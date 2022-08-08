Read full article on original website
Fillmore County Journal
Dean Paul Carlson
Mr. Dean Paul Carlson, 72 formerly of Fillmore County, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Sampson Regional Medical Center in Clinton, N.C. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the funeral home. Dean was born in Rushford, Minn., to the late Rockwell...
Fillmore County Journal
Lots to see and do at Western Days
Come on out and join in the fun at Chatfield’s 55th Annual Western Days, August 11-14. The event celebrates the town’s history while supporting the community’s non-profit organizations. On Sunday, Boice will present “A Toast to the Classics & Elvis” followed by Brad & RPG Band. Make...
guttenbergpress.com
‘River Town’ stories told in PdC documentary
This photo of clammers in Prairie du Chien is one of many historical photos featured in the film. The men and year are unknown.
Fillmore County Journal
Shirley L. Anderson
Shirley L. Anderson, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 4 at St. Anne’s Extended Care in Winona. Shirley was born on November 1, 1936, in Rushford, the daughter of Edward and Ellen (Bartelson) Volkman. She was raised on her family farm with her brother and sister and attended school in Rushford, where she met her future husband and love of her life, Richard Anderson. Shirley and Richard were united in marriage on February 26, 1955, at the Rushford Lutheran Church and their union was soon blessed with seven children; together Shirley and Richard shared 60 years of faith and dedication until Richard’s passing in July 2015.
This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’
Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign in Winona County Crash
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Sargent Minnesota woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in stuck a road sign near Lewiston Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 37-year-old Ashley Larson was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Stephen Klopp of Winona. The report says the vehicle was eastbound on interstate 90 when it left the roadway and entered the ditch on the right side and struck a metal traffic sign east of the Lewiston exit around 7:30 a.m.
Fillmore County Journal
Commissioners express their appreciation to the Houston County Historical Society
President Shirley Johnson and Vice President Deb Wray, Houston County Historical Society (HCHS), appeared before the Houston County Commission at the board’s August 2 regular meeting. Chairman Greg Myhre, Teresa Walter, Robert (Bob) Burns, Eric Johnson, and Dewey Severson were all present at this meeting. The historical society officers presented the society’s annual report. Johnson declared, “We feel we are an asset to our county.”
Fillmore County Journal
2022 Arlin Falck Foundation applications
Notice is hereby given that the Arlin Falck Foundation will accept applications for grants for community development, community promotions, community education and similar matters. The grants shall be for the benefit of persons residing in Fillmore County and Houston County, Minn., and Allamakee County and Winneshiek County, Iowa. Entities that...
Bliss Road to temporarily close Wednesday
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — On Wednesday Bliss Road will close temporarily from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The closure begins at 29th Street South and ends at Grandad Bluff Road. If you have an questions you can contact the city of La Crosse Utility office at 608-789-7536. COPYRIGHT...
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
krrw.com
Wisconsin Woman Charged With Stealing 57K From Mother With Dementia in MN
(Rochester, MN) — A Wisconsin woman is facing charges after Rochester authorities say she stole nearly 57-thousand dollars from her elderly mother. Monica Zanon was in court Thursday in Winona County accused of felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, theft by false representation, and theft by swindle charges. Prosecutors say Zanon allegedly took her mother, who has dementia, to the bank in Winona in September 2021. Zanon had herself added to her mother’s account and withdrew nearly 56-thousand dollars, allegedly telling officials the money would go into a joint account at another bank. Charges say Zanon later spent 50-thousand on her mortgage and put the rest into a new account in her name only. Records show the victim’s son has power of attorney over her accounts.
Lane closure coming for Highway 33 in La Crosse
A temporary lane closure starting Monday could change your commute on Highway 33 on La Crosse's south side.
Fillmore County Journal
Preston Historical Society annual update
At the August 1 meeting of the Preston City Council, Sheila Craig, president of the Preston Historical Society, updated the council as to the ongoing activities of the Society. The Society had received a $10,000 Small Community Grant from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) in the fall of 2021....
Injury Crash at I-90 and Highway 63 Interchange Near Stewartville
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News) - An unknown number of people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Stewartville this afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 1:40 PM at the I-90 and Highway 63 interchange. A 73-year-old man from Sioux Falls South Dakota was exiting westbound I-90 to southbound Highway 63 when his SUV crashed into a car that was traveling south on Highway 63.
KIMT
SE Minnesota man arrested after string of odd behaviors at Clear Lake car wash
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A man whose vehicle fell into a wash bay pit at a Clear Lake car wash is facing felony criminal mischief charges after a string of odd behavior. Jerod Boynton, 42, of Rochester, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,500 bond. Authorities...
Consolidated high school ‘may not be the necessity we project it to be’ if funding changes, La Crosse Superintendent says
Consolidation of high schools in La Crosse will not be immediate or even a guarantee, Superintendent Aaron Engel clarified Tuesday in a letter to staff and families.
wiproud.com
Motorcycle crash in Onalaska leaves one dead
ONALASKA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Onalaska. The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says one person on a motorcycle heading northbound on County Road Z. Near County Road Z-N it left the road. The motorcycle went into the ditch, tipped over,...
KIMT
Crash between two SUVs in Olmsted County
HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Olmsted County has resulted in injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 1:41 pm at the intersection of Highway 63 and Interstate 90. A 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by a 73-year-old woman from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was westbound on I-90 and exited onto Highway 63 when it collided with a 2015 Ford Escape driven by a 19-year-old female from Kirkwood, Missouri.
