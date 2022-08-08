Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $29,668,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO