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID-19

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee running to become Georgia’s next governor, said Wednesday that she tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement on social media, Abrams said she was experiencing mild symptoms. She added that her positive COVID-19 test came one day after she tested negative. “I’ll be spending...
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Kleefisch downplays Trump endorsement on final swing

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed Donald Trump's endorsement and rally for her opponent during her final campaign push across Wisconsin Monday, and declined to respond to the former president's criticisms. Kleefisch faces Trump-endorsed Tim Michels in Tuesday's primary, with the winner...
WISCONSIN STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
91K+
Followers
119K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy