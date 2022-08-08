Read full article on original website
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Have Named the Suspect in the Killings of Four Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
One of four Muslim men slain in potentially linked Albuquerque killings remembered as 'brilliant public servant'
A 27-year-old Muslim man killed last week in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is being remembered as a "brilliant public servant" committed to "improving conditions and inclusivity for disadvantaged minorities," according to the mayor of the city he worked for.
Suspect in 4 New Mexico killings left trail of violence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In the six years since he resettled in the United States from Afghanistan, the primary suspect in the slayings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque has been arrested several times for domestic violence and captured on camera slashing the tires of a woman’s car, according to police and court records.
Arrests in western Mexico set off destruction in 2 states
Members of the State Prosecutor's Office and Municipal Police guard the area where gang members set a bus on fire blocking a highway to prevent authorities from chasing them while they were clashing with another gang, in Zapopan, Jalisco State, Mexico, on August 9, 2022. - According to the authorities, no one was injured. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP) (Photo by ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Albuquerque killings send fear through Islamic communities
Authorities on Monday identified the fourth victim in a series of killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the deaths sent ripples of fear through Islamic communities nationwide. Three of the slayings happened in the last two weeks. Now law enforcement officials are seeking help finding a vehicle...
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Several New Mexico residents suspected in Boulder murder investigation
Four New Mexico residents have been identified as the suspects in a Colorado murder case. A woman was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24. That's near Flagstaff Mountain in the Boulder foothills.Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office haven't said how they think the woman was killed, or where. However, they obtained four arrest warrants. The following three people have all been arrested: - Jaime Moore- Ashley Provine- Cody HobirkA fourth suspect, Elizabeth Griffin, has not been located.Moore, Provine and Griffin face are facing first degree murder charges and Hobkirk faces a second degree murder charge. They are all residents of the Las Cruces area.Anyone who saw unusual activity in the Flagstaff Mountain area or the Realization Point trailhead around July 24 is asked to call police at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org. Police are also hoping to talk to anyone who knows where Griffin is.
New Mexico judge drops charges against former police officer accused of killing man in custody
New Mexico District Court Judge Douglas Driggers ruled there was "insufficient evidence" for the trial of former Las Cruces police officer Christopher Smelser to continue and dismissed the second-degree murder charges filed against him for the death of Antonio Valenzuela in 2020, according to the New Mexico Attorney General's office.
‘This is just evil’
Blankets, shoes, banners and umbrellas were left strewn along the street and on the sidewalks as people fled Thursday evening in downtown Gallup, New Mexico. Several people were in the large SUV that drove through the annual night parade during the centennial anniversary of the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial, causing multiple injuries along a parade route crowded with mostly Navajo families. Two Gallup police officers were also injured.
Huge update in three sets of decomposing remains found in Lake Mead after police reveal grim new details about bodies
HAUNTING new information has been revealed in the case of three sets of decomposing human remains found in Lake Mead. Officials have determined that the victim whose remains were found inside a barrel with a gunshot wound died of homicide. Lake Mead's sinking waters and a megadrought resulted in the...
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
Missing Arizona geologist Daniel Robinson: A father's unending search for his son, one year later
The father of a fledgling Arizona-based geologist who has been missing for more than a year is relentlessly seeking answers related to what has happened to his son as he says the case is not receiving the attention it deserves. Daniel Robinson was last seen when he suddenly left the...
Smithonian
Rio Grande Runs Dry in Albuquerque
After years of drought in the Southwest, a stretch of the Rio Grande once flowing through Albuquerque has run dry for the first time in 40 years. Officials warn that the conditions will likely get worse in the upcoming days. “Most folks in Albuquerque who have lived here have grown...
Essence
FBI Releases List Of Missing Native Americans In Navajo Nation And New Mexico
The list currently includes the names and photos of more than 170 Native Americans and will be regularly updated to increase the transparency and accountability of these efforts. In an effort to improve the reporting of missing and murdered Indigenous people, the FBI has released a list of Native Americans...
Another contagious Omicron mutation has emerged in the U.S.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - There's another super contagious Omicron mutation that's emerged in the U.S. Local health officials say they think BA.2.75 will be the dominant strain in the next three weeks. The overall message is still the same, get protected as well as you can. The percent of positive COVID cases is rising in Texas, just over 30% according to data from UT Southwestern. That's climbing towards what we saw at the beginning of this year and that's just what's being reported."This latest bump in cases it is definitely a situation that there are more cases out there than we know,"...
Biden administration begins closing Arizona border wall gaps after pledging to not build 'another foot'
(The Center Square) – The Department of Homeland Security has begun to close gaps in a border wall in Arizona after President Joe Biden pledged in January 2021 to not build “another foot.”. DHS says it plans to complete the Yuma Morelos Dam Project and close four wide...
Who Gets New Mexico’s Final Stimulus Checks in 2022?
New Mexico is among the states giving stimulus checks to residents in 2022 to help them cope with inflation. The state's relief program is among the most lucrative in the U.S. The federal government issued three rounds of stimulus payments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The direct payments helped keep millions of Americans out of poverty and fueled consumer spending to prevent the economy from sliding into a recession. Whereas the free money from Washington has stopped flowing, requests have been made for fourth and fifth rounds of stimulus checks to support struggling households amid record inflation.
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
