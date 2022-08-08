Read full article on original website
Hideaway In This Log Home On Lake Sam Rayburn in Broaddus, Texas
If you have been dreaming of a log home on the lake, I've got just the thing for you to see. Looking at it, you would think this is just a log cabin and not a two-story home. I believe that adds to the charm and privacy of the home. If you would love something secluded, with lake access, and doesn't really give away what is inside, this would be a great option.
KPLC TV
Congestion on I-10 Bridge EB following accident
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Drivers should expect congestion on I-10 East at the Calcasieu River Bridge due to an accident.
KPLC TV
Clothing and food giveaway in Lake Charles on Aug. 13
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pleasant Grove Church and other Lake Area churches will be holding a clothing and food giveaway on Aug. 13, 2022. The giveaway will be at the lot next to 2700 Broad St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food as well as gently used and...
Interesting Sight at Lake Charles Casino Parking Garage
I'll be honest, there's really no backstory to this picture. I have personally seen some crazy stuff happen to work for 12 years in the casino industry. I am sure everyone has their stories. I can remember one time I ran across a van FULL of kids just playing with toys and having a good ole time. They weren't in any danger, the van was running and the AC was on. There were no backseats, they had full fun of the van. They had already colored on most of the windows, carpet, and doors. At first, I was alarmed that there might be something really bad happening with them, so I called security to report it as I stood there and waved and made faces at them through the window. Security ran up to the garage and the State Police were right behind. They ran the plate and found the owners of the van on the casino floor.
Most Expensive House Currently For Sale In Lake Charles
It's August of 2022 here in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana and we wanted to bring you another installment of the most expensive house for sale here in Lake Charles. Last month, the house was 3.3 million dollars but this month we found you one cheaper that really none of us can still afford it's always fun to dream and look and see how the other half lives right?
KPLC TV
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
KSLA
Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said detectives have been investigating numerous reports of theft totaling thousands of dollars of fishing equipment. He said detectives initially had little evidence, but did have a vehicle description from some of the thefts.
Lake Charles American Press
Body of missing canoeist recovered from Ouiska Chitto Creek
A 37-year-old Basile man is believed to have drowned in the Quiska Chitto Creek, just west of Oberlin, on Monday. Christopher Ceaser was canoeing with his son before he went missing in the water, according to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert. The Sheriff’s Office along with search teams from area...
KPLC TV
Allen Parish dive teams searching for missing man on Whiskey Chitto
Allen Parish, La. (KPLC) - Dive teams with the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who vanished while canoeing on the Whiskey Chitto outside Oberlin. The man was reported missing around 5 p.m. Monday, Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said.
Louisiana State Police Giving Away Free Car Seats Saturday
One of the biggest problems in not just Louisiana but across the United States is folks having the wrong restraint or car seat for their baby or toddler. It is super important to have the right car seat for the size of your child in your vehicle when you travel.
KPLC TV
Funeral service for former lawmaker Buddy Leach announced
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The funeral services for former U.S. Congressman Buddy Leach Jr. will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. The Rev. Dr. Mark R. Holland will officiate. Interment will follow at Prien Memorial Park. Visitation Thursday...
KPLC TV
One in custody following carjacking, police chase
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person is in custody following a carjacking and police chase in Lake Charles, authorities said. The carjacking took place on Opelousas Street around 5 p.m., according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office put out a BOLO...
KSLA
Sabine Parish man dies when SUV overturns, ejecting him
SABINE PARISH, La. — A Sabine Parish man died when he was ejected from his vehicle, which authorities say overturned several times. Louisiana State Police has identified him as 19-year-old Jack B. Dobbs. Preliminary investigation shows the Converse resident was driving a 2022 Buick Encore west on Louisiana Highway...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On August 8, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2022.
Sheriff’s Office: Be Careful of School First Day Pictures!
It's back-to-school week for Calcasieu Parish students. The teachers have been prepping classrooms, you've been buying school supplies, and the kids are getting more and more annoying as we get closer to the big day. August 12 is the day! I still find it a bit dumb that they only go one day this week, then get a weekend. Must. Be. Nice! I really don't remember that situation back in my school days, but that was a LONG time ago.
KTAL
1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting; bullet pierces child’s bedroom
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man wounded and sent a stray bullet into a juvenile’s bedroom. According to NPSO, it happened around 10:16 p.m. in the area of Independence Drive just south...
KPLC TV
Three 18-year-olds accused of armed robbery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three 18-year-olds have been arrested after being accused of robbing a victim with a firearm, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Lt. Jeffrey Keenum says officers were dispatched to the incident on W. Sallier St. near Earnest St. at 12:43 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Lake Charles American Press
8/7: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kevin Joseph Chambers, 42, 1128 N. Prater St. — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,500. Nhan Minh Le, 40, 700 Dianne Lane — criminal conspiracy; theft from $25,000 or more; prohibited activities, racketeering. Calvin Timothy Clifton, 55, Converse, Texas...
KPLC TV
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - A couple’s story went viral after they shared on social media that their daughter’s school told them she could no longer attend because they are in a same-sex marriage. Monday was supposed to be Zoey’s first day of kindergarten at Bible Baptist Academy, but...
