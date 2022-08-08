Read full article on original website
The 2023 Subaru Line-Up: What’s New?
For the needs of all shoppers, a Subaru is one of the best purchases you could imagine. Many Subaru models come standard with all-wheel drive, offer everyone plenty of driver assistance technologies, and can be pretty comfortable. With the ever-growing popularity, shoppers certainly want to know what changes are coming to these models for the upcoming 2023 year.
The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is Almost – But Not Quite – No. 1
The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek is one of the best hybrid SUVs - but it isn't quite number 1. Why not? The post The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is Almost – But Not Quite – No. 1 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Maserati Adds New 10-Year Warranty Option In U.S. and Canada
Maserati already offers a comprehensive warranty. This new program looks to make the warranty as long as ten years. Maserati is following many manufacturers who offer direct extended warranty programs. The company has announced that for its U.S. and Canadian customers, a new 10-year warranty option will be made available.
torquenews.com
Ford Increases F-150 Lightning Pricing For 2023, Cites Strong Demand
Ford recently revealed that it was reopening the order books for several of its models. One of these models is the 2023 F-150 Lightning, which has seen an impressive amount of consumer demand and sales. However, in addition to some welcome updates, the Lightning is also going up in price.
4 Advantages of Buying a 2023 Toyota RAV4 Over a Honda CR-V
If you choose to buy the 2023 Toyota RAV4 over the 2023 Honda CR-V, you can benefit from four key advantages of the RAV4. The post 4 Advantages of Buying a 2023 Toyota RAV4 Over a Honda CR-V appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand
The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum: What Does This Fully-Loaded SUV Offer?
Are you looking for a fully-loaded SUV to drive? Check out what the 2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum offers. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum: What Does This Fully-Loaded SUV Offer? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Advantages to Choosing the 2022 Toyota Highlander Over the New Honda Pilot
Shopping for a new three-row SUV will likely lead you to compare the 2022 Toyota Highlander to the 2022 Honda Pilot. Both vehicles offer three rows of seating in a midsize SUV package with family-friendly touches. In addition, either vehicle retains strong resale value, offers available all-wheel drive (AWD), and provides a rich suite of standard infotainment technology. While the differences are subtle, we’ll highlight four advantages to choosing the 2022 Toyota Highlander over the 2022 Honda Pilot.
torquenews.com
Ford To Reopen Lightning Orders; Maintains Some Prices, Raises Others. With Ford reopening its order banks for the F-150 Lightning, the automaker is averaging a $6,000 to $8,500 increase in pricing for new models. With Ford reopening its order banks today, the next wave of reservation holders of the popular...
Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV
Looking to shop for a three-row SUV model? Here's why you might want to consider the Subaru Ascent over the often favored Kia Telluride! The post Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Are the 2022 Subaru Ascent Limited and Touring Actually Worth Over $40,000?
Find out whether or not it's worth paying for a 2022 Subaru Ascent Limited or Touring model. The post Are the 2022 Subaru Ascent Limited and Touring Actually Worth Over $40,000? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota Highlander Beats 2023 Subaru Ascent: SUV Showdown!
View this 2023 Toyota Highlander vs. 2023 Subaru Ascent head-to-head comparison and see the plethora of advantages for the Highlander. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander Beats 2023 Subaru Ascent: SUV Showdown! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 BMW Z4: What We Know So Far
The BMW Z4 is a popular choice among car shoppers looking for a modern two-door convertible. With the reveal of a likely facelift on the horizon, the 2023 BMW Z4 could satisfy BMW fans and convertible aficionados alike. Here is what we know so far about the upcoming 2023 BMW Z4 and its updates.
1 Plug-In Hybrid Outsold the Toyota RAV4 Prime to Become the Best-Selling Plug-In Hybrid of 2022 (So Far)
The manufacturer of the thirsty Wrangler, Gladiator, and the Wagoneer is producing the best-selling plug-in hybrid of 2022 so far, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Here is everything you need to know about this top-selling hybrid, the competitors it outsells, and what is contributing to Jeep's top spot in sales so far. The post 1 Plug-In Hybrid Outsold the Toyota RAV4 Prime to Become the Best-Selling Plug-In Hybrid of 2022 (So Far) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Things Consumer Reports Doesn’t Like About the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek
Check out the 3 things Consumer Reports doesn't like about the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek best overall subcompact SUV. The post 3 Things Consumer Reports Doesn’t Like About the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Aspark Owl: Japan's Electric Supercar
With the recent growth of the electric vehicle market, we’re seeing new models from old names and newcomers alike. You’ve got the Tesla Model S and Rivian R1T, but also the Mercedes EQC and Ford F-150 Lightning. There are also a host of new electric supercar startups joining the fray.
