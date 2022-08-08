Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot in Little Woods, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found a man with gunshot wounds. Paramedics took him to a hospital, but police said at 6:23 p.m. he had died.
Video shows father trying to save the lives of his 2 stabbed children, NOPD arrests mother
New information has been released following the double stabbing that killed a 4-year-old girl and left her 2-year-old brother in critical condition in the 9th Ward. The person who New Orleans Police say stabbed the children? Their own mother.
Video of off-duty New Orleans cop beaten up and allegedly robbed raises questions
NEW ORLEANS — Video of an off-duty NOPD officer being beaten and allegedly robbed leaves a lot of unanswered questions. The NOPD says they responded to the 700 block of Saint Louis Street early Monday morning. Security video from a nearby business shows the scene at 2:52 a.m. In...
‘Mental health is a crisis that is affecting every family — ours is no different,’ family speaks out after police accuse mother of stabbing her children
On Sunday, 31-year-old Janee Pedesclaux was arrested and charged with the murder of her 3-year-old daughter, Paris, and the attempted murder of her 2-year-old son, Jay'Ceon. On Tuesday, the Pedesclaux family issued a statement following the incident, suggesting mental illness played a significant role in the incident.
4-year-old stabbed to death, 2-year-old hospitalized, mother arrested
The young boy remains in critical condition, according to police.
Arrest reports detail horrific scene inside home where children were stabbed
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say Janee Pedesclaux slit the throats of her young children and made several video calls to their father before sharing a video of herself dripping in blood on social media. Her four-year-old daughter would later die at the hospital, and the 2-year-old son remains in...
WDSU
Man shot in Central City 20 minutes after a homicide was reported in the same area
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot in Central City on Tuesday, just 20 minutes after a homicide was reported in the same neighborhood. According to NOPD, a man was shot at the intersection of South Clairborne Avenue and Toledano Street around 12:41 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
A New Orleans mother facing charges for stabbing her children
A mother is in jail for allegedly stabbing her four-year-old daughter to death and critically injuring her 2-year-old boy.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in shooting at edge of Central City, New Orleans police say
A woman was killed in a shooting at midday Tuesday at the edge of Central City, New Orleans police said. The shooting, in the 1100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way, was reported to police at 12:21 p.m. The woman died at the scene, but her name and age were not immediately released.
NOLA.com
Girl stabbed to death, boy critically injured in cutting, New Orleans police say
A girl has died and a boy is in critical condition after both were stabbed in the Florida Area of New Orleans late Sunday morning, according to New Orleans police. [UPDATE: New Orleans woman booked in killing of 4-year-old daughter, stabbing of 2-year-old son]. Police said they received a call...
WDSU
Little Woods shooting injures 2 men
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in Little Woods Monday night. The shooting happened at the intersection of Curran and Buffalo roads around 10:15 p.m. According to police, two men were shot and taken to an area hospital by a private car.
New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her 2 kids, 1 fatally
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans woman is accused of killing her 4–year–old daughter and also stabbing her 2–year–old son. Janee Pedescleaux was arrested Sunday on charges of second–degree murder, attempted murder, and second–degree cruelty to a juvenile, New Orleans police said. Conviction on a second–degree murder charge would bring a life sentence.
power98fm.com
Mother Kills Kids After Dad Files For Custody
Mother Kills Kids After Dad Files For Custody. The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today.
WWL-TV
Woman fatally shot on Earhart Boulevard in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman is dead after a shooting in Central City area of New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 12:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard. Police say that a woman had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.
Cops search for person of interest in N.O. East homicide
Police in New Orleans are searching for a subject wanted for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that happened in New Orleans Eats on July 29.
NOLA.com
New Orleans man pleads guilty to manslaughter in beating death of infant son
A Gentilly man who beat his 17-day-old son to death pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday after striking a plea deal with the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office. Jeffery Coleman, 55, will serve 22 years in prison for killing his infant son, Christian Coleman, according to the terms of the deal.
WDSU
Warehouse District restaurants are coming together after multiple employees have been attacked
NEW ORLEANS — The hospitality community in the Warehouse District is coming together after crime is impacting not only their business but employees as well. Multiple employees have been attacked and robbed in the last month. Damian Titus, a bartender at Sidecar Patio and Oyster bar, was heading home...
NOLA.com
Suspect booked with murder in Metairie shooting tried to flush gun down toilet: JPSO
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a July 23 shooting that left a Metairie man dead. James Wallace Jr., 22, of Metairie, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and several drug-related charges, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
wgno.com
Teens arrested after JP deputies seize several fraudulent checks in hotel room
TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — Dozens of blank newly printed fraudulent checks were seized by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, inside of a hotel room. Deputies announce two teenagers were allegedly arrested for the crime. According to deputies, the manager of a Terrytown hotel was reportedly having problems...
WDSU
A man gets shot in New Orleans East on Monday afternoon
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East that left one man with a gunshot wound. According to police, a man was shot on the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue around 12:24 p.m. The victim was transferred to a local hospital to...
