PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 772.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $759,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,368,000 after buying an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $238,172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,024,000 after purchasing an additional 101,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,808 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $29,668,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 360 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.
CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.3% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.53 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.
Investors Buy High Volume of Workhorse Group Call Options (NASDAQ:WKHS)
NASDAQ WKHS opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.91. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.98 EPS.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 74 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after purchasing an additional 321,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $972,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,663,000 after acquiring an additional 114,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,665,000 after acquiring an additional 442,857 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.
Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,290 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2,375.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 759,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after acquiring an additional 728,728 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Up to $38.37
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Gap Down to $16.02
HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Gap Down to $23.02
Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63.
