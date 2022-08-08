ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

AOL Corp

Arrests in western Mexico set off destruction in 2 states

Members of the State Prosecutor's Office and Municipal Police guard the area where gang members set a bus on fire blocking a highway to prevent authorities from chasing them while they were clashing with another gang, in Zapopan, Jalisco State, Mexico, on August 9, 2022. - According to the authorities, no one was injured. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP) (Photo by ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Albuquerque, NM
CBS Denver

Several New Mexico residents suspected in Boulder murder investigation

Four New Mexico residents have been identified as the suspects in a Colorado murder case. A woman was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24. That's near Flagstaff Mountain in the Boulder foothills.Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office haven't said how they think the woman was killed, or where. However, they obtained four arrest warrants. The following three people have all been arrested: - Jaime Moore- Ashley Provine- Cody HobirkA fourth suspect, Elizabeth Griffin, has not been located.Moore, Provine and Griffin face are facing first degree murder charges and Hobkirk faces a second degree murder charge. They are all residents of the Las Cruces area.Anyone who saw unusual activity in the Flagstaff Mountain area or the Realization Point trailhead around July 24 is asked to call police at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org. Police are also hoping to talk to anyone who knows where Griffin is.
BOULDER, CO
Source New Mexico

'This is just evil'

Blankets, shoes, banners and umbrellas were left strewn along the street and on the sidewalks as people fled Thursday evening in downtown Gallup, New Mexico. Several people were in the large SUV that drove through the annual night parade during the centennial anniversary of the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial, causing multiple injuries along a parade route crowded with mostly Navajo families. Two Gallup police officers were also injured.
GALLUP, NM
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Smithonian

Rio Grande Runs Dry in Albuquerque

After years of drought in the Southwest, a stretch of the Rio Grande once flowing through Albuquerque has run dry for the first time in 40 years. Officials warn that the conditions will likely get worse in the upcoming days. “Most folks in Albuquerque who have lived here have grown...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS DFW

Another contagious Omicron mutation has emerged in the U.S.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - There's another super contagious Omicron mutation that's emerged in the U.S.  Local health officials say they think BA.2.75 will be the dominant strain in the next three weeks. The overall message is still the same, get protected as well as you can. The percent of positive COVID cases is rising in Texas, just over 30% according to data from UT Southwestern. That's climbing towards what we saw at the beginning of this year and that's just what's being reported."This latest bump in cases it is definitely a situation that there are more cases out there than we know,"...
DALLAS, TX
MarketRealist

Who Gets New Mexico's Final Stimulus Checks in 2022?

New Mexico is among the states giving stimulus checks to residents in 2022 to help them cope with inflation. The state's relief program is among the most lucrative in the U.S. The federal government issued three rounds of stimulus payments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The direct payments helped keep millions of Americans out of poverty and fueled consumer spending to prevent the economy from sliding into a recession. Whereas the free money from Washington has stopped flowing, requests have been made for fourth and fifth rounds of stimulus checks to support struggling households amid record inflation.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE

