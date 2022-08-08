ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SB Nation

Sunderland are back in the Championship - and I feel good!

Watching Sunderland play in the Championship feels good - very good. I don’t want what I’m about to write to seem belittling or patronising to the teams in League One, because we deserved to be there and the other teams did a very good job in keeping us there. League One looks very competitive this year as well, and I think we’d have struggled to get out of it if we didn’t last season. For any fans of other teams reading, our complaints about League One were genuinely more to do with our own expectations of the club rather than thinking we were too big for the league.
BBC

Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United end interest in Bologna striker

Manchester United have ended their interest in Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic. New United boss Erik ten Hag was considering a move for the 33-year-old Austria forward, whom he worked with at Dutch side FC Twente. But is understood United pulled out because of a combination of Bologna's growing transfer fee...
SB Nation

Everton drawn away to Fleetwood in Carabao Cup Second Round

Everton have been drawn away at Fleetwood Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup. The Cod Army finished in 20th in League One last season. Fleetwood upset Wigan Athletic yesterday 1-0 in the First Round, and have a win and a loss to start the League One campaign.
The Independent

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and more learn second-round fixtures

The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:
BBC

Richard Keogh: Ipswich Town sign defender from Championship club Blackpool

Ipswich Town have signed defender Richard Keogh from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee on a one-year deal. The Republic of Ireland international made 31 appearances for the Tangerines last season and the club activated a 12-month option in his contract in May. Keogh was a member of the Ipswich academy...
BBC

Millie Bright: Chelsea defender signs new three-year-deal with the club

Millie Bright has signed a new contract with Chelsea which will see the England defender extend her stay at the Women's Super League champions for a further three years. The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2014 and is the club's longest-serving player. Bright, who has 58...
SB Nation

Leeds United complete Joel Robles signing

Leeds United have signed former Wigan, Everton and Real Betis goalkeeper, Joel Robles on a free transfer. The 32-year-old Spaniard will provide back-up and competition for Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson, as well as adding experience to the team’s goalkeeping pool. The 32-year-old left Real Betis this summer and...
BBC

Sotona wants to speed progress with Kilmarnock

Once registered as the fastest player on Manchester United's books ahead of the likes of Marcus Rashford, Deji Sotona is hoping a loan move to Kilmarnock from Nice will speed his progress to first-team football. The Republic of Ireland-born 19-year-old is to spend a season with the Scottish Premiership club...
BBC

Premier League at 30: How football has changed

"Football didn't start in 1992." It did not, but it did change forever. Next week marks the 30th anniversary of the Premier League replacing the Football League First Division at the top of the English football tree. Here is what has happened in those 30 years and how the Premier...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Motherwell, Celtic, Dundee United, St Johnstone

Motherwell will announce their new manager today after late night board discussions to whittle down their shortlist to replace Graham Alexander. (The National) Chelsea and Manchester United are both considering bids for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic (Daily Mail) Dundee United have been given a boost ahead of their clash with...
SOCCER
ESPN

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara out for up to six weeks - sources

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out of action for up to six weeks because of injury, sources have told ESPN. The Spain international limped off the pitch early in the second half with a suspected hamstring strain during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Fulham. - Premier League team-by-team...
BBC

Ipswich Town 0-1 Colchester United

Colchester stunned Ipswich with a hard-earned 1-0 victory in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The only goal of the game came from Luke Hannant who pounced on a slack pass across his own penalty area by Rakeem Harper. Ipswich had the greater share of possession but were unable...
SB Nation

Reading 1-2 Stevenage: Report And Ratings

Reading are out of the League Cup after a late 2-1 defeat at home to Stevenage that was part frustrating, part promising. The Royals played poorly in the first half and were deservedly a goal behind at the break, but eventually improved in the second half and were in the ascendancy after Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s equaliser, even looking like grabbing a winner. However, another slack moment at the back was punished in the dying moments to know the Royals out of the competition.
BBC

Coventry City 1-4 Bristol City: Tommy Conway brace helps Robins progress in Carabao Cup

Bristol City recorded a routine win over fellow Championship side Coventry City, who moved the Carabao Cup first-round tie to Burton because of problems with their pitch. The tie was played at the Pirelli Stadium, about 30 miles from Coventry, with the Coventry Building Society Arena deemed "unsafe" after hosting rugby sevens matches for the Commonwealth Games at the end of July.
