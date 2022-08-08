Read full article on original website
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger Day
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode Island
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.
nrinow.news
Paving of Route 146 in North Smithfield begins Wednesday night; New bridge construction set for 2026
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced today that milling and paving of badly deteriorated sections of Route 146 in North Smithfield and Lincoln will begin on Wednesday, August 10. The paving, which will be done overnight when traffic volumes are low according to RIDOT, is...
WCVB
Crane tips over onto building at Winchester, Massachusetts, construction site
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A crane tipped over at a construction site for a new apartment complex in Winchester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. The incident happened at 416 Cambridge St., according to Winchester fire crews. The crane's boom fell onto an apartment building that is under construction. Video shared with NewsCenter...
hopkintonindependent.com
Arrests/Police Log, Aug. 9 edition
10:27 p.m. On Fruit Street, Officers Cody Normandin and Tyler Staback and Sergeant Arthur Schofield arrested Elijah E. Armstrong, 29, of 68 Hamilton Street, Worcester on a warrant charge. POLICE LOG. August 2. 12:08 a.m. Officer Basit Dennis made checks of South Street businesses. 8:22 a.m. A caller reported two...
graftoncommon.com
Select Board cancels Special Town Meeting
Remember that August 29 Special Town Meeting, the one needed to approve the purchase of 173 and 183 Upton Street to protect the Silver Lake watershed?. The Select Board Tuesday called off the meeting after receiving an extension on the purchase and sale agreement, which was scheduled to expire before the October 25 Fall Town Meeting. With the extension, the town retains its right of first refusal on the property and moves to the fall meeting’s warrant.
Overhead sign falls on Worcester highway
WORCESTER - Part of a highway in Worcester had to be shut down during rush hour Tuesday morning so crews could remove an overhead sign that fell on the road.It happened on I-190 southbound, a mile before Exit 1. Two lanes had to be closed and traffic was detoured at Exit 2, MassDOT said.Twitter user @miss_shush snapped a photo of the fallen sign at about 7:30 a.m.There were no reports of injuries. MassDOT did not say what brought the sign down.
WCVB
Transformer explosion in Lexington Center sparks large fire, forces street closures
LEXINGTON, Mass. — Crews were still working at a Lexington, Massachusetts, substation Tuesday morning after a transformer explosion sparked a multi-alarm fire on Monday. A photo shared with NewsCenter 5 showed the explosion off Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Lexington, not far from the post office. The explosion resulted in a three-alarm fire in the 1700 block of Mass. Avenue, with thick, black smoke pouring into the air.
Isolated storm kills power, damage trees in Springfield & East Longmeadow
Hampden County was hit by some strong storms Sunday afternoon, leaving behind damage in parts of East Longmeadow and Springfield.
communityadvocate.com
A look inside Shrewsbury’s new police station
SHREWSBURY – It’s been nearly a year since the groundbreaking of the new Shrewsbury Police Station. Since, visitors to the Shrewsbury Town Hall campus and driving past along Maple Avenue have been eagerly watching as the new station was built. “From the outside, it’s starting to take on...
Why did this highway sign fall down in Worcester?
WORCESTER - MassDOT is still trying to figure out why a highway sign fell down onto I-190 in Worcester Tuesday morning.It happened at about 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the interstate, just before Exit 1. Luckily, no one was hurt and no cars were damaged.The sign structure is about 24 years old and went up in 1999 as part of a sign replacement project."MassDOT is performing a root cause analysis and will be reviewing prior structural inspection reports as part of this process," MassDOT said. "If it is determined that the sign fell due to a structural failure all signs constructed during the same period in the corridor will be reviewed."The agency also said most sign structures on state highways are less than 25 years old, and the one that fell was due to be replaced in a project that's scheduled to go up for bid later this year. About 50 overhead sign structures on I-190 will be replaced as part of the project.
Edaville theme park "no longer for sale"
CARVER - Edaville is off the market, the family theme park and railroad in Carver announced Wednesday.Earlier this year, it was reported that the owner of Edaville wanted to use some of the land for residential development, but hoped to see the park continue on."Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale," the park said in a Facebook post. "The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities."Edaville turned 75 this year. Other than opening for a "Christmas Festival of Lights" last year, the amusement park has been closed since the pandemic began.The Christmas festival is set to return on November 10 and run through the New Year. Thomas Land and Dino Land will not reopen this year, according to the operators. "We will answer other questions as we progress with our plans for 2022 and beyond," the park said.
New Worcester RMV opens: From groceries to license renewals
WORCESTER — Kesy Pinto didn't mind the old place. It might not have been as shiny, but it was much closer. “I had to travel quite a bit to get here,” said Pinto, one of the first customers at the new Registry of Motor Vehicle service center at 50 Southwest Cutoff (Route 20). ...
Jayxavien Nunez, who aided victims of fatal Chandler Street crash, honored by Worcester City Council with key to the city
The Worcester City Council presented Jayxavien Nunez, who helped victims involved in the fatal Chandler Street crash, with a key to the city Tuesday. Mayor Joe Petty said the honor was in recognition of his “selfless and life-saving actions at the car accident on the night of July 23.”
leominsterchamp.com
Crews battle high temperatures and flames at attic fire on Birch Street in Leominster
LEOMINSTER — Lilissandra De Oliveira was doing work around her home on Birch Street Monday afternoon when she smelled smoke. The first things she checked were the electrical outlets. Nothing was wrong there, so she went out into the yard. “When I got back,” De Oliveira said, “the house...
Worcester Redevelopment Authority Votes to Purchase Denholm Building for $3 Million
WORCESTER - The Worcester Redevelopment Authority authorized the execution of the purchase and sale agreement for the Denholm building property on Main Street in downtown Worcester. The WRA board members voted in favor of the agreement on Monday morning and will purchase the building for $3 million. In April, the...
Ad action: Commercial filmed on Commercial Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — They’re filming again in downtown, but don’t get too excited. No A-list stars in sight. Crews are shooting a commercial, appropriately enough, on Commercial Street. On Wednesday, the Boston-based production company Sweet Rickey was filming a commercial for Los Angeles-based Grifols USA LLC, a health...
Turnto10.com
Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
whdh.com
Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
