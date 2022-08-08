Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO