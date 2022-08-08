Read full article on original website
Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,808 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CX Institutional Makes New $811,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.53 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 85,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Arista Networks by 188.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 37.6% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
The Motley Fool
This Dividend Stock Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions
The company's resilience during the pandemic and the current economic downturn makes its dividend safe.
Lincoln National Corp Purchases 377 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $188,782,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 196.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $97,949,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,816 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $36,208,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Corp Acquires 105 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Down to $16.54
The company has a market cap of $760.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 410 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PINS)
In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
Investors Purchase Large Volume of FuelCell Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:FCEL)
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Up to $38.37
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Gap Down to $16.02
HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.
Big Lots Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BIG)
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,993,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,379 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $30,615,139,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat
The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Hedge...
