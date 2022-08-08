ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 93.1

List of Highly Recommended Auto Mechanics in Longview, Texas

When you’re choosing the right mechanic or shop to work on your vehicle you must look beyond who is the least expensive. The reason this choice is so important is because our vehicle is vital to everything we do, including making a living and making sure our family arrives safely to all of our destinations. Which is why I wanted to put together a list of the most highly recommended auto mechanics in Longview, Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, TX
Government
City
Jacksonville, TX
Jacksonville, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
ketk.com

9-acre wildfire reported near Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Fire Department and Angelina County are currently working to contain a 9-acre wildfire in a brushy tree line to the west of Southwood near Hoshall Drive. According to a statement from the City of Lufkin, the fire is contained to a large tract of...
LUFKIN, TX
Mix 93.1

Tyler ISD Announces “Vape Detectors” Installed In High Schools

One Thing I Don't Like To Do Is Lie To Kids And Pretend Like We Adults Didn't Do Dumb Stuff Like Them When We Were Kids.... You remember back in the day when you and your friends were sneaking cigarettes in between classes either in the bathroom or somewhere else. Back then, your main worry was the "smoke detector" going off or an administrator coming in and busting up the session.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mexican Food#Barbecue#East Texas#Food Drink#Tx Restaurants
ketk.com

Off ramp of Toll 49 closed due to overturned 18-wheeler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The off ramp of Texas Toll 49 at Highway 110 is closed due to overturned 18-wheeler. The exit for 110 is blocked. Several ambulances and firetrucks from Lindale are currently on the scene. Officials on the scene have not confirmed any injuries at this time.
LINDALE, TX
Mix 93.1

Help the Bustos Family: Tyler, TX Restaurant to Offer Discounts to Law Enforcement

Today many East Texans gathered to honor the memory of Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who tragically died near Tyler, Texas a little after midnight on Saturday, July 29. Deputy Bustos was finishing up his final night of field training with his field training officer, 39-year-old SCSO Deputy Michael Skinner. They'd stopped a vehicle on State Highway 155 South when he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Hwy 155.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Multiple agencies battle grass fire north of Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks has confirmed that a wildfire active in the 19800 block of Farm to Market Road 1804, toward River Bottom, is being fought by multiple fire departments. Authorities say that the grass fire is now under control but had previously threatened...
LINDALE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mix 93.1

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

1 dead, 1 injured in East Texas head-on crash

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured following a head-on collision in Henderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 315, just south of Chandler. The preliminary investigation...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Fire to room, car at Longview motel deemed suspicious

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department responded to a fire at a motel Monday morning. According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, firefighters were called out to the Studio 6 motel off Highway 31 around 5 a.m. The first fire engine on the scene reported seeing smoke coming out of one of the rooms.
LONGVIEW, TX
KICKS 105

Adorable East Texas First Day of School Photos from Years Ago

I don't remember much about my first days of classes back when I was in primary school. The bits and pieces I recall include the names of my teachers, Mrs. Beaver, Mrs. De La Cruz, and Mrs. Voigt. I remember a Big Chief red tablet, the smell of Elmer's paste, and the almost intoxicating smell of walking past the teacher's lounge -- that's where they kept the mimeograph machine.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Longview woman says husband’s truck saved him from downburst

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man was pinned in a truck by fallen trees during Longview’s downburst storm on Friday. His wife explains how he narrowly escaped being crushed. Ryan Woodruff was fixing a window at his home in Longview when Friday’s storm with downburst winds swept in.
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy