Green Hill, TN

 2 days ago
Remain of WWII

soldier identified

GREEN HILL (AP) — DNA, dental and other analyses have confirmed the identity of remains buried in Belgium as a 27-year-old World War II soldier from North Carolina who died during battle in a German forest.

The Charlotte Observer reports that officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a news release Friday that Army Pfc. David Owens, of Green Hill in Watauga County, died while his unit battled German forces in a forest near Hürtgen, Germany.

Owens was among the first soldiers to land on the French coast on D-Day, June 6, 1944, when Allied troops invaded Nazi-occupied France, according to newspaper clippings when Owens was reported missing in action on Nov. 22, 1944.

Owens was assigned to Company E, 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, DPAA officials said.

Owens will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined, DPAA officials said.

Suspect killed,

officer wounded

CLEMMONS (AP) — A man wanted on a murder charge was killed and a law enforcement officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire Friday, officials in North Carolina said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation and Greensboro Police Department were collaborating to find the suspect Friday and when he was located in Clemmons, there was an exchange of gunfire, the county sheriff’s office said in a statement. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and one law enforcement officer was shot, but his injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, officials said.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough did not identify the man who was killed, but said he was wanted in Charlotte on a murder charge, news outlets reported. He said the injured law enforcement officer was not a county deputy, but he declined to say which agency the officer works for. The injured officer was not with Charlotte-Mecklenberg police, the department said in a statement.

Sailor dead after

falling overboard

RALEIGH (AP) — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea.

Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was called off earlier in the week.

The Navy said that he had reported to the ship in April after training in Illinois.

“This bright, young man made an oversized, positive impact on Arleigh Burke. My entire crew’s thoughts and prayers are with Seaman Recruit Spearman’s family and friends. We offer our most sincere condolences for their loss,” said Cmdr. Pete Flynn, the ship’s commanding officer.

WLOS-TV reports that Spearman was a 19-year-old from Etowah in western North Carolina’s Henderson County.

The family told the TV station that several generations of his family had served in the Navy.

The Navy didn’t release further details about what happened.

Body indentified

as NC man

LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — A North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend, officials said Wednesday.

Troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area of Sussex County around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road, Delaware State Police said in a news release. When troopers arrived, police said they found a man dead.

On Wednesday, police announced that the man had been identified as Jose Santiago-Zamora Jimenez, 40, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Police have said they are conducting a criminal investigation, but they didn’t release details about how he died.

