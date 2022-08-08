In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 483,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alto Ingredients news, CEO Michael D. Kandris purchased 12,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 483,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 44,830 shares of company stock valued at $181,610. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO