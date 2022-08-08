ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

Man fatally shot in Little Woods, New Orleans police say

A man was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found a man with gunshot wounds. Paramedics took him to a hospital, but police said at 6:23 p.m. he had died.
WJTV 12

‘Mental health is a crisis that is affecting every family — ours is no different,’ family speaks out after police accuse mother of stabbing her children

On Sunday, 31-year-old Janee Pedesclaux was arrested and charged with the murder of her 3-year-old daughter, Paris, and the attempted murder of her 2-year-old son, Jay'Ceon. On Tuesday, the Pedesclaux family issued a statement following the incident, suggesting mental illness played a significant role in the incident.
#Police#Mental Illness#Pastor#Violent Crime
WDSU

Little Woods shooting injures 2 men

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in Little Woods Monday night. The shooting happened at the intersection of Curran and Buffalo roads around 10:15 p.m. According to police, two men were shot and taken to an area hospital by a private car.
Lootpress

New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her 2 kids, 1 fatally

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans woman is accused of killing her 4–year–old daughter and also stabbing her 2–year–old son. Janee Pedescleaux was arrested Sunday on charges of second–degree murder, attempted murder, and second–degree cruelty to a juvenile, New Orleans police said. Conviction on a second–degree murder charge would bring a life sentence.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
power98fm.com

Mother Kills Kids After Dad Files For Custody

Mother Kills Kids After Dad Files For Custody. The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today.
WWL-TV

Woman fatally shot on Earhart Boulevard in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman is dead after a shooting in Central City area of New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 12:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard. Police say that a woman had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.
NOLA.com

Suspect booked with murder in Metairie shooting tried to flush gun down toilet: JPSO

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a July 23 shooting that left a Metairie man dead. James Wallace Jr., 22, of Metairie, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and several drug-related charges, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
WDSU

A man gets shot in New Orleans East on Monday afternoon

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East that left one man with a gunshot wound. According to police, a man was shot on the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue around 12:24 p.m. The victim was transferred to a local hospital to...
