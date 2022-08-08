Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Lincoln National Corp Purchases 377 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $188,782,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 196.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $97,949,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,816 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $36,208,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Lincoln National Corp Acquires 105 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $29,668,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.53 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,808 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $759,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,368,000 after buying an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $238,172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,024,000 after purchasing an additional 101,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 88.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
CX Institutional Makes New $811,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after acquiring an additional 234,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,107,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,359,000 after acquiring an additional 204,029 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat
The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.
americanbankingnews.com
Big Lots Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BIG)
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,993,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,379 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $30,615,139,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,939,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 360 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 431,497 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $54,589,000 after buying an additional 58,495 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,458 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 808 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.
Comments / 0