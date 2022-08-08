ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hopkintonindependent.com

Arrests/Police Log, Aug. 9 edition

10:27 p.m. On Fruit Street, Officers Cody Normandin and Tyler Staback and Sergeant Arthur Schofield arrested Elijah E. Armstrong, 29, of 68 Hamilton Street, Worcester on a warrant charge. POLICE LOG. August 2. 12:08 a.m. Officer Basit Dennis made checks of South Street businesses. 8:22 a.m. A caller reported two...
WORCESTER, MA
graftoncommon.com

Select Board cancels Special Town Meeting

Remember that August 29 Special Town Meeting, the one needed to approve the purchase of 173 and 183 Upton Street to protect the Silver Lake watershed?. The Select Board Tuesday called off the meeting after receiving an extension on the purchase and sale agreement, which was scheduled to expire before the October 25 Fall Town Meeting. With the extension, the town retains its right of first refusal on the property and moves to the fall meeting’s warrant.
GRAFTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grafton, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Grafton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Grafton, MA
Traffic
CBS Boston

Overhead sign falls on Worcester highway

WORCESTER - Part of a highway in Worcester had to be shut down during rush hour Tuesday morning so crews could remove an overhead sign that fell on the road.It happened on I-190 southbound, a mile before Exit 1. Two lanes had to be closed and traffic was detoured at Exit 2, MassDOT said.Twitter user @miss_shush snapped a photo of the fallen sign at about 7:30 a.m.There were no reports of injuries. MassDOT did not say what brought the sign down. 
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Transformer explosion in Lexington Center sparks large fire, forces street closures

LEXINGTON, Mass. — Crews were still working at a Lexington, Massachusetts, substation Tuesday morning after a transformer explosion sparked a multi-alarm fire on Monday. A photo shared with NewsCenter 5 showed the explosion off Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Lexington, not far from the post office. The explosion resulted in a three-alarm fire in the 1700 block of Mass. Avenue, with thick, black smoke pouring into the air.
LEXINGTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

A look inside Shrewsbury’s new police station

SHREWSBURY – It’s been nearly a year since the groundbreaking of the new Shrewsbury Police Station. Since, visitors to the Shrewsbury Town Hall campus and driving past along Maple Avenue have been eagerly watching as the new station was built. “From the outside, it’s starting to take on...
SHREWSBURY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Surface#Urban Construction
CBS Boston

Why did this highway sign fall down in Worcester?

WORCESTER - MassDOT is still trying to figure out why a highway sign fell down onto I-190 in Worcester Tuesday morning.It happened at about 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the interstate, just before Exit 1. Luckily, no one was hurt and no cars were damaged.The sign structure is about 24 years old and went up in 1999 as part of a sign replacement project."MassDOT is performing a root cause analysis and will be reviewing prior structural inspection reports as part of this process," MassDOT said. "If it is determined that the sign fell due to a structural failure all signs constructed during the same period in the corridor will be reviewed."The agency also said most sign structures on state highways are less than 25 years old, and the one that fell was due to be replaced in a project that's scheduled to go up for bid later this year. About 50 overhead sign structures on I-190 will be replaced as part of the project. 
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Edaville theme park "no longer for sale"

CARVER - Edaville is off the market, the family theme park and railroad in Carver announced Wednesday.Earlier this year, it was reported that the owner of Edaville wanted to use some of the land for residential development, but hoped to see the park continue on."Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale," the park said in a Facebook post. "The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities."Edaville turned 75 this year. Other than opening for a "Christmas Festival of Lights" last year, the amusement park has been closed since the pandemic began.The Christmas festival is set to return on November 10 and run through the New Year. Thomas Land and Dino Land will not reopen this year, according to the operators. "We will answer other questions as we progress with our plans for 2022 and beyond," the park said.
CARVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Turnto10.com

Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England

(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
WARWICK, RI
whdh.com

Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
MEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy