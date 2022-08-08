A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 87,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after buying an additional 33,934 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO