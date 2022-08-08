Read full article on original website
SkySports
West Brom 1-1 Watford: Ismaila Sarr scores from own half and misses penalty in entertaining draw at the Hawthorns
Ismaila Sarr scored an early contender for Championship goal of the season as Watford played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with fellow promotion hopefuls West Brom at the Hawthorns. The Baggies struck through Karlan Grant, who netted a deserved leveller in first-half stoppage time, before Sarr missed the opportunity to...
SB Nation
Sunderland are back in the Championship - and I feel good!
Watching Sunderland play in the Championship feels good - very good. I don’t want what I’m about to write to seem belittling or patronising to the teams in League One, because we deserved to be there and the other teams did a very good job in keeping us there. League One looks very competitive this year as well, and I think we’d have struggled to get out of it if we didn’t last season. For any fans of other teams reading, our complaints about League One were genuinely more to do with our own expectations of the club rather than thinking we were too big for the league.
BBC
Paul Huntington: Carlisle United sign former Preston defender on one-year deal
Carlisle United have signed former Preston North End defender Paul Huntington on a one-year deal following his release by the Championship club. The 34-year-old left the Lilywhites at the end of last season having spent 10 years at Deepdale. "I've made no secret of the fact that I wanted a...
BBC
Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United end interest in Bologna striker
Manchester United have ended their interest in Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic. New United boss Erik ten Hag was considering a move for the 33-year-old Austria forward, whom he worked with at Dutch side FC Twente. But is understood United pulled out because of a combination of Bologna's growing transfer fee...
SB Nation
Everton drawn away to Fleetwood in Carabao Cup Second Round
Everton have been drawn away at Fleetwood Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup. The Cod Army finished in 20th in League One last season. Fleetwood upset Wigan Athletic yesterday 1-0 in the First Round, and have a win and a loss to start the League One campaign.
Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and more learn second-round fixtures
The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:
BBC
Richard Keogh: Ipswich Town sign defender from Championship club Blackpool
Ipswich Town have signed defender Richard Keogh from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee on a one-year deal. The Republic of Ireland international made 31 appearances for the Tangerines last season and the club activated a 12-month option in his contract in May. Keogh was a member of the Ipswich academy...
BBC
Millie Bright: Chelsea defender signs new three-year-deal with the club
Millie Bright has signed a new contract with Chelsea which will see the England defender extend her stay at the Women's Super League champions for a further three years. The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2014 and is the club's longest-serving player. Bright, who has 58...
SB Nation
Leeds United complete Joel Robles signing
Leeds United have signed former Wigan, Everton and Real Betis goalkeeper, Joel Robles on a free transfer. The 32-year-old Spaniard will provide back-up and competition for Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson, as well as adding experience to the team’s goalkeeping pool. The 32-year-old left Real Betis this summer and...
BBC
Sotona wants to speed progress with Kilmarnock
Once registered as the fastest player on Manchester United's books ahead of the likes of Marcus Rashford, Deji Sotona is hoping a loan move to Kilmarnock from Nice will speed his progress to first-team football. The Republic of Ireland-born 19-year-old is to spend a season with the Scottish Premiership club...
ESPN
Man United register interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo - sources
Manchester United have registered their interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, sources have told ESPN. Gakpo's representatives have been alerted to United's interest by recruitment staff at Old Trafford but the club have yet to submit a bid. - Gakpo, Saliba, Elliott: Who could be Europe's next breakout star?
BBC
Premier League at 30: How football has changed
"Football didn't start in 1992." It did not, but it did change forever. Next week marks the 30th anniversary of the Premier League replacing the Football League First Division at the top of the English football tree. Here is what has happened in those 30 years and how the Premier...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Motherwell, Celtic, Dundee United, St Johnstone
Motherwell will announce their new manager today after late night board discussions to whittle down their shortlist to replace Graham Alexander. (The National) Chelsea and Manchester United are both considering bids for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic (Daily Mail) Dundee United have been given a boost ahead of their clash with...
ESPN
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara out for up to six weeks - sources
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out of action for up to six weeks because of injury, sources have told ESPN. The Spain international limped off the pitch early in the second half with a suspected hamstring strain during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Fulham. - Premier League team-by-team...
BBC
Ipswich Town 0-1 Colchester United
Colchester stunned Ipswich with a hard-earned 1-0 victory in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The only goal of the game came from Luke Hannant who pounced on a slack pass across his own penalty area by Rakeem Harper. Ipswich had the greater share of possession but were unable...
SB Nation
Reading 1-2 Stevenage: Report And Ratings
Reading are out of the League Cup after a late 2-1 defeat at home to Stevenage that was part frustrating, part promising. The Royals played poorly in the first half and were deservedly a goal behind at the break, but eventually improved in the second half and were in the ascendancy after Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s equaliser, even looking like grabbing a winner. However, another slack moment at the back was punished in the dying moments to know the Royals out of the competition.
BBC
Coventry City 1-4 Bristol City: Tommy Conway brace helps Robins progress in Carabao Cup
Bristol City recorded a routine win over fellow Championship side Coventry City, who moved the Carabao Cup first-round tie to Burton because of problems with their pitch. The tie was played at the Pirelli Stadium, about 30 miles from Coventry, with the Coventry Building Society Arena deemed "unsafe" after hosting rugby sevens matches for the Commonwealth Games at the end of July.
BBC
Marcelino Nunez: Norwich City boss Dean Smith relieved after Chilean's Panenka penalty comes off
Norwich boss Dean Smith was a relieved man after new signing Marcelino Nunez's Panenka spot-kick came off during their Carabao Cup win over Birmingham. The Canaries surrendered a two-goal lead at Carrow Road but eventually prevailed 4-2 on penalties. Chile international midfielder Nunez was making only his second appearance since...
SkySports
Carabao Cup first-round: Mark Hughes' Bradford upset Hull, Stevenage knock out Reading and Portsmouth beat Cardiff
Mark Hughes was celebrating a Carabao Cup scalp as Bradford knocked out Championship visitors Hull 2-1 at Valley Parade. Andy Cook scored twice for the League Two side, who came from behind to record their first home win in the competition for eight years. Randell Williams set up Ozan Tufan...
BBC
Port Vale 1-2 Rotherham United: Ollie Rathbone & Chiedozie Ogbene send Millers through
Championship side Rotherham moved into round two of the Carabao Cup despite a late scare at League One Port Vale. The visitors hit the front in bizarre fashion when Georgie Kelly forced goalkeeper Aidan Stone into a rushed clearance, which bounced off Millers midfielder Ollie Rathbone into the net. United...
