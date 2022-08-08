In Brief: Original 'Magnum' star dies, and more

Roger E. Mosley, the actor best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin in the original Magnum P.I. TV series alongside Tom Selleck, died early Sunday morning, his daughter shared on Facebook. He was 83. The cause of death was not revealed. In addition to Magnum, P.I., Mosley also appeared on Love Boat, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojak, Starsky and Hutch, Night Court and Walker, Texas Ranger. He also had a major role in the 1979 TV film The Jericho Mile. On the big screen, Mosley appeared in films such as The Mack, Hit Man, Sweet Jesus, Preacherman, Darktown Strutters and The River Niger...

ABC's Abbott Elementary took home four trophies at the 38th annual Television Critics Association Awards, including Individual Achievement in Comedy for series creator, producer, writer and star, Quinta Brunson, as well as Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, Outstanding New Program, and the Program of the Year Award. Other winners included This Is Us star Mandy Moore, who earned the award for Individual Achievement; Disney+'s The Beatles: Get Back, for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information; Hulu's Dopesick, for Outstanding Movie, Miniseries or Specials; and HBO's Succession, for Outstanding Achievement in Drama honors. View the complete list of winners at TVCritics.org...

Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy best known for his roles in the 1960s TV series The Tall Man and The Virginian, died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son, John, and daughter-in-law Diane, they tell The Hollywood Reporter. He was 93. Gulager's film credits include The Last Picture Show, Winning, opposite Paul Newman and McQ, alongside John Wayne and horror movies such as The Return of the Living Dead, and A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy's Revenge. Most recently, he showed up in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood...

