americanbankingnews.com
Lincoln National Corp Purchases 377 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $188,782,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 196.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $97,949,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,816 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $36,208,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Down to $16.54
The company has a market cap of $760.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
americanbankingnews.com
PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 410 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,939,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $29,668,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Restaurant Brands International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:QSR)
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International. Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Position Increased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,109,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Aurora Cannabis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ACB)
Shares of ACB opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.85. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $8.69.
americanbankingnews.com
CX Institutional Makes New $811,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.53 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGFY. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
americanbankingnews.com
Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Workday by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 790.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Investors Purchase Large Volume of FuelCell Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:FCEL)
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
americanbankingnews.com
Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,808 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $93.05
Several equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Big Lots Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BIG)
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,993,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,379 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $30,615,139,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
