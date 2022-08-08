ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Highlights: Aug. 8, 2022​

Wyoming News
Inflation has many Americans cutting back on health care. A poll conducted in June found 1 in 4 Americans (26%) have put off medical care or prescription purchases due to rising prices. Read more

Self-employed women are often healthier. A study of more than 4,600 working U.S. women found that those who were self-employed typically got more exercise and that seemed tied to lower rates of obesity and heart disease risk factors. Read more

Many teens are switching from vaping to nicotine-laden gum, candy. Such products were the second-most commonly used nicotine or tobacco items among more than 3,500 Southern California ninth- and tenth-graders surveyed last fall. Read more

Biden tests negative for COVID again. The president tested negative over the weekend after an initial case of the virus and a rebound of the infection. "He will safety return to public engagement and presidential travel," said the president's doctor, Kevin O'Connor. Read more

The Daily Yonder

Rural Infection Rate Climbs for Third Consecutive Week

The rate of new Covid-19 infections in rural America climbed for the third week in a row last week, according to a Daily Yonder analysis. Three-quarters of all rural counties were in the red zone last week, up from about two-thirds of all rural counties two weeks ago. The red zone is defined as having 100 or more new infections per 100,000 residents in a seven-day period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
