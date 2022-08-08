Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Auburndale Sunflower Field Features 120,000 Sunflowers
AUBURNDALE, WI (OnFocus) – The Auburndale School Forest is once again full of color as over 120,000 sunflowers and hybrid flowers are about to be in full bloom. The 4.5-acre sunflower field will be vibrant for about two weeks and features several photo opportunities, including a wooden bridge, viewing platform, “big chair,” a 1952 Chevrolet truck and an Oliver 66 tractor.
washingtoncounty.news
53rd annual Wausau Possum Fest draws large crowds
The first Saturday in August has long been the day the Wausau Funday and Possum Festival is held, and this year is no exception. The Wausau Community Development Club hosted the event at the Possum Palace, kicking off festivities with the Possum King and Queen Contest on Friday and a concert featuring Cory Keefe and Highway 20 Band.
onfocus.news
Obituary for Allen Parr
Allen Fay Parr, 78, of Marshfield, WI and North Port, FL (formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Tomah, WI) unexpectedly passed away Wed, July 27, 2022. Al was born January 7, 1944 in Tomah, WI, the son of Fay & Rose (Mossholder) Parr. One of four children growing up on a farm made Al a pretty tough dude. He excelled at athletics at Tomah High School and did very well in school. He took on many jobs including working in a factory, hauling milk, assessor, fireman, truck driver and later the Gardners bread man. He was married to his first wife Eileen Richmond with whom they had three sons and they later divorced. While on his route in 1977, he met the love of his life, Sally who he always said “stowed away on the bread truck with him” so they could always be together. After he married Sally Lee Ebbe on October 20, 1980 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, IA he gained three more children. Al and Sal owned and operated Ebbe’s Lake Aire supper club from 1980 until their retirement in August 2000. Al was the cook and kept the kitchen going. He and Sally loved traveling in their motorhome all over the country (especially to NASCAR races). Al once set the fastest lap record in a Daihatsu Rocky at Bristol raceway and was on the front page of the Bristol News. Al believed in hard work and was a good storyteller. He loved playing cards during happy hour and “giving lessons” at the games of Hearts and Canasta. After retiring and settling down into a snowbird role, Al and Sal would go to the Gulf and winter in North Port, Florida where they met number of great friends. Happy hour was at 4pm and everyone knew it was a great get together. A social drinker, he never met an Old Fashioned he didn’t like (except one time when he was returning home while riding shotgun in a Jeep after being ‘overserved’). If you didn’t find Al in the house working on something or taking a snooze, he would be in the garage working with his wood tools. There wasn’t much he couldn’t build or fix. He enjoyed riding motorcycles in his younger days and loved going to the Packer games with all of his friends.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Pool Will Close for Season After August 22
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield’s aquatic center, Vandehey Waters, is scheduled to close after August 22, 2022 for the season. For more information, contact the City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation department. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!. Author: News Desk. This piece was posted...
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: A death sentence
MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Area Habitat for Humanity Needs Volunteers
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Area Habitat for Humanity is in the process of building a house for a disabled veteran. Help is needed as the project moves into its next phase. “We got the basement poured last week and the lumber comes on Wednesday,” said Ed Korlesky, Building...
onfocus.news
Wildwood Zoo North Parking Lot Closed for Repairs
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department staff will be doing concrete repair on the apron of the north side parking lot along 17th Street going into the Wildwood Zoo for approximately one week beginning Monday, August 8, 2022. Patrons visiting the zoo can...
onfocus.news
Obituary for James Alexander
James Dana Alexander, 84, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in Marshfield, WI. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 12, 2022 Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where a visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. James “Jim” was born in Brooklyn, NY...
WJFW-TV
Ahlstrom Munksjö invests $15 million in two Northern Wisconsin plants
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Paper is all around us, and one paper mill company that employs nearly two-thousand Wisconsinites is looking towards the future. Ahlstrom Munksjö put a hefty sum of money for new technology and boilers at their two Northern Wisconsin plants. “Part of being a paper maker...
onfocus.news
Retired Stevens Point Nurse Receives DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award
STEVENS POINT, WI (OnFocus) – Patricia Hilpert of Stevens Point was recently honored with the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award for nurses who have devoted their life’s work to the compassionate care of others. Now in her 80’s and retired, Patricia served for many years as a nurse and...
WEAU-TV 13
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
onfocus.news
Portion of Marshfield’s Peach Avenue to Close Starting Thursday
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Thursday, August 11, 2022, Peach Avenue between 4th Street & 5th Street will be closed to all traffic. This closure is for the replacement of sewer and water laterals and is expected to last two weeks. The detour for this closure will utilize East...
947jackfm.com
Stick Figure Vandalism Reported in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Stick figures on structures in Stevens Point are raising questions about whether it is considered art or vandalism. City officials say in this case, it is vandalism. Mayor Mike Wiza says the stick figures are placed around the city promoting a local artists’ business,...
onfocus.news
Obituary for Marian Kraus
Marian Kraus, 85, Marshfield, passed away peacefully with her husband and family by her side at Wisconsin Veteran’s Home King, Waupaca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, August 16th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield. Rev. Daniel Williams and Deacon Ray Draeger will officiate. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. There will be a meal served at Rembs Celebration Center immediately following the burial. Rembs funeral home is assisting the family.
onfocus.news
Rafters Goes Duck Hunting in 12-6 Win in Madison
MADISON, Wis. – Duck hunting season in the state of Wisconsin does not start until late September. However, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters did not get the memo, as they beat down the Mallards in Madison tonight, 12-6. The Rafters were held scoreless in the top of the first, but Wisconsin Rapids starting pitcher, Brandon Scott, also held the Mallards scoreless in the home half. However, the Rats bats got started in the top of the second. A leadoff homer from Andrew Semo, his first of 2022, gave the Rafters a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, a two-out two-run single from McKinley Erves put Wisconsin Rapids ahead 3-0.
onfocus.news
Woodchuck Runs Pour in After Multiple Rain Delays
Wausau, Wis. – The Wausau Woodchucks (32-31) faced off against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (34-30) on a stormy Saturday evening, in a matchup critical to the battle for the playoffs. After two rain delays, one in the top of the 6th and one in the top of the 7th, the Chucks would end up victorious with a final score of 11-5.
onfocus.news
Rafters Are Swept by Rockers in 10-6 Loss
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – No matter how high the highs are in sports, there inevitably come some lows. The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters were swept for the first time at Witter Field this season by the Green Bay Rockers in a 10-6 loss. The Rockers jumped out front in the...
Police: 23 animals rescued from Marathon County home
NEWS RELEASE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other law enforcement and animal control partners, seized 22 dogs and one cat from a residence on Chokecherry Road in the Town of Hull on Monday. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with...
onfocus.news
Rafters Tie Wins Record in 16-6 Annihilation of Mallards
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – In a season that has been special beyond measure, the Rafters continue to outdo themselves every time they step foot on a diamond. With tonight’s 16-6 win over the Madison Mallards, the 2022 Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have officially tied the franchise and Northwoods League single-season records with their 52nd win of the season.
onfocus.news
Obituary for Kevin Williams
Kevin P. Williams, 57, Auburndale, passed away after a brief battle with cancer, on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where a visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Pastor Jeremy Rodriguez will officiate.
