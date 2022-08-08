ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, MN

mnprairieroots.com

Discovering Mac’s Park Place along the Zumbro River

DOWN THE GRAVEL ROAD from Mabe’s Deer Camp just off Goodhue County Road 21 a ways, hang a left and you’ve reached Mac’s Park Place Campground & Bar in rural Mazeppa. Randy and I discovered Mac’s, at the foot of the Lake Zumbro dam, during a day trip into the Zumbro River Valley. It’s a restaurant, bar and campground. A hidden, at least for those unfamiliar with its location, community gathering spot.
MAZEPPA, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Rushford Village to close road for work

At the August 2 meeting, the Rushford Village council learned of a one-day road closure on County Line Road. The purpose of the approximately 60-foot closure section is for engineers from Bolton & Menk to conduct soil borings. The road has been the topic of many recent discussions as deep erosion from the watershed has left the section with a steep embankment and deep channel.
RUSHFORD, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Preston Historical Society annual update

At the August 1 meeting of the Preston City Council, Sheila Craig, president of the Preston Historical Society, updated the council as to the ongoing activities of the Society. The Society had received a $10,000 Small Community Grant from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) in the fall of 2021....
PRESTON, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Lanesboro council makes changes to street improvement plan

Andy Heimdahl, owner of Sylvan Brewing, addressed the Lanesboro City Council at their regular August 1 meeting. He had noticed that the addition of two parking spaces in front of his brewery along with a small ramp were in the street improvement plan. While he understood the need for more parking spots, that space is frequently used for large brewery deliveries. “If there were two cars parked there, it would be an obstruction for us,” he said. He also had concerns about the visibility and accessibility of their bike rack if that area was turned into parking spaces. He asked if the council would consider removing the two spaces from the plans. Mayor Jason Resseman asked City Engineer Brian Malm if doing so would cause any issues with the project funding or with the plans and was assured that it would not. A motion to eliminate the striping for the two parking spots and widen the ramp to eight feet was approved.
LANESBORO, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Lots to see and do at Western Days

Come on out and join in the fun at Chatfield’s 55th Annual Western Days, August 11-14. The event celebrates the town’s history while supporting the community’s non-profit organizations. On Sunday, Boice will present “A Toast to the Classics & Elvis” followed by Brad & RPG Band. Make...
CHATFIELD, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Commissioners express their appreciation to the Houston County Historical Society

President Shirley Johnson and Vice President Deb Wray, Houston County Historical Society (HCHS), appeared before the Houston County Commission at the board’s August 2 regular meeting. Chairman Greg Myhre, Teresa Walter, Robert (Bob) Burns, Eric Johnson, and Dewey Severson were all present at this meeting. The historical society officers presented the society’s annual report. Johnson declared, “We feel we are an asset to our county.”
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Schematic design presented for Fillmore County Jail

At the August 2 meeting of the county board, Bruce Schwartzman and Henry Pittner, BKV Group, presented a schematic design for the jail remodeling and addition. BKV Group last presented to the county board on June 7. Since then, they have worked through plans, systems, materials, and have studied the site for all underground utilities that may conflict with construction.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Fillmore County Journal

2022 Arlin Falck Foundation applications

Notice is hereby given that the Arlin Falck Foundation will accept applications for grants for community development, community promotions, community education and similar matters. The grants shall be for the benefit of persons residing in Fillmore County and Houston County, Minn., and Allamakee County and Winneshiek County, Iowa. Entities that...
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County sheriff reports

Sherry Zodrow reported on Aug. 2 that her backpack was taken from the parking lot outside of PI Co Works in Pine Island sometime between 7:45 and 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 (value: $200). Olson Motor Repair, Pine Island, reported on Aug. 6 that a motor was stolen from the...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

New Twin Cities restaurant opening in Rochester on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The list of dining options just got bigger in The Med City. A new Twin Cities gourmet burger restaurant is opening on Wednesday in Rochester. It's called "Red Cow" and is located in the Berkman Hotel. Owner Luke Shimp calls it a 21st century tavern filled with craft...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign in Winona County Crash

Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Sargent Minnesota woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in stuck a road sign near Lewiston Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 37-year-old Ashley Larson was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Stephen Klopp of Winona. The report says the vehicle was eastbound on interstate 90 when it left the roadway and entered the ditch on the right side and struck a metal traffic sign east of the Lewiston exit around 7:30 a.m.
LEWISTON, MN
Fillmore County Journal

The story of semba’s 30 years

The story of SEMBA is multi-faceted. It grew out of small pockets of bluegrass musicians and supporters and some pioneers. Included in the pioneer category are Bob Loy, who held jams at his music store where he gave lessons and sold instruments and sponsored the first bluegrass festival in 1970s at what is now the Deer Creek Speedway. Ernie Tuff was also a pioneer. He held one-day festivals and concerts in the ‘70s at the Ernie Tuff Museum north of Rushford, off Interstate 90. He had Bill Monroe and the Carter Family, just to name a couple acts. He also utilized regional acts including Don and Myrt Otis, Beaver Creek and Sandy and Charlie Good. In the 80s the Ottman Family started having jams first in a garage, then in a basement, then at the Grand Meadow Legion. It moved to the Spring Valley Legion and then to the Spring Valley Community Center. It ended up at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spring Valley.
SPRING VALLEY, MN
mprnews.org

Mail delivery delays plaguing parts of Minnesota

That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, Minn., noticed it after she put her mail on hold...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Stewartville voters reject school bond referendum

(ABC 6 News) - Voters within the Stewartville School District rejected school bond referendum questions 1 and 2 on the Minnesota Primary ballot Tuesday. Stewartville Public Schools were looking to pass two ballot questions with a more than $38.5 million bond issue. Question 1: 71% no, 29% yes. Question 2:...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KROC News

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fillmore County Journal

Letter to the editor – about prevention…

Since the Supreme Court’s recent ruling rescinding “Roe,” the public has been inundated with heated rhetoric. Throughout history women have sought to control their reproductive cycle often with dire results and death. Roe v. Wade came about because thousands of women were dying as the result of botched abortions. The focus today should not be on the “evils” of abortion. We should emphasize prevention! The I.U.D. should be readily available and paid for by healthcare to every woman in America.
LANESBORO, MN

