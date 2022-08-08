Allen Fay Parr, 78, of Marshfield, WI and North Port, FL (formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Tomah, WI) unexpectedly passed away Wed, July 27, 2022. Al was born January 7, 1944 in Tomah, WI, the son of Fay & Rose (Mossholder) Parr. One of four children growing up on a farm made Al a pretty tough dude. He excelled at athletics at Tomah High School and did very well in school. He took on many jobs including working in a factory, hauling milk, assessor, fireman, truck driver and later the Gardners bread man. He was married to his first wife Eileen Richmond with whom they had three sons and they later divorced. While on his route in 1977, he met the love of his life, Sally who he always said “stowed away on the bread truck with him” so they could always be together. After he married Sally Lee Ebbe on October 20, 1980 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, IA he gained three more children. Al and Sal owned and operated Ebbe’s Lake Aire supper club from 1980 until their retirement in August 2000. Al was the cook and kept the kitchen going. He and Sally loved traveling in their motorhome all over the country (especially to NASCAR races). Al once set the fastest lap record in a Daihatsu Rocky at Bristol raceway and was on the front page of the Bristol News. Al believed in hard work and was a good storyteller. He loved playing cards during happy hour and “giving lessons” at the games of Hearts and Canasta. After retiring and settling down into a snowbird role, Al and Sal would go to the Gulf and winter in North Port, Florida where they met number of great friends. Happy hour was at 4pm and everyone knew it was a great get together. A social drinker, he never met an Old Fashioned he didn’t like (except one time when he was returning home while riding shotgun in a Jeep after being ‘overserved’). If you didn’t find Al in the house working on something or taking a snooze, he would be in the garage working with his wood tools. There wasn’t much he couldn’t build or fix. He enjoyed riding motorcycles in his younger days and loved going to the Packer games with all of his friends.

