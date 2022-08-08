A new range of iPhones is on its way soon, and the leaks and rumours so far have been pretty compelling – well, at least when it comes to the two premium models. In contrast, the two lower-end phones (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max) look like having only minor upgrades. However, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max seem like they'll be a huge step up from their current equivalents. And the latest leak has us more excited than ever. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 13 Pro deals available now).

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO