Some Austin homes’ foundations are crumbling this summer — here’s why
The summer heatwave has resulted in one of the worst droughts in recent Texas history. With that drought comes a lot of changes to our environment. Caves are drying up because of the drought. Farmers are being forced to restrict water usage. Now the ground itself is shrinking and putting homes at risk.
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
Lauren Rodriguez credits the political climate in Texas and restrictions pursued by the state legislature related to the transgender community for cementing her decision to seek a life outside the U.S.
Brisket Bandits Hit BBQ Restaurant in Austin, TX Nab 20 Full Briskets
More meat crime is making news, this time in Austin, Texas after 20 briskets were stolen from la Barbecue in Austin, Texas. Brisket ain't cheap and all totaled up, this heist cost the owners almost $3,000. Brisket Heist. FOX News reports that the brisket bandit hit in the early morning...
Huh? Beautiful Tudor in Austin, TX Takes a UNIQUE Turn Once You Look Inside [PHOTOS]
At first glance, this $1.5 million dollar Tudor home nestled in the lovely Northwest Hills neighborhood in Austin, TX, is simply beautiful. However, once you walk through the front door... Let's just say it takes an interesting, and perhaps, surprising turn. Personally, I like it. Quite a bit. (Mostly, anyway.)...
Regular operations resume at Austin airport following evacuation
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) said normal operations have resumed after a fire alarm forced an evacuation Wednesday morning. At around 7:45 a.m., AUS tweeted that the Barbara Jordan Terminal was being evacuated due to a fire alarm. Travelers in the terminal were urged to follow directions on exiting safely.
KSAT 12
Thief steals 20 briskets from famed Austin barbecue joint
AUSTIN, Texas – A meat thief stole 20 briskets from a famed Austin restaurant last week. An unidentified person broke into la Barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 4, around 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. KVUE spoke with the owner of la Barbecue who said a...
Austin is the US city with third-highest rent increase, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — At 19.6%, Austin had the third-highest rent increase year over year in the country, according to June housing data from Realtor.com. Miami took the top spot with a 37.4% increase, and Orlando took second with a 23.9% increase. San Diego closely followed Austin with a 19.1% increase.
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
New HIV Housing Complex Opens in Austin, Texas [VIDEO]
Project Transitions, a nonprofit that provides supportive affordable housing for people living with HIV in central Texas, opened a new housing complex in Austin, reports KVUE.com. “Folks who are homeless and have HIV usually aren’t treating their HIV because they’re just focused on survival,” Julia Smith, who works with Project...
Seventh The Austin Stone Community Church campus coming to South Austin
The future site of The Austin Stone Community Church south congregation is at 11726 Manchaca Road. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Austin Stone Community Church is opening a new location at 11726 Manchaca Road, Austin. The opening date is still unknown; however, construction will start in 2023. According to Communication...
Austin, other Texas cities file suit against Disney, Netflix over video franchise fees
Austin and 24 other Texas cities have filed a lawsuit against three of the largest streaming companies in the nation, seeking years of unpaid video franchise fees the cities say they’re owed.
macaronikid.com
Monster Truckz coming to Austin, Tx
The Official Monster Truckz Extreme Tour is coming to Austin, Tx from September 16, 2022 to September 18, 2022!. JUST $16.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. Prepare for the biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness. Prepare for an adrenaline-filled show featuring the...
rtands.com
Rocks fall from railroad bridge in Austin, Texas; UP responds immediately
When he got up on the morning of Aug. 8, David Starr had no thoughts of being an emergency flagger. However, he quickly found himself in that role when rocks fell on his windshield and car after traveling under a railroad bridge on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas. Immediately following the incident, Starr got out of his car and started directing traffic around where the rocks dropped down. Police came and officially shut down the lane, which was later reopened to traffic.
1 Man Severely Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Austin (Austin, TX)
The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a motor vehicle crash in South Austin on Saturday night. According to the officials, a man was pinned inside [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Hotel Ella to undergo major renovation; new rooms and eatery in the works
Hotel Ella will be undergoing renovations, including the addition of new rooms. (Courtesy Rex Teams) Hotel Ella, an original landmark estate located at 1900 Rio Grande St., Austin, is undergoing renovations to add new rooms and expand other parts of the hotel’s eatery. The start date for the project is still to be determined; however, the plan is to start as soon as possible, said Christian McGuigan, senior vice president of media and public affairs at Rex Teams.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin Company EnergyX leading lithium extraction for batteries in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Currently, companies like Tesla are pushing for solar power and batteries to help the electric grid in Texas at times of peak demand. The bulk of the lithium produced for those batteries comes from overseas, but Austin-based company EnergyX is changing that and wants to make sure it’s clean enough for the environment.
Longhorns Commit Johntay Cook Debuts As No. 3 WR in 2023 SI 99 Rankings
Johntay Cook is one of the top pass catchers in the entire 2023 class
diningoutwithrobbalon.com
In Search of a Cronut? Head to La Pâtisserie.
It’s scary when you think how social media sites know as much about you as they do. So I wasn’t surprised when I logged on to Google the other day and up popped a story on the second most popular donut in the United States. (So they clearly know I like the occasional trip to Mrs. Johnson’s Bakery.)
