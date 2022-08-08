Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Washington Examiner
Biden said, ‘If you get vaccinated, you won’t get COVID.’ Today, he tested positive for COVID
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID today, the White House announced. The positive test comes several months after Biden received his second booster shot in March. This would mean Biden has had four vaccine doses and still tested positive for COVID. "This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID....
Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Unveils the Picturesque Location of Her November White House Wedding
Click here to read the full article. It’s only 114 days until Naomi Biden’s marriage to Peter Neal, but who’s counting? Well, the bride certainly is, and Joe Biden’s granddaughter has finally secured the perfect location at the White House to celebrate — and those Nov. 19 wedding photos are going to look spectacular. The 28-year-old lawyer revealed the exciting news on Twitter to share with all of her followers. “Sooo not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago…but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be,” she wrote. “…and much to the...
Joe Biden, 79, shares smiling photo from his desk as he fights Covid the day after revealing cancer diagnosis
PRESIDENT Joe Biden has shared a photo of himself smiling from his desk after testing positive for Covid-19. Biden's symptoms include fatigue, a dry cough and a runny nose, according to his doctor, who spoke after the White House announced the president's positive diagnosis on Thursday. The president reassured Americans...
New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden
As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
Leading Democrats for 2024 if Joe Biden Does Not Run: Poll
Just 22 percent of Americans want Biden to run again in 2024, with 61 percent opposed, according to a Decision Desk HQ poll.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
Biden and Harris Would Both Beat Either Trump or DeSantis in 2024: Poll
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would both beat the two favorites for the GOP nomination in 2024—Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis—in either hypothetical matchup, according to a new poll. An Echelon Insights survey found that if the next election were being held today, voters would narrowly back Biden...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
WATCH: Biden coughs heavily through signing ceremony following COVID-19 rebound
President Joe Biden's Tuesday remarks at a signing ceremony for the CHIPS and Science Act were punctuated by extremely heavy, repeated coughing.
Florida Lawmaker Calls for FBI Agents to Be ‘Arrested Upon Sight’ After Trump Raid
A Republican Florida lawmaker has called for his state’s legislature to break away from federal agencies in the wake of an FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is running for Congress, made his radical proposal in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “It’s time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session & amend our laws regarding federal agencies,” Sabatini wrote. “Sever all ties with DOJ immediately. Any FBI agent conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our State should be arrested upon sight.” MAGA fans have reacted angrily to the search of the former president’s property, which is reportedly related to an investigation into classified documents Trump may have improperly removed during his final days in the White House. Sabatini previously supported Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and last year proposed renaming U.S. Highway 27 to the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
Biden approval rises to 40%, highest in two months, Reuters/Ipsos shows
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rose this week to its highest level since early June following a string of legislative victories, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday.
Sununu rips Biden over report on first presidential primary
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is criticizing President Joe Biden over a news report that the Democrat mused about giving New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary position to his home state. The Politico report cited anonymous sources as saying that Biden had asked advisers about moving up Delaware...
Biden leaves White House isolation for first time in 18 days
President Biden traveled to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware on Sunday, following his COVID-19 isolation. Why it matters: This is the first time the president has left the White House in 18 days and the first time he has seen first lady Jill Biden since July 20, according to the White House.
Biden 'not surprisingly' remains infected with COVID-19 as he recovers from 'rebound' case
Kevin O'Connor, physician for the president, said Biden "continues to feel well" but he "not surprisingly" tested positive again Sunday for COVID-19.
Jill Biden carries out new mission in 2nd year as first lady
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden barnstormed the country during her debut year as first lady as if on a one-woman mission to help her husband’s administration tackle the problem of the moment: getting people vaccinated and boosted against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. New headwinds blowing in year two...
Former asthma sufferer Biden has cough, but not COVID, White House says
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden continues to test negative for COVID-19 but is suffering its lingering effects, the White House press office said on Tuesday, after he coughed repeatedly through a speech on the South Lawn.
Jason Chaffetz: Shame on President Biden's inner circle for shielding him
Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz slammed President Biden and members of the Democratic Party for failing to solve the problems America faces on "The Next Revolution." BIDEN TOO OLD TO RUN AGAIN IN 2024 SAYS NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST: ‘SEEING SOMEONE WOBBLE ON A TIGHTROPE’. JASON CHAFFETZ: So with...
