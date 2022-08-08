Read full article on original website
Winston-Salem among 25 cheapest US cities to live in
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple southern cities are among the cheapest US cities to live in, including one right here in the Piedmont Triad. Winston-Salem is 19 on the list of 25 cities, according to financial analysts with Kiplinger. The cost of living in the city of 671,156 is 14.9% below the US average, and […]
NorthState Extends Fiber Reach into Two North Carolina Counties
Regional operator NorthState is expanding its reach and building an all-fiber broadband network to serve 38,000 addresses in Forsyth and Randolph counties, North Carolina, the company announced today. The project will reach 23,000 addresses in underserved Forsyth County areas of Bethania, Lewisville and Winston-Salem. In Randolph County, the project will...
Alamance County company takes traditional rope making in new direction
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Ravenox in Alamance County is the company behind a growing brand that’s made in North Carolina. When you start looking for rope, you might try to find something simple before you realize there’s so much more to choose from. Ravenox makes every color and style. “With our twisted ropes, we […]
Where is Guilford County putting the $41 million it got from COVID-19 grants?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County commissioners on Tuesday approved the distribution of another $41 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan. This distribution paid for seven projects that include a broad range of community facilities and infrastructure improvements that are designed to help communities across the county, officials said in a release. […]
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
Earthquake reported in Archdale, North Carolina
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Another earthquake was reported in the Carolinas, but it wasn't in Elgin this time. The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Archdale, North Carolina, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. (Video above: Scientists offer new theory for why SC has experienced dozens of earthquakes...
Surry County woman finds silver lining at Tiny Tigers Rescue
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Amber Arnder is naturally drawn to a cat in need. “I can’t turn away. I won’t turn away,” she said. Seven years ago, she fostered and adopted a cat named Josiah through Tiny Tigers Rescue who is believed to have been attacked by a coyote. “Once I came to pick […]
Bugs and handwashing violations: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 9)
Several restaurants this week, including a popular ITB brewery, had pink and black residue build-up in their ice and drink machines.
STORM BLOG: Some households without power in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as strong thunderstorms pass through the Triad Tuesday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. We...
Large power outage impacts High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A large power outage impacted the City of High Point on Tuesday. According to the High Point Facebook page, they were working on restoring power across the city after a “large” power outage. The power was restored around 2:40 p.m., according to the City of High Point. Officials are still […]
Guilford County allocates federal money for municipal water, other projects
Several municipal projects in Guilford County will get a boost from federal COVID-19 relief money. The county’s board of commissioners recently approved releasing a third round of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The $41 million pot of money is being allocated to six municipalities in Guilford County:...
Health and Human Services to be more transparent about former Greensboro American Hebrew Academy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in June that the former American Hebrew Academy will be used as transitional housing and a school for unaccompanied immigrant children, who come into the United States illegally. The contract was finalized, but there wasn't much transparency...
USGS confirms earthquake in NC Sunday night
ARCHDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed an earthquake hit the Archdale area in North Carolina Monday night. The quake was reported at 8:24 p.m., had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 6 kilometers, according to USGS. USGS said this is earthquake hit...
1554 Ever Spring Drive
Everridge- New Construction, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with loft - This is the Meriweather floorplan- One full bedroom on main level. has a full bath-It could also be used as an office. Main level has 9-foot ceilings. A large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, SS Appliances, overlooks huge den with door to patio and private back yard. 2 car attached garage. Second level you will find master bedroom with large double vanities, large shower with glass doors, separate water closet. Large linen and a huge master bedroom closet. Laundry room is located on second level. 2 other bedrooms with one other full bath are also on second level., Large loft located on second level. Please call today.
Charlotte man wins $200,000 off $5 lottery scratch-off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man is celebrating his $200,000 lottery win after he bought a $5 scratch-off in Mooresville, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Alex Contreras bought his winning Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley School Road. He traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh Monday […]
Data Company Seeks $600K Incentive For $108 Million Facility
The COVID-19 pandemic still lingers but it’s now in the rearview mirror and businesses are expanding and asking Guilford County for financial help to do so. On Monday, Aug. 8, Guilford County government announced a public hearing for a request from Impact Data LLC, which is asking for $607,390 in county taxpayer money “to support the creation of a center of excellence facility” that’s estimated to generate about $108 million in capital investment in Guilford County and create 28 new full-time area jobs.
I-85 vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A vehicle fire shut down the two right lanes of Interstate 85 North in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 91, near Exit 91 for NC-8. The closure began at 12:31 p.m. and lasted until 1:25 p.m. The anticipated impact […]
2 dead after tractor-trailer hauling timber overturns in North Carolina
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two are dead after a crash in Surry County. Just before 6 a.m., the North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash on U.S. 601 near Chandler Road. According to troopers, a tractor-trailer carrying a load of timber overturned on its side and lost part of its load after going […]
Small earthquake rumbles near Archdale
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — If you felt a little rumbling, it’s because an earthquake hit near Archdale early Monday morning. According to USGS, a magnitude 2 earthquake rattled around about 4 miles east of Archdale. The information says that the earthquake was 6 kilometers deep. Magnitude is how scientists measure the impact of an earthquake. […]
Ex-patrol leader, current police chief picked as NC marshals
RALEIGH, N.C. — A recent State Highway Patrol commander and the current Winston-Salem police chief will be among President Joe Biden's nominees to serve as North Carolina's three U.S. marshals. Biden announced on Tuesday that retired patrol Col. Glenn McNeill is his choice to become marshal for the Eastern...
