ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 1

Related
MotorBiscuit

The 2023 Subaru Line-Up: What’s New?

For the needs of all shoppers, a Subaru is one of the best purchases you could imagine. Many Subaru models come standard with all-wheel drive, offer everyone plenty of driver assistance technologies, and can be pretty comfortable. With the ever-growing popularity, shoppers certainly want to know what changes are coming to these models for the upcoming 2023 year.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Maserati Adds New 10-Year Warranty Option In U.S. and Canada

Maserati already offers a comprehensive warranty. This new program looks to make the warranty as long as ten years. Maserati is following many manufacturers who offer direct extended warranty programs. The company has announced that for its U.S. and Canadian customers, a new 10-year warranty option will be made available.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Ford Increases F-150 Lightning Pricing For 2023, Cites Strong Demand

Ford recently revealed that it was reopening the order books for several of its models. One of these models is the 2023 F-150 Lightning, which has seen an impressive amount of consumer demand and sales. However, in addition to some welcome updates, the Lightning is also going up in price.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru Corporation#Subaru Brz#Next Gen#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Subaru Of America#Subaru Usa#Kbb
Motor1.com

Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand

The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

4 Advantages to Choosing the 2022 Toyota Highlander Over the New Honda Pilot

Shopping for a new three-row SUV will likely lead you to compare the 2022 Toyota Highlander to the 2022 Honda Pilot. Both vehicles offer three rows of seating in a midsize SUV package with family-friendly touches. In addition, either vehicle retains strong resale value, offers available all-wheel drive (AWD), and provides a rich suite of standard infotainment technology. While the differences are subtle, we’ll highlight four advantages to choosing the 2022 Toyota Highlander over the 2022 Honda Pilot.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
torquenews.com

Add new comment

Ford To Reopen Lightning Orders; Maintains Some Prices, Raises Others. With Ford reopening its order banks for the F-150 Lightning, the automaker is averaging a $6,000 to $8,500 increase in pricing for new models. With Ford reopening its order banks today, the next wave of reservation holders of the popular...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

2023 BMW Z4: What We Know So Far

The BMW Z4 is a popular choice among car shoppers looking for a modern two-door convertible. With the reveal of a likely facelift on the horizon, the 2023 BMW Z4 could satisfy BMW fans and convertible aficionados alike. Here is what we know so far about the upcoming 2023 BMW Z4 and its updates.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

1 Plug-In Hybrid Outsold the Toyota RAV4 Prime to Become the Best-Selling Plug-In Hybrid of 2022 (So Far)

The manufacturer of the thirsty Wrangler, Gladiator, and the Wagoneer is producing the best-selling plug-in hybrid of 2022 so far, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Here is everything you need to know about this top-selling hybrid, the competitors it outsells, and what is contributing to Jeep's top spot in sales so far. The post 1 Plug-In Hybrid Outsold the Toyota RAV4 Prime to Become the Best-Selling Plug-In Hybrid of 2022 (So Far) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
US News and World Report

Aspark Owl: Japan's Electric Supercar

With the recent growth of the electric vehicle market, we’re seeing new models from old names and newcomers alike. You’ve got the Tesla Model S and Rivian R1T, but also the Mercedes EQC and Ford F-150 Lightning. There are also a host of new electric supercar startups joining the fray.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy