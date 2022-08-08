Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
These rustic prefab cabins in rural Hungary are inspired by the shape of rocks
Nestled in the heart of Csóromfölde, Hungary is six stunning polygonal cabins called ‘Rock Cabins’. Designed and constructed by architectural firm Hello Wood in collaboration with TreeHouses, the brains, and brawn behind the immensely popular cabins in Noszvaj, the cabins have an almost mystical and mysterious appeal to them! Each cozy cabin accommodates two people, making it the ultimate romantic getaway.
The 4 best clothes drying racks for silk, wool, and the rest of your wardrobe
Drying racks are an easy, low-maintenance way to dry and protect clothing. These are the four best drying racks you can buy in 2022.
hypebeast.com
Eytys' SS22 Quest Sandal Takes Hiking Really Seriously
Eytys is no stranger to experimentation, often delving into the intriguing world of shapes and avant-garde forms to create footwear that spans genres — such as its new Quest sandal. Seen in the Stockholm-based brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 lookbook, the Quest now appears in either “Black,” “Seashell” or “Sierra” colorways,...
Thrillist
Sprite Has a New Bottle Design After 60 Years, See It Here
After 60 years in the same green bottle, the Sprite soda maker is changing its packaging beginning on August 1, the company announced earlier this week. The decision to transition to clear plastic is part of Sprite's commitment to environmental sustainability. The new bottle can more easily be remade into new packaging, while the current green polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is an additive that is not recyclable. This comes as part of the company's efforts to reduce plastic waste.
yankodesign.com
Eco-sustainable pods can be a workspace in the middle of nature
Having an enclosed space in the middle of a forest may be a dream come true for some people. I wouldn’t want to live there of course but it would be a good place to get away every once in a while and breathe in nature, literally. And if the said space is eco-sustainable and made from sustainable materials, that is definitely a plus, or rather a requirement. If you could bring said space outside of the forest to the concrete jungle, then that would be an ideal product.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Issey Miyake: The life and legacy of the King of Pleats
Issey Miyake, the innovative Japanese fashion designer behind Steve Jobs’ signature black turtleneck has died, aged 84.Miyake passed away from liver cancer on 5 August at a hospital in Tokyo. He was surrounded by close friends and associates, according to a statement from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, as per WWD. The trailblazer, famed for his practical designs and best-selling fragrances, wished for no funeral or memorial service. “Never one to embrace trends, Miyake’s dynamic spirit was driven by a relentless curiosity and desire to convey joy through the medium of design,” the Japanese fashion house...
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Family enjoying paddle in London river find a huge cache of dumped firearms - including a revolver and an UZI submachine gun
A family were shocked when their afternoon paddle in a London river led them to find a huge cache of dumped firearms in the water. James White, 15, was out fishing for the day with family friends at the river walk in Catford yesterday when they decided to take a swim due to the hot weather.
U.K.・
Grab and Go! These Slip-On Sneakers Are Ultra-Comfy and Sustainable
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Footloose and fancy-free! When we’re in a rush, we just don’t have patience to tie our shoes. Sneakers are our go-to style, but the laces are a hassle in a time crunch. We’re on a mission to get out the door as quickly as possible — and every extra second counts.
The Human-Sized Bat Still Amazes Scientists
man standing next to giant golden crowned flying fox in the PhilippinesSakundes/Reddit. Bats have always been quite controversial in the media, especially in the last two years, but the golden flying fox species of bats hold a very special place on the internet. Many years ago when this species of bats started to become more mainstream on the media, it was thought to be fake or photoshopped, but this specific species can grow over 7 feet in height.
One Green Planet
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
Selling Your Diesel Truck on Facebook Could Land You in Legal Trouble
Thinking of selling a diesel truck? You'll want to hear this story first. The post Selling Your Diesel Truck on Facebook Could Land You in Legal Trouble appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS・
Best Technical Jackets: New Outerwear Innovations to Take Your Adventures to New Heights
The best technical jackets provide weather protection and warmth and don't let you overheat when you're hard-charging up a 14er. And the best of the best do so without polluting the places you love. The outdoor industry is pushing the envelope when it comes to reducing pollution and boosting performance at the same time. After […]
10 of the Comfiest Travel Sandals for Your Next Trip
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Traveling to a sunny destination sometime soon? While we always recommend bringing a pair of sneakers on vacation, there's no denying that you'll want a pair of sandals too — whether you're going to the beach, exploring a […]
The best leather luggage for your next trip
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Once upon a time, most luxury luggage was made out of leather. A piece of leather luggage -- like one...
Do You Really Need To Separate Whites And Colors In The Laundry?
Love it or hate it, doing laundry is a necessary chore that needs to be accomplished. But, even if you take the time to read the washing directions on every piece of garment you own, can you be expected to cater to the exact cleaning needs of every item of clothing you have? That is why it might help to know a little bit more about how to properly wash your clothes in order to get the best results.
Watch a YouTuber put a homemade jet engine on his bicycle
Using a leaf blower and some other common parts, a YouTuber built a working jet-powered bicycle. After some trial and error, he finally got it to work perfectly. A YouTuber, Integza, has managed to outfit a basic bicycle with its own leaf-blower-come-jet-engine propulsion system. Fuelled using butane gas, the creator utilized the leaf blower in order to provide a constant stream of air to mix with the fuel to create the jet engine.
CARS・
Watch YouTuber’s four-cylinder engine that weighs 3 pounds function perfectly
A DIY kit lets you assemble a miniature flathead engine. The kit carries the tiniest of details needed for the design. When done right, it can produce 17.5cc displacement. Youtuber JohnnyQ90 has brought us some interesting videos in the past. This time around, he shows us how to assemble a tiny four-cylinder engine and spring it into action and pump out just a little over one unit cubic inch of displacement after fueling it with gasoline.
This Insulated Reusable Water Bottle Is Perfect For Minimalists
This trusty stainless steel water bottle by Klean Kanteen is perfect for everything from hot coffee to ice cold water and everything between.
