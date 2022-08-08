Read full article on original website
La Deaux named Activities Coordinator for Horace High School
(West Fargo, ND) -- Horace high School has its new leader for sports and activities. The West Fargo School District has announced that Aaron La Deaux has accepted the position of activities coordinator for the school. "Aaron has a great vision for running an activities department with high integrity," said...
West Hill Neighborhood Organization announces new arts and music fest
West Hill Neighborhood Organization unveiled its plans for a new arts and music festival, coined "WonderFest," coming this fall. The festival, which is scheduled to take place Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the block between Crosby and Maple Streets in the West Hill neighborhood, will feature a variety of local artists, vendors, yoga, food, kids activities and performances.
Student-athletes spruce up Belgreen
Belgreen High School held its second annual Bulldog Serve day Aug. 4. “We had 91 student athletes show up on one of their last days of summer to volunteer,” explained Belgreen High School principal Megean Berryman. “It was a huge success.”. Berryman said the students helped get the...
