ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem among 25 cheapest US cities to live in

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple southern cities are among the cheapest US cities to live in, including one right here in the Piedmont Triad. Winston-Salem is 19 on the list of 25 cities, according to financial analysts with Kiplinger. The cost of living in the city of 671,156 is 14.9% below the US average, and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
telecompetitor.com

NorthState Extends Fiber Reach into Two North Carolina Counties

Regional operator NorthState is expanding its reach and building an all-fiber broadband network to serve 38,000 addresses in Forsyth and Randolph counties, North Carolina, the company announced today. The project will reach 23,000 addresses in underserved Forsyth County areas of Bethania, Lewisville and Winston-Salem. In Randolph County, the project will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Where is Guilford County putting the $41 million it got from COVID-19 grants?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County commissioners on Tuesday approved the distribution of another $41 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan. This distribution paid for seven projects that include a broad range of community facilities and infrastructure improvements that are designed to help communities across the county, officials said in a release. […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
High Point, NC
Industry
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
City
High Point, NC
State
Kentucky State
High Point, NC
Business
City
Hickory, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported in Archdale, North Carolina

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Another earthquake was reported in the Carolinas, but it wasn't in Elgin this time. The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Archdale, North Carolina, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. (Video above: Scientists offer new theory for why SC has experienced dozens of earthquakes...
ARCHDALE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plants#Fabricators#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hsm#Triad
FOX8 News

Large power outage impacts High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A large power outage impacted the City of High Point on Tuesday. According to the High Point Facebook page, they were working on restoring power across the city after a “large” power outage. The power was restored around 2:40 p.m., according to the City of High Point. Officials are still […]
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Industry
FOX Carolina

USGS confirms earthquake in NC Sunday night

ARCHDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed an earthquake hit the Archdale area in North Carolina Monday night. The quake was reported at 8:24 p.m., had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 6 kilometers, according to USGS. USGS said this is earthquake hit...
ARCHDALE, NC
News Argus

1554 Ever Spring Drive

Everridge- New Construction, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with loft - This is the Meriweather floorplan- One full bedroom on main level. has a full bath-It could also be used as an office. Main level has 9-foot ceilings. A large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, SS Appliances, overlooks huge den with door to patio and private back yard. 2 car attached garage. Second level you will find master bedroom with large double vanities, large shower with glass doors, separate water closet. Large linen and a huge master bedroom closet. Laundry room is located on second level. 2 other bedrooms with one other full bath are also on second level., Large loft located on second level. Please call today.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte man wins $200,000 off $5 lottery scratch-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man is celebrating his $200,000 lottery win after he bought a $5 scratch-off in Mooresville, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Alex Contreras bought his winning Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley School Road. He traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh Monday […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Data Company Seeks $600K Incentive For $108 Million Facility

The COVID-19 pandemic still lingers but it’s now in the rearview mirror and businesses are expanding and asking Guilford County for financial help to do so. On Monday, Aug. 8, Guilford County government announced a public hearing for a request from Impact Data LLC, which is asking for $607,390 in county taxpayer money “to support the creation of a center of excellence facility” that’s estimated to generate about $108 million in capital investment in Guilford County and create 28 new full-time area jobs.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

I-85 vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A vehicle fire shut down the two right lanes of Interstate 85 North in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 91, near Exit 91 for NC-8. The closure began at 12:31 p.m. and lasted until 1:25 p.m. The anticipated impact […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Small earthquake rumbles near Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — If you felt a little rumbling, it’s because an earthquake hit near Archdale early Monday morning. According to USGS, a magnitude 2 earthquake rattled around about 4 miles east of Archdale. The information says that the earthquake was 6 kilometers deep. Magnitude is how scientists measure the impact of an earthquake. […]
ARCHDALE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy