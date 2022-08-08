Read full article on original website
Kayaker dies from drowning in Wenatchee River
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office say a 25-year-old man drowned in the Wenatchee River after going kayaking without a life jacket. Deputies said the man was from Redmond, WA and drowned near the Leavenworth KOA camp. According to deputies, the man was kayaking and not wearing a life jacket when he went underwater and didn't resurface.
Man drowns while kayaking on Wenatchee River near Leavenworth
