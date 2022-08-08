Read full article on original website
Xiaomi just revealed the laziest gadget concept ever
Picture the scene: you sit down after a long day at work, pick up your phone and then decide that even scrolling is too much effort. We've all been there, right? Well, Xiaomi might have a cure for that scroll fatigue with this futuristic, and hilariously lazy, new smart device.
The new Google Play logo is more different than you might realise
When it comes to graphic design, there can be few bigger or more important jobs than redesigning one of Google's ubiquitous logos. Sure, maybe the Coke signature, McDonald's arches or Apple's Apple, but then they're unlikely to change any time soon. With over 2.8 billion Android users in the world right now, the redesign of the logo for its app store Google Play is a pretty big deal by anyone's standards.
Adobe Premiere Pro: how to download Adobe's free guide for filmmakers
Adobe has just dropped a new Premiere Pro guide for long-form and episodic filmmakers that covers everything you need to know to get started and perfect your work in this industry-standard software. This free 136-page PDF guide has taken three years to create, and has input from some of Hollywood's biggest filmmakers, including David Fincher, The Coen Brothers, the team behind Everything Everywhere All at Once.
My favourite Wacom Graphics tablet is on sale right now
Owning a good drawing tablet is essential for any digital artist, so I'm pretty excited to see the Intuos Comfort Plus PB Graphics tablet discounted from £179.99 to £143.99 at Argos (opens in new tab) right now, as it's one I use all the time and comes highly recommended.
Save $429 with a Xencelabs Pen Tablet and Corel Painter 2023 bundle
Tablet maker Xencelabs, founded by ex-Wacom boffins, has one of the best deals around at the moment – get Corel Painter 2023 absolutely free when you buy any Xencelabs Pen Tablet. Considering a new copy of Corel's leading digital painting software costs $439, that's a huge saving if you're new to digital art or looking to upgrade.
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
This stunning 3D slide optical illusion just broke my brain
Another day, another optical illusion. The internet can't get enough of mind benders and/or bogglers, and new examples go wild on social media every other day. But here's one of the most impressive we've seen recently. A new 3D-printed illusion creates the effect of a ball defying gravity by sliding...
This face optical illusion might just be the freakiest we've seen
Every time we post a new optical illusion, we think we've seen them all. From rotating horses to colour photos that are actually black-and-white, it feels like there can't possibly be anything left to bend, boggle and/or blow our minds. Well, guess what: here's another!. Doing the rounds on TikTok...
Apple's awesome new iPad concept looks perfect for creatives
There's a reason why so many third party iPad cases include a designated pouch or slot for the Apple Pencil. While it's nice that the stylus magnetically snaps to the side of the device for charging, it's hardly a super-snug connection – as anyone whose pulled an iPad from their bag with the Pencil missing will attest.
The best UI prototyping tools in 2022
Creative Bloq's expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. The best UI prototyping tools are an essential part of any UI designers' toolkit. A picture might be worth a thousand words, but a good prototype is worth a thousand meetings. Being able to share clear prototypes that all stakeholders can follow and understand is key to achieving smooth and efficient development and handoff. Successful UI prototyping helps keep designers and clients on the same page, giving clients a clear window into what is being created and the chance to respond with feedback.
We've apparently just had a glimpse of the iPad 2022
The iPad 2022 – the 10th gen iPad – could drop in just a few weeks if Apple sticks to its usual timetable, and, as with every anticipated Apple product launch, rumours are running wild about what's in store. When it comes to iPads, updates often boost performance and enhance the screen, but we generally expect the various devices in the range to look pretty much the same aside from perhaps a new colour.
Wix Logo Maker review
As far as automated logo makers go, Wix's offering works fairly well and offers a decent amount of control and customisation. No, it's not a match for hiring a professional designer to create a bespoke logo that reflects the spirit and values of your brand, but if you don't have the budget for that, this offers an affordable option that lets you fine-tune the end result.
Video editing for beginners: the ultimate guide
Starting out in video editing can feel overwhelming, but our ultimate guide to video editing for beginners is here to help. Whether you're considering a career in the field or simply want to edit your own videos for social media or personal use, the pointers below will fill you in on what you need to know about software, hardware and common terminology before you get down to editing itself.
New leaks reveal the iPhone 14 Pro is the one to get excited about
A new range of iPhones is on its way soon, and the leaks and rumours so far have been pretty compelling – well, at least when it comes to the two premium models. In contrast, the two lower-end phones (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max) look like having only minor upgrades. However, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max seem like they'll be a huge step up from their current equivalents. And the latest leak has us more excited than ever. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 13 Pro deals available now).
9 things you need to consider when designing a UI
Designing a UI involves a combination of several skills. Great UI design feels completely natural for the user, but it doesn't happen by accident. It's the result of a lot of research and testing, with consideration given to a number of vital elements. We spoke to some of the experts on our UX Design Foundations course to get some pointers.
Adobe student discount: save over 60% on Photoshop, Premiere Pro and more
Get access to the Creative Cloud suite for less than half the usual price with an Adobe student discount. An Adobe student discount could offer you a very welcome saving if you're setting out to study in a creative discipline. Whether you're studying graphic design, photography or video editing, if it involves creative skills of any kind, you're probably going to need at least one if not more of Adobe's industry-standard software programs.
OnePlus 10T review
The OnePlus 10T misses out on some staples from past OnePlus phones, like an alert slider, a top-tier screen, and wireless charging. It also ditches the Hasselblad co-branding introduced on the OnePlus 9 series. Once you get over the non-OnePlus nature of the phone, though, strong performance, best-in-class charging speeds, and a great main camera ensure it's still a good smartphone.
Heinz asked AI to 'draw ketchup' (and it went remarkably well)
Heinz has proved that even computers prefer its ketchup with a marketing stunt that had OpenAI's Dall-E 2 generator create a series of sauce-inspired images. Apparently, when the team fed the software random ketchup-related phrases, the results were overwhelmingly plastered with elements of Heinz' signature branding. We have to say, this AI art is some of the least weird we've seen, even with the ketchup bottle floating in a swimming pool.
Sony Xperia 1 IV review
The Sony Xperia 1 IV is a pro-tier device, with lots of features that will be useful to creative professionals – its zoom camera, microSD card slot and camera and video apps give you lots of options for art that you’ll be hard-pressed to find on other devices. However that comes at a cost, as this is a very expensive phone, and it’s not exactly a looker either.
