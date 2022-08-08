ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago police: Man shot after approaching suspected catalytic converter thieves in Rogers Park

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yvWa_0h91197K00

A man was shot after approaching a suspect attempting to take a catalytic converter from under his vehicle in the Rogers Park neighborhood Monday, Chicago police said.

The incident happened in the 7200-block of North Oakley Avenue at about 6:02 a.m., police said. The shooting woke up some local residents.

"First I heard the first gunshots," said resident Nuri Mestas. "Then I heard another three or four, I'm not sure exactly, but it's scary we live right here on the street."

The 54-year-old man was outside when he saw a male suspect underneath his vehicle, police said. A white Prius parked on the street could be seen lifted up on a jack.

According to police, cars like the Prius are targets for catalytic converter theft.

"Cars manufactured with a high amount of rhodium, like Prius and others, tend to get on that list," CPD Supt. David Brown said.

The man approached the suspects and police said one of the suspects fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing.

The man was transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition, police said.

"The guy was ambulatory," Rogers Park resident Kristie Lauborough said. "Got into the ambulance under his own power. According to neighbors, he interrupted about five guys stealing his catalytic converter and they shot him for it."

Area Three detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

Catalytic converter thefts have become an increasing problem on the city's North Side. Last month, police in the 16th and 17th districts put out a community alert for no less than two dozen incidents committed within a three week period.

This is the second time in as many weeks that a man has been shot after trying to stop thieves from stealing the catalytic converter off his car.

On July 28, a 57-year-old was shot, on the 2200-block of West Oakdale when he confronted two thieves trying to remove the catalytic converter from his vehicle.

Comments / 7

J.R
4d ago

Why would he risk getting shot over a simple theft? He should have car insurance. Just call your insurance agent and make a claim to get a new converter installed... 🤔

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Woman carjacked inside West Loop parking garage this morning, police say

A 24-year-old woman was choked and carjacked as she walked to her vehicle inside a West Loop parking garage Friday morning. Chicago police said a man confronted the woman and demanded her property inside the Presidential Towers parking garage, 32 South Jefferson, around 6:35 a.m. A police spokesperson said that...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oakley, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

Man mugged at least 3 elderly women outside Portage Park grocery store, but the store manager refused to help police, prosecutors say

Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with robbing three women, the youngest being 75-years-old, outside a Portage Park grocery store since late July. Incredibly, prosecutors said, the store manager took pictures of the robber after the first incident, but they refused to help police with the investigation. Oswaldo Garza, 44,...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 30, shot while driving in Englewood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while driving Friday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was driving northbound around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out, police said. She was struck in the right leg and was taken by paramedics to St....
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Catalytic Converters#Shooting#Violent Crime#North Oakley Avenue#Cpd Supt#St Francis Hospital
CBS Chicago

CTA Red Line shooting victim was a father, aspiring lawyer

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man who was shot and killed last weekend on the CTA Red Line was a loving father and aspiring lawyer who studied at Roosevelt University.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas spoke to the man's mother.That shooting at the 79th Street Red Line stop in the early morning last Saturday ended in the death of 29-year-old Diunte Moon. Police released surveillance video of the suspects.Police said after a brief conversation, one of them took out a gun and shot Moon. His mother said he had been working extra shifts to pay for a big birthday party for his 8-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in deadly shooting in Brighton Park alley

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in the murder of another man this June in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Sebastian Aguilar, 37, is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Mario Leyva around 10 p.m. in an alley in the 330 block of South Western Avenue, police said. Leyva suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church. We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer. It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call from Illinois State Police after our Thursday story aired. It turns out state police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock until we got involved....
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot and critically wounded during argument in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded during an argument Thursday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The woman was inside a vehicle with a male around 7:29 a.m. when they began arguing in the 6500 block of South Seeley Avenue, according to Chicago police. The male...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an alley Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood. The 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police. He was transported by paramedics to Advocate...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Five-time convicted felon with 2 open cases accused of robbing man on Chicago train

CHICAGO - A man with five prior felony convictions and two pending felony cases in Wisconsin was arrested for allegedly robbing a man on a Chicago train early Tuesday morning. Prosecutor Tilesha Jackson said a 40-year-old man was riding a Red Line train when suspect Dontrell Hollie, 29, commented on the man’s bag before forcibly taking it from him, according to CWBChicago.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man stabbed by woman on CTA Red Line platform: police

CHICAGO — A man was seriously injured after being stabbed at a CTA Red Line station on the city’s North Side. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue. Police said a 37-year-old man was riding southbound on a Red Line train, when he began arguing with a […]
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy