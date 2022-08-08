Read full article on original website
Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends
One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends.
Lincoln National Corp Purchases 377 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $188,782,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 196.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $97,949,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,816 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $36,208,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWZ)
Shares of EWZ stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.59. Institutional Investors Weigh...
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:LABD)
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Price Performance. NYSEARCA LABD opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $85.28.
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.98 EPS.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $1.44
The firm has a market cap of $514.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data...
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NU Call Options (NYSE:NU)
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.27.
Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $5.20
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on API shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat
The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Up to $38.37
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.
CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.3% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $93.05
Several equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 721 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 81.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Shares Gap Down to $4.11
A number of research firms have commented on STRY. Citigroup began coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Starry Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 431,497 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $54,589,000 after buying an additional 58,495 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,458 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 808 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 772.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
