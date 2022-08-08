Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
Some Austin homes’ foundations are crumbling this summer — here’s why
The summer heatwave has resulted in one of the worst droughts in recent Texas history. With that drought comes a lot of changes to our environment. Caves are drying up because of the drought. Farmers are being forced to restrict water usage. Now the ground itself is shrinking and putting homes at risk.
Brisket Bandits Hit BBQ Restaurant in Austin, TX Nab 20 Full Briskets
More meat crime is making news, this time in Austin, Texas after 20 briskets were stolen from la Barbecue in Austin, Texas. Brisket ain't cheap and all totaled up, this heist cost the owners almost $3,000. Brisket Heist. FOX News reports that the brisket bandit hit in the early morning...
Regular operations resume at Austin airport following evacuation
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) said normal operations have resumed after a fire alarm forced an evacuation Wednesday morning. At around 7:45 a.m., AUS tweeted that the Barbara Jordan Terminal was being evacuated due to a fire alarm. Travelers in the terminal were urged to follow directions on exiting safely.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Shocking Brisket Heist That Left An Austin Restaurant Reeling
The Austin restaurant scene is full of diverse food options. The city is home to ramen restaurants, breakfast taco trucks, upscale Italian joints, and more. If there's one food that's synonymous with Austin as a whole, though, it's barbecue. The art of meat is serious business in Texas, with each region of the state serving up a unique style of 'cue.
KSAT 12
Thief steals 20 briskets from famed Austin barbecue joint
AUSTIN, Texas – A meat thief stole 20 briskets from a famed Austin restaurant last week. An unidentified person broke into la Barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 4, around 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. KVUE spoke with the owner of la Barbecue who said a...
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
Austin, other Texas cities file suit against Disney, Netflix over video franchise fees
Austin and 24 other Texas cities have filed a lawsuit against three of the largest streaming companies in the nation, seeking years of unpaid video franchise fees the cities say they’re owed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seventh The Austin Stone Community Church campus coming to South Austin
The future site of The Austin Stone Community Church south congregation is at 11726 Manchaca Road. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Austin Stone Community Church is opening a new location at 11726 Manchaca Road, Austin. The opening date is still unknown; however, construction will start in 2023. According to Communication...
1 Man Severely Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Austin (Austin, TX)
The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a motor vehicle crash in South Austin on Saturday night. According to the officials, a man was pinned inside [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
rtands.com
Rocks fall from railroad bridge in Austin, Texas; UP responds immediately
When he got up on the morning of Aug. 8, David Starr had no thoughts of being an emergency flagger. However, he quickly found himself in that role when rocks fell on his windshield and car after traveling under a railroad bridge on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas. Immediately following the incident, Starr got out of his car and started directing traffic around where the rocks dropped down. Police came and officially shut down the lane, which was later reopened to traffic.
H-E-B, Franklin Barbecue headline Austin's star-studded Quesoff competition
The four categories are Meaty, Spicy, Veggie, and Wild Card.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin Company EnergyX leading lithium extraction for batteries in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Currently, companies like Tesla are pushing for solar power and batteries to help the electric grid in Texas at times of peak demand. The bulk of the lithium produced for those batteries comes from overseas, but Austin-based company EnergyX is changing that and wants to make sure it’s clean enough for the environment.
Hotel Ella to undergo major renovation; new rooms and eatery in the works
Hotel Ella will be undergoing renovations, including the addition of new rooms. (Courtesy Rex Teams) Hotel Ella, an original landmark estate located at 1900 Rio Grande St., Austin, is undergoing renovations to add new rooms and expand other parts of the hotel’s eatery. The start date for the project is still to be determined; however, the plan is to start as soon as possible, said Christian McGuigan, senior vice president of media and public affairs at Rex Teams.
Prediction: Texas Longhorns to land nation's No. 2 running back Cedric Baxter Jr.
The day has finally arrived. Edgewater High School (Florida) star Cedric Baxter Jr., the nation's No. 2 running back, will announce his college commitment Wednesday at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch his announcement here. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound ball-carrier set his commitment date ...
Austin estimated to have lost $9M in unpaid fees from Disney, Hulu, Netflix, city says
The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County on behalf of Abilene, Allen, Amarillo, Arlington, Austin, Beaumont, Carrollton, Dallas, Denton, Frisco, Fort Worth, Garland, Grand Prairie, Houston, Irving, Lewisville, McKinney, Mesquite, Nacogdoches, Pearland, Plano, Rowlett, Sugar Land, Tyler and Waco.
Longhorns Commit Johntay Cook Debuts As No. 3 WR in 2023 SI 99 Rankings
Johntay Cook is one of the top pass catchers in the entire 2023 class
New HIV Housing Complex Opens in Austin, Texas [VIDEO]
Project Transitions, a nonprofit that provides supportive affordable housing for people living with HIV in central Texas, opened a new housing complex in Austin, reports KVUE.com. “Folks who are homeless and have HIV usually aren’t treating their HIV because they’re just focused on survival,” Julia Smith, who works with Project...
Flying Magazine
BAE To Move Segments of Control and Avionics Unit to Texas
This facility will house engineering, manufacturing, laboratory, and office space for more than 1,400 employees. [Courtesy: Bae Systems]. Aerospace and defense company BAE Systems [OTCMKTS: BAESY] is expanding its presence in Austin, Texas, by moving segments of its control and avionics unit to the city. The move will bring an...
Lonestar 99.5
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0