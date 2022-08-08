ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Tests Negative for COVID Again, Leaves Isolation

By Steven Reinberg
MONDAY, Aug. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After experiencing a case of COVID rebound late last month, President Joe Biden tested negative Saturday and Sunday and left the White House for his home state of Delaware.

"He will safety return to public engagement and presidential travel," Biden's doctor, Kevin O'Connor wrote in a letter posted Sunday.

"I’m feeling good," Biden told the Associated Press while boarding Marine One for a trip to Rehoboth Beach.

The President, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21and began taking the antiviral Paxlovid , to reduce the odds of severe disease. According to his doctor, Biden’s vital signs remained normal throughout his infection, but his symptoms included a runny nose, cough, sore throat and body aches.

Biden tested negative on July 26 and July 27, but then caught a rare rebound case on July 30, forcing him to isolate again.

During his latest isolation, Biden gave speeches from a White House balcony, such as when he marked the killing of an al-Qaida leader or a strong jobs report.

He continued to test positive until Saturday, when he received his first negative result. While the president was isolating in the White House residence, First Lady Jill Biden remained in Delaware, the AP reported.

The Bidens plan to visit Kentucky on Monday to view flood damage and meet with families, the AP reported.

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on COVID rebound .

SOURCE: Associated Press

