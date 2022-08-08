Read full article on original website
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.53 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,808 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $759,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,368,000 after buying an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $238,172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,024,000 after purchasing an additional 101,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 772.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat
The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Hedge...
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,290 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2,375.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 759,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after acquiring an additional 728,728 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.
Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CX Institutional Makes New $811,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,740,000 after purchasing an additional 76,051 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ameren by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $29,668,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 74 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,785,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,435,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,289,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Workday by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 790.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Corp Acquires 105 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.3% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
