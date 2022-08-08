Alabama Morning Drive: Best from the Alabama coaches on Sunday's media day

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning, Tide fans and welcome back to another edition of Alabama Morning Drive. I hope everyone had a great weekend and is ready to get another work week underway.

On Sunday Alabama head coach Nick Saban, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, and defensive coordinator Pete Golding took time to have their annual media day in Tuscaloosa. This is the only time during the season that the two coordinators will be available to answer questions from the media, so this is generally a very interactive experience.

I thought to start the week we could take a look at some of the best comments from the Alabama coaches as fall camp begins to pick up speed.

Let’s roll!

Nick Saban provides injury update on Cameron Latu

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) runs the ball after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

When fall camp first got underway on Thursday, coach Saban briefly mentioned that starting tight end Cameron Latu would “miss some time” during camp. On Sunday, coach Saban delivered a more detailed injury report.

“He has a minor knee injury. He’s gonna be out a couple weeks. I don’t know exactly how long that is, happened about 10 days ago. These things usually go day to day.”

Coach Saban has interesting comments on Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell

Nov 13, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Tyler Harrell (8) runs the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Syracuse 41-3. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama fans must be excited about the talent that Lousiville wide receiver transfer Tyler Harrell brings to Tuscaloosa. Coach Saban almost made it sound like Harrell was either battling an injury or was having a small problem acclimating to his new home. For what it’s worth, I do not believe this is going to be that big of a deal moving forward.

“Tyler has sort of been in and out a little bit to this point. He has been able to practice on a daily basis but not 100%. I do think that he is showing that he has a lot of ability. We just need to get it channeled in the right direction so we can use him in a way that will be most productive for him and for us.”

Bill O'Brien on Bryce Young

New offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien watches quarterback Bryce Young take a snap during practice. The Alabama Crimson Tide opened practice for the 2021 season as they prepare to defend the 2020 National Championship Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.] Alabama First Practice

Despite some naysayers, Bill O’Brien called the plays for the Heisman Trophy winner in 2021, and the Alabama offense is poised to be elite again in 2022. O’Brien had this to say about his starting quarterback, Bryce Young.

“He’s very well-prepared. He puts a lot of work into it. He’s a very bright young man. He’s got great poise, in addition to the talent that he has. But he works very hard every single day to try to get better at certain things, whether it’s footwork or pocket presence or learning different protections and what we can do to adjust different things relative to what we’re seeing from a really good defense, working with receivers on timing and things like that. And all the other things that go into the offense, Bryce does a great job. He’s been a joy to coach. He’s the same guy every day. Very consistent guy, good leader, and it’s just been a joy to coach him.”

Pete Golding on the cornerback competition

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama has plenty of talent at the cornerback position whether you are talking about Kool-Aid McKinstry, Eli Ricks, Khyree Jackson, Terrion Arnold, or the plethora of others on the Tide roster.

But what will the depth chart look like once kickoff arrives on Sept. 3? Here is what Pete Golding had to say.

“From a game experience standpoint, Khyree (Jackson) comes back with game experience from last year. Kool-Aid (McKinstry) had game experience from last year. You bring in a guy that had SEC game experience in Eli Ricks, then we’ve got some younger guys that have been here at least a year. Terrion Arnold is really flashing. Every day, those guys have got to come in and compete. That’s what this camp is about. “We’re going to get through this camp, we’re going to find the best two corners. It’s not who’s listed at right corner, who’s listed at left corner, we’re moving that around daily. We’re giving them all an opportunity to compete against the best guys, and see who can cover our ones. I think every day, that is a battle that we’re moving around to see who comes out on top. I think there are five guys right now that are pushing to see who’s the best, and we try to find a way to rotate the others.”

That is going to wrap up our Monday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. Make sure you stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

