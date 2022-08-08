Read full article on original website
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home
If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
pethelpful.com
Sweet Sound of Litter of Kittens Playing Together Has People Obsessed
Is there anything better than a house full of kittens? Sure, they might be a lot of work, but it's all worth it when you hear their little feet pad around the house. This is especially true for one Ragdoll mama from Fort Worth, Texas who saw her 13 kittens playing together and knew it would put a smile on so many faces.
lovemeow.com
Stray Kitten is So Excited to Be in a House that She Starts 'Supervising' Everyone
A stray kitten was so excited to be in a house that she started "supervising" everyone. A tiny kitten was found wandering outside all alone in a residential area in Montreal, Canada. She was barely five weeks old without a mother and siblings in sight. A Good Samaritan spotted the kitten and noticed how hungry she was for food and attention.
'All I Do Now Is Wait': Cat Leaving Frog in Dog's Bowl Delights Internet
"Just waiting for the dog to come along and slurp some of that frog water," one user said.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
pethelpful.com
Woman Carries Huge Newfoundland Like a Puppy in Irresistible Viral Video
The term 'gentle giant' stuck around for a reason: some of the largest dogs are really just the biggest babies. This includes Newfoundlands, who are known not only for their size but for their loving, affectionate nature, too. No wonder @thenewfcrew has 9 of them!. No, you didn't read that...
dailyphew.com
Cat Jumps Straight Into His Owner’s Arms After Being Lost For 536 Days
We love cats not only because they’re cute and awesome and perfect, but also because they’re independent little explorers who love going on adventures of their own. However, it sometimes poses problems for their owners who are worried sick at home not knowing when their furry friend is coming back home. This is why animal activists have long been encouraging people to microchip their pets – this way, there’s a far greater chance to reunite with your beloved friend if it goes missing.
dailyphew.com
Man Gives Starving Dog Some Food But She Refuses To Eat- She Gave It To Her 4 Hungry Puppies
A man was enjoying his lunch on the streets of Bangkok, Thailand, when he suddenly saw a starving dog passing by. He decided to share his food with the pooch and gave her some meat on a stick. To the kind-hearted man’s surprise, the doggie didn’t eat it. She just...
One Green Planet
Heartbreaking Story of a Senior Dog Freed From Chains After Years
In a heartbreaking rescue story, this dog was chained up for years and found in the middle of nowhere in Greece. When her rescuers arrived, she was so happy for human contact and to be freed from the heavy chain. For many pet owners, it’s difficult to imagine abandoning a beloved pet, but this was the sad reality for this poor girl. Fortunately, there is a happy ending to her story!
pethelpful.com
New Kitten Mom Documents First Night With Babies And It's The Cutest Thing
Bringing home a new pet is such a roller coaster ride: there's joy, stress, worry, relief, and so many unexpected moments throughout the process. The first night can be especially daunting, too, but keeping your new bestie comfortable during the adjustment is the most important thing. Now imagine taking this on, times 2!
pethelpful.com
Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder
It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
How often do you take a cat to the vet? How to meet your feline friend's veterinary needs.
Until they are four months old, kittens need to see a vet every three to four weeks. A typical adult cat should see the vet for a check-up at least once a year. Senior cats need to see the vet at least every six months. If you’re a cat owner,...
dailyphew.com
An Adorable Dog Waits For Mom By The Window For About 10 Hours Until She Returns From Work To Be With Her
Pi Dan, a lovely one-year-old border collie nicknamed as “Naughty,” resides in Shenyang, a city in northeast China, with his mother, who goes by the last name Zhang. On Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, the lady posted daily videos of her dog. Ms. Zhang was aware that...
dailyphew.com
This Dog Was Too Injured To Move From A Moving Train, But His Brave Friend Came To Rescue Him
When this dog’s canine friend got injured and stranded on the tracks, he stayed with her under the passing trains for two days, saving the pooch from certain death. A group of animal rescuers from Uzhgorod, Ukraine, received a call saying two dogs were spotted on the railway track. Denis Malafeyev, who shared the touching story on Facebook, wrote: “When we arrived, it turned out that one of the dogs, the female, was injured and couldn’t move.” All this time, the healthy canine was trying to protect her. “The male dog heard the sound of the approaching train, came close to the female dog and laid down next to her… Both of them pushed their heads towards the ground, and let the train pass”.
dailyphew.com
Beautiful Cat With “So Awful It’s Cute” Sleeping Face Will Totally Charm You
Setsu-chan is a beautiful cat. With his pristine white coat and piercing blue eyes, he is the picture of elegance…until he takes a nap. Setsu-chan belongs to a Japanese illustrator named Mino. After looking at the cat’s photos, some people have said the cat has the “most awful sleeping face” they’ve ever seen.
