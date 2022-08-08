Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat
The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.
americanbankingnews.com
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.
americanbankingnews.com
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $1.44
The firm has a market cap of $514.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data...
americanbankingnews.com
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 772.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Motley Fool
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
AOL Corp
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $29,668,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.3% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
CX Institutional Purchases 177 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat
The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Hedge...
americanbankingnews.com
Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,116,000 after purchasing an additional 917,207 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,615,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,573,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,782,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after acquiring an additional 467,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.53 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,141 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after purchasing an additional 274,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,287,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,545 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Comments / 0