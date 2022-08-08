ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robin Roberts announces huge new career move days after she was mocked on live TV by her GMA co-host George

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
GMA star Robin Roberts has shared some new career news – days after she was mocked on air by her morning show co-host.

George Stephanopoulos made a remark after a clip of an unrecognizable-looking Roberts dancing and singing in 1984 was played to viewers last week.

GMA star Robin Roberts has revealed her show Turning The Tables has been renewed for a second season Credit: Getty
The news comes just days after she was mocked on air by co-star George Stephanopoulos Credit: GMA

It has been widely reported that the two anchors came to blow last year amid allegations of sexual assault by a Good Morning America producer.

Roberts told her Instagram followers on August 5 that her show Turning The Tables has been renewed for a second season on Disney+.

Last season, she spoke to several women including tennis legend Billie Jean King, actress Raven-Symoné, and two-time Golden Globe winner Jamie Lee Curtis.

Roberts told Deadline: “Having the opportunity last season to speak with such powerful, incredible women, all of various ages and backgrounds, was extremely special for me.

“They taught us so much about intuition, authenticity, vulnerability, and what it means to be a groundbreaker and the struggle that can come with it.

“These women’s willingness to have candid, intimate conversations and come together to support each other is inspirational to witness and something I think we all need more of in this world.”

Roberts said she can’t wait to go on the “journey” ahead of the second season.

The career news comes days after fans spotted tensions between Stephanopoulos and Roberts on GMA.

After the clip was aired, Stephanopoulos said: “You were young and hungry huh?"

An embarrassed Roberts hit back: "I needed the money George, I needed the money. I can't believe you said that."

She only told her colleagues about the clip during a commercial break.

Her co-host Lara Spencer replied: "Guess what, you shouldn't have done that."

Roberts shared the clip to her Instagram page, writing: "Talk about waaaaay back Wednesday.

"It was 1984 and yes @gstephanopoulos I was young and hungry!!"

One fan said: "I've never seen Robin with 'I'm gonna murder you in your sleep' eyes before."

ON AIR 'TENSIONS'

Another said: "George wait till they find one with you."

In July The Sun reported that former ABC staffer Kirsty Crawford had filed an appeal to her sexual harassment lawsuit against the network and former top producer Michael Corn, 53.

Crawford filed her appeal on June 14, just days after a lower court dismissal.

She was pushing back on the judge's decision to grant ABC and Corn's "motion to dismiss".

In the complaint, Crawford, 32, said she had worked with ABC for eight years and at the time of the filing she was working as the anchor producer for George Stephanopoulos on GMA.

According to a report by The Daily Beast, GMA staffers discussed the suit during a team-wide call in 2021.

Roberts reportedly remarked: “If this happened to someone on my team, I would have burned the place down.”

Staffers claimed the comment was directed at Stephanopoulos who reportedly became "livid" when he heard about the remark.

Roberts was reportedly incensed about ABC and her co-host's handling of the situation.

An ABC spokesperson told the Daily Beast: “Robin and George are fine.

“She told him personally that she wasn’t referring to him and called the team the next day to reiterate that her comment was not about any one individual.”

The Sun contacted ABC for comment.

