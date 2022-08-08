When they label ordinary citizens "Anti-Government or Anti-Authority Violent Extremists" for having 1776 flags there may be a problem in the FBI.
According to the far left, anyone that doesn’t agree with their extreme anti American agenda is by their terms a domestic terrorist. They hate the constitution and the bill of rights, they think that they should be the ones to pick and choose what freedoms we should have because they think they know what’s best for us. They punish hard work and prosperity and demonize those who have achieved the American dream. They also think that WE THE PEOPLE should depend on government for everything. What a lot of people don’t realize is when you rely on the government for your well-being then you are nothing more than a slave, a slave to the government. I understand that there are people out there that, by no fault of their own needs help. These aren’t the ones I’m talking about. I’m afraid that we are going to lose what freedoms we have left if people don’t wake up. What ever the government gives you they can take it away. WAKE UP AMERICA we are on the verge of losing our republic.
for what the FBI has done in the last 6 years throughout Trump's period of time up till now from the last year of Obama has been outrageous has been against the United States government has been against the citizens of this United States they are going to be the factor that's going to come for everything you have they are the factor that is going to do this b******* look at Ruby Ridge look at any one of the other ones that has gone down that has ended in gun violence only this time I don't think it's going to turn out real good for the FBI there's 83 million of us m*********** come get what you want
Comments / 165