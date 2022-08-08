Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 85,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Arista Networks by 188.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 37.6% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 410 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,808 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.53 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Semiconductor Stocks Pressured Following Nvidia's Q2 Preannouncement
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded lower by 7.9% on Monday after the semiconductor giant preannounced just $6.7 billion in revenue for the July quarter, well below the $8.1 billion in revenue analysts were expecting. Several leading semiconductor stocks traded lower in sympathy for Nvidia as investors anticipate a potentially weak quarter in the semi industry.
americanbankingnews.com
Investors Buy High Volume of Workhorse Group Call Options (NASDAQ:WKHS)
NASDAQ WKHS opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.91. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 772.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $1.44
The firm has a market cap of $514.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data...
americanbankingnews.com
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.
americanbankingnews.com
Alto Ingredients Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALTO)
In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 483,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alto Ingredients news, CEO Michael D. Kandris purchased 12,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 483,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 44,830 shares of company stock valued at $181,610. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
americanbankingnews.com
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.3% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,141 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after purchasing an additional 274,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,287,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,545 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Lincoln National Corp Acquires 105 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Investors Purchase Large Volume of FuelCell Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:FCEL)
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
americanbankingnews.com
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Gap Down to $44.08
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, August 1st. The firm has a market cap of $788.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
americanbankingnews.com
Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Workday by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 790.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.
Comments / 0