Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO