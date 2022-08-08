Read full article on original website
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Father who had a smoke and browsed Facebook while his baby daughter drowned in the bath with the water running is jailed for five years
A father will serve five years behind bars after his nine-month-old daughter drowned in a bath while he smoked a cigarette and browsed Facebook. Daniel James Gallagher pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced for 'negligent killing' after his baby Leah Jayde died at their Hervey Bay home on the central Queensland coast on April 2 last year.
Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life
A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
Father, 86, drowned while trying to save his disabled daughter, 27, after she lost control of her mobility scooter and fell into canal, inquest hears
A father drowned while trying to rescue his disabled daughter after her mobility scooter fell into a canal, an inquest has heard. Lawrence Casey, 86, jumped into the icy cold Bude Canal in north Cornwall after his daughter Jessica lost control of her scooter at around 5.20pm on September 1 last year.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
Mum left terrified after spotting looming ghostly figure behind her daughter in holiday snap
A MUM was left terrified after spotting a ghostly figure looming behind her ten-year-old daughter in a holiday snap. Sarah Williams, 38, her daughter Amelie and their friends were toasting marshmallows over a fire at a campsite on Tuesday night. Sarah said: “I went to take a picture and saw...
I was fighting for my life in ICU when a cruel thief STOLE cash out of my wallet next to my bed
A CANCER patient said he had £120 stolen from him when he was fighting for his life in intensive care with pneumonia. Simon Colbeck, 48, was bed bound, tied up to lots of machinery and finding it "extremely hard to breathe" when the cash was nicked from his wallet.
Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home
A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
Man, 27, is charged with murdering 'truly amazing' mother-of-two who died in hospital after being found injured on street
A man has been charged with the murder of a 'truly amazing' mother-of-two in West Yorkshire. Lauren Jade Howe, 26, from Baildon, near Bradford, died in hospital on Sunday morning after being found injured in the street on Aire Way. Charlie Booth, 27, has now been charged with her murder,...
REVEALED: Teacher's frantic texts to find help for a dying student as his devastated family claims the trauma contributed to his shock death two years later: 'I need medical people... he is in a trance'
Frantic texts show how a teacher desperately tried to save a student's life on an excursion to Europe after finding the teenager passed out covered in blood and vomit. Geoff Vezey, 52, was the assistant principal at Melbourne's Blackburn High School when he accompanied 17 students, including 15-year-old Timothy Fehring, and another teacher to Europe.
Boy, 5, dies in horror crash with lorry after 'cycling his Spider Man bike across the street'
A five-year-old boy has been killed after a lorry smashed into him while on his Spider Man-themed bike. It has been reported that the young child was fatally hit by the HGV lorry as he cycled across the street on West Bromwich Road, Walsall in the West Midlands, this morning.
Man, 20, dies after being pulled from lake at water park in heatwave
A man in his 20s has died following an incident at Cotswold Water Park, Ashton Keynes. Wiltshire Police said they were called to the scene shortly after 6pm on Monday. The force said: “Sadly, a man in his 20s was confirmed deceased shortly after being pulled from the water.“Our thoughts are with his family at this tragic time. We are not treating his death as suspicious.”The unprecedented extreme heat has resulted in several open water swimming deaths since the heatwave began in the UK. A teenage boy died while swimming with friends in a canal in Manchester on Saturday evening.The...
British woman who died on flight home ‘was in seat next to her family for another 8 hours’
The family of a British woman who died during a flight from Hong Kong to the UK were sat next to her for eight hours after efforts to save her were unsuccessful, a friend said. Helen Rhodes, 46, was travelling home to the UK to begin a “new chapter” with her husband Simon and two children. The family had lived in Hong Kong for 15 years and were planning on renovating their UK home on return, neighbours have said. A few hours into the 5 August flight, Ms Rhodes was found unresponsive and could not be resuscitated. Neighbour and...
'This could have been my daughter': Parents claim they raised fears over safety of water park where 11-year-old girl died up to YEAR AGO - as it emerges council tried to shut down 'unauthorised' inflatable course
Parents have today revealed how they raised safety fears about a water park where an 11-year-old died up to a year before Saturday's tragic incident. Concerned customers say they contacted Liquid Leisure, near Datchet, Berkshire, almost exactly a year ago to flag their concerns about the water park - only to be offered free tickets to come again.
Woman who ran over and killed boyfriend in Fife avoids jail
A 21-year-old woman who killed the "love of her life" by running him over with her car has avoided a prison sentence. Grace Ross struck Joshua Kerr, 18, near the farm where he worked in Leslie, Fife, on 22 May 2020. He died after suffering a catastrophic head injury. Ross,...
Lilia Valutyte: Mother of girl, 9, stabbed in street relives moment she found daughter bleeding to death
The grieving mother of a schoolgirl stabbed while playing outside has relived the moment she found her bleeding to death in the street.Lina Savicke, 35, said she was at work in Boston, Lincolnshire, just yards away from where her two children were playing with a hula hoop when she heard someone scream “mom”.She ran outside and found nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte bleeding from a stab wound with her distraught five-year-old sister standing beside her.Recalling the events of 28 July, Ms Savicke told the Sunday Mirror: “I heard someone calling me, ‘mom!’“I go out and see how my little girl, who...
