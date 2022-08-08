Read full article on original website
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.98 EPS.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 410 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $29,668,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NU Call Options (NYSE:NU)
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.27.
2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)
The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay...
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down to $18.69
Several research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.
Aurora Cannabis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ACB)
Shares of ACB opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.85. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $8.69.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $20.22
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VALN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valneva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
Investors Buy High Volume of Workhorse Group Call Options (NASDAQ:WKHS)
NASDAQ WKHS opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.91. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $1.44
The firm has a market cap of $514.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data...
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat
The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.
Investors Purchase Large Volume of FuelCell Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:FCEL)
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.53 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $5.20
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on API shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Gap Down to $16.02
HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.
Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.
