Midland, TX

Ghislaine Maxwell Just Got Transferred to a Low Security Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell will be serving out her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking at a new location. CNN reported that Maxwell has been transferred to a low-security federal prison in Florida. Maxwell, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in late June. Maxwell has reportedly...
Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home

A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance

Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
