Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.98 EPS.
Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Shares Gap Down to $4.11
A number of research firms have commented on STRY. Citigroup began coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Starry Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Up to $38.37
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Block (NYSE:SQ) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Block from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Block from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.34.
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life
These companies should provide steadily rising income to shareholders in the decades to come.
2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)
The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7% to 11.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat
The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Down to $16.54
The company has a market cap of $760.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Big Lots Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BIG)
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,993,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,379 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $30,615,139,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down to $18.69
Several research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.69 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CX Institutional Buys 3,525 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)
A number of other research analysts have also commented on BGS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn
Several other brokerages have also commented on BGS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Down to $13.18
COCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $20.22
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VALN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valneva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
