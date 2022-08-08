ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota’s Most Venomous Killer Is Out

Hiking, Backpacking, Mountain Biking To Boating, Hunting & Fishing... BEWARE!. BE ON ALERT as you venture out to enjoy the last few weeks of summer and plan for this upcoming hunting season in the Dakotas. There is an uptick in Prairie Rattle Snake Action!. Watch Your Step!. http://. Reports are...
NEW TOWN, ND
State
North Dakota State
Cool 98.7

North Dakota’s Most Used “Slang Term” Sounds About Right

According to an article on Best Life, the most used slang term North Dakotans use is 100% accurate in my mind. More on that in a moment. First off, what is the method behind the madness? The data behind the survey comes from a gaming company called PlayNJ. In the survey, 41 percent of Americans think their state has words or slang that people from outside of their state just wouldn't get or understand.
Cool 98.7

Friday Night Lights “ON” In North Dakota

When the clock struck 12:01 AM on August 4th... Traditions Took Over In Small Town USA! In the great state of North Dakota football players have hit the field, beat the heat, and kicked off the football season!. Back to school may be just a few weeks away, but what...
Cool 98.7

Heads Up, Minnesota Has Gold Mining Plans In The Dakotas

Minnesota must have enough of its own land to continue destroying in the Iron Range. North Dakota has the Badlands and South Dakota is home to the Black Hills. The rest of our states are a bit of a yawn in the eye candy department. Now it seems Minnesota-based F-3 Gold wants to start ripping up ground in The Mount Rushmore State.
Cool 98.7

In Minnesota – The Eyes Of A Predator (Extreme Explicit Video)

Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
Cool 98.7

Bisman Dog Rescue Saves Nearly 40 Dogs From The Streets Of Texas

You might not know this, but there's an animal rescue in Bismarck-Mandan that's reach crosses state lines. Their mission is to help all dogs, not just the ones in our state. The dogs were picked up from the streets of Texas and driven 24 hours to Miles of Love Dog Rescue in Bismarck. There were 34 dogs in total; They came all the way from South of the San Antonio area, near the Mexican border.
MANDAN, ND
Cool 98.7

North Dakota And Minnesota- It’s The Sturgis Music Lineup

KISS is not actually going to be at Sturgis 2022. But the band Hairball is surely going to kopykat plenty of KISS during their 3-night run at Sturgis. Hairball (pictured) is just one of a huge variety of music you'll hear roaring around South Dakota's Black Hills from August 5th through 14th.
STURGIS, SD
Cool 98.7

North Dakota State Fair – Nelly – “Must Be The Alcohol”

If Nelly writes a sequel song to his hit 'Ride Wit Me' will he sing "Must be the alcohol?" Just one week after Kid Rock's shocking disappointment at the North Dakota State Fair, disaster almost struck again. Regardless of who made the official "Let's cancel this show" decision a week ago last Friday, NDSF was reeling from the bad press already after dealing with 18,000 plus concert-goers' reactions when they heard the sudden announcement that the Kid Rock concert was canceled (due to fear of weather turning worse ). TMZ took great joy in doing what they do best, blowing things way out of proportion - the rest of the country was convinced Minot had experienced some kind of monstrous riot. Watching several videos from those that were in the crowd, there were some that were out of control - throwing cups of beer onto the stage, foul language being shouted out everywhere, and emotions definitely were tested. Nothing close to anything out of control though.
MINOT, ND
Cool 98.7

The Most Misspelled Word In North Dakota & Other States

Spelling comes easy for some, others not so much. Even if you're a genius and you are a national spelling bee champion, everybody slips up. There are some words that just don't compute. Side Note: I had to triple check that I spelled "Misspelled" correctly because the irony and embarrassment...
Cool 98.7

Cool 98.7

