Mankato, MN

KEYC

North Mankato urges residents to conserve water

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is encouraging residents to conserve water in light of potential drought conditions. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources notified water suppliers and utilities to conserve water and the city of North Mankato is extending that request. Lower North Mankato residents...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato

Keith Ellison discusses ag economy at Meat Processing and Ag Forum. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined state lawmakers in St. Peter for a Meat Processing and Agricultural forum.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

The Minnesota Senior Games begin

The benefits of the project will include improved pavement and drainage, smoother road surface, and increased safety along the corridor.
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

Jackson County faces flash flooding after morning storms

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna’s Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 3 hours ago. Congressional candidates regroup after special...
OWATONNA, MN
Mankato, MN
Government
KEYC

News - North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site - August 10

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna's Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community.
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

Minnesota voters find new polling places

Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC's Jared Dean about Tuesday's special primary election. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour came to Mankato on Tuesday.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

PRIMARY ELECTION: Mankato residents narrow field in mayoral race

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While attention on Tuesday focused on the special election for the first congressional district, there were other local races on the ballot, included city council, mayoral, sheriff, county commissioner and school referendums. One of those races was for Mankato mayor and residents have decisively narrowed the...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota Wild Road Tour comes to Mankato

Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC's Jared Dean about Tuesday's special primary election. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour continued in Mankato Tuesday evening.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Opportunities now available for Mankato Public Safety Advisory Committee

Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC's Jared Dean about Tuesday's special primary election. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour came to Mankato on Tuesday.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa. Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
IOWA STATE
KEYC

Congressional candidates regroup after special election

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna's Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community.
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

Portion of Highway 15 reduced to one lane

Over the course of four days, the event will feature over 22 competitions including traditional sporting contests.
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

Keith Ellison discusses ag economy at Meat Processing and Ag Forum

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna's Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community.
OWATONNA, MN
WJON

The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota

Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

MN Elections: Inside Tuesday’s Primary and Special Elections

Tuesday's Primary Day, and for voters in Minnesota's First Congressional District, it's several elections all in one. Mankato Public Safety: Opportunities now available for community safety planning. Mankato residents now have the opportunity to get involved in community safety planning.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Kozlowski defeats Forsman in DFL primary for MN House Dist. 8B

DULUTH, MN -- Alicia Kozlowski has won the DFL primary for the Minnesota State House seat representing the eastern Duluth area in St. Paul. Alicia Kozlowski works for the City of Duluth in the mayor’s office, winning Tuesday night with 56 percent of the vote. Her challenger, Arik Forsman,...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tuesday is primary day in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Are you ready to have your voice be heard? Primary election day is Tuesday in Minnesota and polls are open.Polling places will be open until 8 p.m. If you are in line when polling places close, you will be allowed to vote.There are quite a few races to watch this year, including Minnesota attorney general, sheriff for Hennepin County, and several Minnesota congressional seats. On Sunday, WCCO previewed the important races with bipartisan elections experts.RELATED: Click here to see which Minnesota primary races are on your ballotThis is all in preparation for the general election taking place on the...
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Primary results!
WISCONSIN STATE

